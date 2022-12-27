ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE
gbnewsnetwork.com

Learn How to Become a Wisconsin Notary Public

Wisconsin Notaries Public perform a valuable service to businesses and individuals. And, while many businesses offer notary services to their clients and customers, there’s always room (and a need) for more notaries to join the field. So, how does one become a Notary Public in Wisconsin?. From the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Governor Evers Announces Launch of Recovery Voucher Program

Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The effort will be supported by a portion of Wisconsin’s McKinsey & Company opioid settlement funds, which provided the state with $31 million to...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Gov. Evers announces $5 million investment into rural transit

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, together with WisDOT, announced Tuesday that 44 agencies that provide transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in rural areas of Wisconsin will benefit from more than $5 million in state and federal funds in 2023. “Whether it’s getting to and from...
WISCONSIN STATE
QSR Web

A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint

A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
ALTOONA, WI
wtmj.com

Wisconsin ‘committee’ wagers on elections over fish, beer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A group of former politicians and political experts in western Wisconsin are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to elections. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the group, which touts itself as the Select Committee on Election Predictions, has been meeting for nearly 50 years in the La Crosse area to bet on state and national elections. The group includes former La Crosse mayor and state Rep. John Medinger, former state Senate President Brian Rude and University of Wisconsin–La Crosse emeritus political science professor Joe Heim. Walter Baltz of West Salem is the last living founder of the committee.
LA CROSSE, WI
WSAW

Wisconsin homeowners to receive average lottery credit of $213

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - This month, Wisconsin homeowners will receive a little relief on their property tax bills. The Lottery and Gaming Credit is a credit that provides direct property tax relief to qualifying taxpayers on their property tax bills. Lottery proceeds are paid into a separate segregated state fund. The lottery credit is displayed on tax bills as a reduction of property taxes due.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin reveals how much lottery revenue will save homeowners

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
MOSCOW, ID
wtmj.com

Wisconsin secretary of veterans affairs to retire

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that Wisconsin’s secretary of veterans affairs, who pushed to increase resources for veterans facing homelessness and addiction, will retire at the start of the new year. Secretary Mary Kolar, who previously served on the Dane County Board of Supervisors and as a captain in the U.S. Navy, was appointed head of the troubled Department of Veterans Affairs by Evers in 2019. She will retire on Jan. 2, 2023, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy