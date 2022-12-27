Read full article on original website
Wisconsin FoodShare Benefits Schedule for January 2023
FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and helps boost the food budget of low-income households. Benefits are distributed to FoodShare...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
gbnewsnetwork.com
Learn How to Become a Wisconsin Notary Public
Wisconsin Notaries Public perform a valuable service to businesses and individuals. And, while many businesses offer notary services to their clients and customers, there’s always room (and a need) for more notaries to join the field. So, how does one become a Notary Public in Wisconsin?. From the Wisconsin...
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Announces Launch of Recovery Voucher Program
Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The effort will be supported by a portion of Wisconsin’s McKinsey & Company opioid settlement funds, which provided the state with $31 million to...
WSAW
Gov. Evers announces $5 million investment into rural transit
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, together with WisDOT, announced Tuesday that 44 agencies that provide transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in rural areas of Wisconsin will benefit from more than $5 million in state and federal funds in 2023. “Whether it’s getting to and from...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. As the controversy over decreases in pay for travel nurses continues, the Wisconsin Nurses Association is hopeful it could lead to more nurses staying in the state. “I...
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Another great year’: Homeowners receive gift from the Wisconsin Lottery
(WFRV) – This month, Wisconsin homeowners received a holiday gift from the Wisconsin Lottery. The estimated $213 average credit, while slightly lower than last year’s average credit of $230, is higher than the 2020 credit of $160 or the 2019 credit of $184. “The high average Lottery Credit...
spectrumnews1.com
New state program aims to tackle opioid use disorder by providing safe housing
MADISON, Wis. — A new state housing program will help support individuals experiencing homeless and opioid use disorder. Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program on Wednesday. It’s yet another step by the state to combat the opioid epidemic. The program is funded by...
QSR Web
A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint
A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin ‘committee’ wagers on elections over fish, beer
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A group of former politicians and political experts in western Wisconsin are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to elections. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the group, which touts itself as the Select Committee on Election Predictions, has been meeting for nearly 50 years in the La Crosse area to bet on state and national elections. The group includes former La Crosse mayor and state Rep. John Medinger, former state Senate President Brian Rude and University of Wisconsin–La Crosse emeritus political science professor Joe Heim. Walter Baltz of West Salem is the last living founder of the committee.
seehafernews.com
Assemblyman Tittl Calls Flat Tax Transition a “Simple, Easy Way to Do It”
Yesterday, we reported that Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu would like to work with Governor Tony Evers to establish a flat tax in Wisconsin. Under the current tax law, there are four tax brackets depending on income. LeMahieu noted that only eight other states have tax brackets higher than Wisconsin’s...
WSAW
Wisconsin homeowners to receive average lottery credit of $213
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - This month, Wisconsin homeowners will receive a little relief on their property tax bills. The Lottery and Gaming Credit is a credit that provides direct property tax relief to qualifying taxpayers on their property tax bills. Lottery proceeds are paid into a separate segregated state fund. The lottery credit is displayed on tax bills as a reduction of property taxes due.
wpr.org
How dual-language highway signs will revive native languages 'in crisis mode'
Dual-language highway signs are being installed in some of Wisconsin's tribal communities. Tribal leaders say the signs are another step in a continuing effort to preserve their history and culture. In a partnership with 11 federally recognized tribes, the Federal Highway Administration, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the state...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin reveals how much lottery revenue will save homeowners
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
wtmj.com
Gov. Evers defends health benefits of Wisconsin’s cranberries in FDA letter
MADISON, Wis. — In an attempt to protect the best interests of one of the top agricultural exports that Wisconsin has to offer, Governor Tony Evers issued a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to contest an updated definition that would remove cranberries from the “healthy” category of fruits and vegetables.
wtmj.com
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin secretary of veterans affairs to retire
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that Wisconsin’s secretary of veterans affairs, who pushed to increase resources for veterans facing homelessness and addiction, will retire at the start of the new year. Secretary Mary Kolar, who previously served on the Dane County Board of Supervisors and as a captain in the U.S. Navy, was appointed head of the troubled Department of Veterans Affairs by Evers in 2019. She will retire on Jan. 2, 2023, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
spectrumnews1.com
Here’s what Wisconsinites were searching for on Google this year
WISCONSIN — If you had to guess what people are wondering about in Milwaukee, what would it be? If you guessed tree nurseries, you’d be correct. What about in Madison? Green Bay? Wausau? Eau Claire?. Well, depending on the region, it might be pancakes, dogs or used convertibles.
Census snapshot: Wisconsin added 12,000 people from 2021 to 2022
(The Center Square) – Most of Wisconsin’s new people moved into the state. The U.S. Census Bureau last week released a population snapshot. The numbers show that Wisconsin’s population grew by 12.438 people between July 2021 and July of 2022. That includes what the Census Bureau calls a natural change of a loss of 1,758...
