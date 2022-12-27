Read full article on original website
Person hospitalized after falling off cliffs into Penobscot River in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A person was hospitalized after falling off cliffs and into the Penobscot River in Brewer Friday. Brewer Fire says they responded to Indian Trail Park just before 3:00 for a report of a person who had fallen into the water with a possible head injury. The...
penbaypilot.com
Firefighters crawl across ladder to access barge fire
ROCKLAND — A lock on a gate was cut so emergency responders could access the property. A horizontal ladder was employed to bridge an estimated three-foot gap beyond the edge of a paved pier. And yet, somehow a fire had erupted in a shack on top of an unused barge on Dragon Products property.
Ellsworth American
Updates to the Town of Franklin
The Town of Franklin, already a client of REACH Maine Marketing, let us know that their site needed a bit of an update. Their theme was aging and no real changes except for town business had been made in quite some time. The old theme was not mobile friendly and had run out of updates so the REACH team immediately set out to give Franklin a brand new space with the same small-town feel that the town if famous for.
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta
For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?
Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
Ellsworth American
Bookmaking comes alive in workshops
DEER ISLE — Artist-in-residence Jadyn LaDeau will make art as well as offer two free book-related workshops this month at the Deer Isle Art Association. “Bookmaking” and “Bullet Journaling for the Busy Artist” are the focus of the workshops on Sunday, Jan. 8 and Jan. 22. Registration is required.
wabi.tv
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week at this time, Maine was getting pounded by rain and winds of around 70 miles per hour on the coast. Conditions like this came with destruction and power outages --- but it also made for a photographer’s dream. We saw incredible images...
observer-me.com
Bangor church offers a lifeline for homeless population on cold winter nights
On a cold December Thursday night, John Michaud of Milo walked up the steps of the Mansion Church in Bangor with his laptop bag slung over his shoulder, greeting people waiting outside by name. At 6 p.m. on the dot, Michaud, 38, welcomed people into the Center Street church one...
Ellsworth American
Librarian and Suzuki travel the TransAmerica Trail
BLUE HILL — One man, one motorcycle, one trail. Along the way, plenty of rain, rocks, sun, mud, oil changes, tire changes and bad meals. Good, friendly and indifferent people, too, against the backdrop of America. That’s how Rich Boulet spent and experienced his six-week sabbatical from the Blue Hill Public Library.
wabi.tv
TV5 anchor shares experience as platelet donation recipient
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - No one expects emergencies to happen to them. House fires, car accidents, an unexpected diagnosis, those aren’t things you schedule on your calendar. That’s where the American Red Cross comes in. Whether it’s disaster relief or blood donations, the non-profit stays prepared so when...
Ellsworth American
Jonathan Fisher House joins National Trust program
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Trust for Historic Preservation has included Blue Hill’s historic Jonathan Fisher House in its acceptance of six new sites under the prestigious Historic Artists’ Homes and Studios program (HAHS). The newly accepted sites represent an inaugural class of Affiliate members, a new membership classification designed to ease entry for preserved artists’ sites that do not fit within traditional home museum models, or that are in earlier stages of development as spaces for public engagement. This represents continuing work to expand and diversify representation within the program’s membership.
foxbangor.com
Portion of Broadway in Bangor down to one lane Thursday
BANGOR– Bangor Public Works has announced that Broadway will be down to one lane from Grandview Ave. to Hobart St. for tree removal on Thursday, December 29th. Please seek alternate routes if possible as there will be delays.
Ellsworth American
Daniel Edward Anderson
Daniel Edward Anderson, 66, passed away at his home on Dec. 26, 2022. Daniel was born on June 2, 1956, in Ellsworth to parents, Arthur “Gus” and Frances (Saunders) Anderson.
WMTW
Made in Maine: Coffin and Daughter Lettercutting in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine — A father and daughter from Maine are two of around 40 individuals across the United States who continue to practice hand-carving stone. “This is the English style of carving a letting, it's called chasing a letter, and basically, the chisel is always in contact with the stone," Douglas Coffin said, as he showed off the style he mastered around 35 years ago.
foxbangor.com
Suspect in multiple police standoffs at center of incident Thursday
EDDINGTON — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect that has created multiple police standoffs in the past was at the center of one again Thursday. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, they attempted to serve a domestic violence protection order in the Town of Eddington on 47-year-old Thadius Wind, who they say had previously created police standoffs in both the summer of 2021 and 2022.
Exploring the Haunted Past of the Lucerne Inn
The Lucerne Inn, located in the small town of Lucerne, Maine, is thought to be haunted by many who have visited the historic inn. From ghostly apparitions to strange occurrences, the Lucerne Inn has a reputation for being a spooky place to stay. But why is the inn thought to be haunted, and what is the legend behind its ghostly inhabitants?
foxbangor.com
Brewer man charged for assaulting store clerk
BREWER– A Brewer man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a store clerk the day after Christmas. Joel Williams,24, is being charged with assault, violation of release and an active arrest warrant. Brewer police responded to reports of an assault at the Circle K on North Main Street...
Ellsworth American
Stellar chamber trio to open concert series
BLUE HILL — The Claremont Trio will perform works by Bach, America-Canadian contemporary composer Kati Agócs and 19th century French composer Cécile Chaminade at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill. Presented by the Blue Hill Concert Association, the much-praised chamber...
foxbangor.com
Brewer police frustrated by repeat offenders
BREWER — A Brewer man, Joel Williams, is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a store clerk at Circle K on North Main Street– the day after Christmas. According to Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt, Williams had 24 active sets of bail conditions across the state at the time of his arrest. Moffitt says that, while Williams’ number of arrests are high, it is not unusual for an individual to have multiple active sets of bail in Maine due to the state’s bail code.
foxbangor.com
Bill to ban flavored tobacco statewide
BANGOR — Multiple stakeholders are working to end the sale of flavored tobacco statewide. This year several communities banned the sale of flavored tobacco including south Portland. A bill sponsored by Senator Jill Duson aims to end flavored tobacco sales across the state. Advocates say the advertisements for the...
