Mineral County, MT

Ponding water creates hazard on I-90 in Mineral County

By MTN News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
MISSOULA - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is warning drivers about ponding water on Interstate 90 in western Mineral County.

MDT reports there is water ponding on the roadway between the Montana/Idaho border and Saint Regis.

Drivers should slow down and use caution in the area.

The latest Montana road conditions from MDT can be found here .

