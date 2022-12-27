The Wizards kicked off their four-game road trip Friday night in Orlando against a shorthanded Magic team and were forced to do so once again without star guard Bradley Beal (left hamstring soreness). Washington played a complete game and exploded offensively in the third quarter, beating the Magic 119-100 behind 30 points from Kristaps Porzingis and 23 points from Kyle Kuzma.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO