Athens, GA

Angry, anxious Ohio State ready for ‘huge challenge’ against Georgia

ATLANTA — Ohio State is not apologizing for its place in the CFP, and the Buckeyes are every bit as confident of victory as No. 1-ranked Georgia. So how good is this Ohio State team compared to others Ryan Day has coached? Buckeyes’ beat writer Nathan Baird addressed that earlier this week (below) as part of a five-question survey with DawgNation.
National media makes final predictions for Georgia-Ohio State College Football Playoff semifinal

ATLANTA — At long last, game day is finally here for the Bulldogs as they will take on Ohio State later tonight in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The Bulldogs will be in the same building they played their last game, a 50-30 win over the LSU Tigers. This will be the Bulldogs’ third game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as Georgia also beat Oregon 49-3 earlier this season.
Georgia All-American Jalen Carter opens up, ready to ’show the world’ what he can do

ATLANTA — Jalen Carter said “The Moment” this season against LSU just happened, and it continues to go viral with pictures, paintings and autograph seekers. There was Carter, a defensive tackle looking to make a play in the SEC Championship, and then Jayden Daniels, a quarterback unable to escape the grasp of perhaps the most dominant Georgia defender of all time.
Finally healthy, AD Mitchell ready to make big plays in College Football Playoff: ‘He’s an electric player’

ATLANTA — When you listen to Todd Monken speak about the Georgia offense, you can tell the offensive coordinator had big plans for sophomore AD Mitchell. But those plans went out the window when Mitchell suffered a high-ankle sprain in the second game of the season against Samford. He played a mere five snaps from the end of the game against Oregon until the SEC championship game against LSU.
Ohio State Scouting Report: What’s Georgia to make of this Buckeyes defense?

ATLANTA — The Ohio State defense has been under fire the past month, the fallout from the Buckeyes’ second-half collapse against Michigan. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has been around long enough to know how to handle it, and he also knows how good Ohio State looked in the vast majority of those other 11 games.
Local UGA football player surprises Dalton kid on Christmas Day

On Christmas, a kid from Dalton was surprised with a University of Georgia Ladd McConkey football jersey, and got to spend time with his favorite player as well. For Christmas, Hunter Swinney only wanted one thing: a Ladd McConkey jersey. Little did he know it would be signed in person by Ladd later that day.
Georgia Rep. Bourdeax says farewell, recalls time in office

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Ga., gave a farewell speech Thursday afternoon addressing her fellow Georgians. Bordeaux served as the representative for Georgia's 7th district, which included the cities of Cumming, Lawrenceville and Buford. Bordeaux recalled her time in office, citing her most important work as “simply upholding our democracy” when she voted to certify the presidential election.
