dawgnation.com
Ohio State icons Urban Meyer, Kirk Herbstreit predict how Buckeyes can upset Georgia in CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal
ATLANTA — Ohio State icons Urban Meyer and Kirk Herbstreit shared their opinions on what it will take for the Buckeyes to beat Georgia. Meyer, who beat Kirby Smart defenses while at Florida and coaching Ohio State, indicated it will come down to big plays by the offense. Herbstreit,...
dawgnation.com
Angry, anxious Ohio State ready for ‘huge challenge’ against Georgia
ATLANTA — Ohio State is not apologizing for its place in the CFP, and the Buckeyes are every bit as confident of victory as No. 1-ranked Georgia. So how good is this Ohio State team compared to others Ryan Day has coached? Buckeyes’ beat writer Nathan Baird addressed that earlier this week (below) as part of a five-question survey with DawgNation.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart ready for Georgia to hunt, attack and eat against Ohio State in CFP Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — Two teams will take the field as hunters Saturday night in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, only one will exit still alive in the championship race. “Our kids will come out and play really hard,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on ESPN College GameDay. “We didn’t play our best...
dawgnation.com
National media makes final predictions for Georgia-Ohio State College Football Playoff semifinal
ATLANTA — At long last, game day is finally here for the Bulldogs as they will take on Ohio State later tonight in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The Bulldogs will be in the same building they played their last game, a 50-30 win over the LSU Tigers. This will be the Bulldogs’ third game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as Georgia also beat Oregon 49-3 earlier this season.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart details final injury report for Georgia football-Ohio State game
ATLANTA — The hay is in the proverbial barn for Georgia, as the Bulldogs have put in hard work over the last 27 days in preparation for Saturday’s game against Ohio State. Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided one final, brief update on the status of injured starters Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon.
dawgnation.com
Georgia All-American Jalen Carter opens up, ready to ’show the world’ what he can do
ATLANTA — Jalen Carter said “The Moment” this season against LSU just happened, and it continues to go viral with pictures, paintings and autograph seekers. There was Carter, a defensive tackle looking to make a play in the SEC Championship, and then Jayden Daniels, a quarterback unable to escape the grasp of perhaps the most dominant Georgia defender of all time.
Eleven Warriors
Jaheim Singletary, Kendall Milton and Other Georgia Players Discuss Being Recruited by Ohio State, Playing Against the Buckeyes Now
With 31 players on Georgia’s roster who received scholarship offers from Ohio State out of high school, there will be plenty of players on the opposing sideline of Saturday’s Peach Bowl that Ryan Day and the Buckeyes once envisioned playing for them. Five particular Georgia players who gave...
dawgnation.com
Great expectations: True freshman Malaki Starks leads Georgia defense in snaps, sets lofty goals
ATLANTA — True freshmen typically don’t make a sudden or major impact on Kirby Smart’s Georgia defenses, but Malaki Starks is certainly not the typical freshman. Starks has not only started every game at safety alongside veteran Chris Smith, but he actually leads the Bulldogs in snaps played, per PFF metrics.
Look: Paul Finebaum Has Stunning Admission On Georgia, Nick Saban
Kirby Smart is coming for the crown. Paul Finebaum said on First Take on Friday that if Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships, Smart will dethrone Alabama coach Nick Saban as the best in the business. "[If Georgia wins back-to-back championships this year], I think ...
dawgnation.com
Yoga, Wine NIL deals and the best viral moments from College Football Playoff media days
ATLANTA — It’s a rare day when we get to hear from Jalen Carter, Malaki Starks and just about every significant member of the Georgia football program. The Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes both participated in the Peach Bowl media, speaking with reporters and sharing their thoughts on the upcoming game.
dawgnation.com
Amarius Mims on possibly making his first start for Georgia football: ‘I don’t want to let my teammates down’
ATLANTA — As hard as it is to believe for someone who is 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds, Amarius Mims believes he’s grown a lot this season for the Bulldogs. Though he has yet to start a game for the Bulldogs, Mims feels like a much better player now from where he was when he entered the transfer portal back in April.
dawgnation.com
Ohio State: Georgia offense does look a lot like Michigan, from quarterback on down
ATLANTA — Ohio State defenders didn’t want to say it publicly, but off to the side, in smaller more personable interview sessions, they relented. Yes, this Georgia offense does look and operate a lot like Michigan’s, adding more suspense to the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal showdown at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
dawgnation.com
Georgia coaches brush off, joke about allegations of hidden camera at Ohio State practice
ATLANTA — Hidden Camera-gate arrived at the College Football Playoff with rumors surfacing that Georgia had cameras inside of an Ohio State practice. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart appeared shocked when asked by a national reporter about the allegation at Georgia’s Thursday media day. “I have no idea what...
dawgnation.com
Kenny McIntosh: Georgia learned valuable lessons from forgettable 2019 SEC title game
ATLANTA — Georgia football does not call Mercedes-Benz Stadium home, but there is a familiarity and valuable lessons have been learned in the building during the Kirby Smart Era. The most obvious was among the most recent, last year when the Bulldogs lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship...
dawgnation.com
Finally healthy, AD Mitchell ready to make big plays in College Football Playoff: ‘He’s an electric player’
ATLANTA — When you listen to Todd Monken speak about the Georgia offense, you can tell the offensive coordinator had big plans for sophomore AD Mitchell. But those plans went out the window when Mitchell suffered a high-ankle sprain in the second game of the season against Samford. He played a mere five snaps from the end of the game against Oregon until the SEC championship game against LSU.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football recruiting: Now it is time for the 2023 signees to shine on the All-American stage
ORLANDO, Fla. -- It is time. Time for the newest Georgia signees to shine on the All-American stage prior to beginning their careers in Athens. The last chapter of the high school playing careers for at least 18 future Bulldogs starts today with the Under Armour All-American Game Media Day in Orlando.
dawgnation.com
Ohio State Scouting Report: What’s Georgia to make of this Buckeyes defense?
ATLANTA — The Ohio State defense has been under fire the past month, the fallout from the Buckeyes’ second-half collapse against Michigan. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has been around long enough to know how to handle it, and he also knows how good Ohio State looked in the vast majority of those other 11 games.
mymix1041.com
Local UGA football player surprises Dalton kid on Christmas Day
On Christmas, a kid from Dalton was surprised with a University of Georgia Ladd McConkey football jersey, and got to spend time with his favorite player as well. For Christmas, Hunter Swinney only wanted one thing: a Ladd McConkey jersey. Little did he know it would be signed in person by Ladd later that day.
