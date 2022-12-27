Christmas tree drop-off sites now open in Bozeman
BOZEMAN — The City of Bozeman has announced that Christmas tree recycling is now available for city residents.
According to the city's website , the Forestry Division recycles the trees as a courtesy, using the resulting compost as organic cover at select sites.
There are three drop-off sites available:
- The lower parking lot of the Softball Complex on Haggerty Lane (entrance on Haggerty)
- Christie Fields (enter off East Mason Street, just east of the playground)
- Gallatin County Regional Park - (entrance on West Oak, drop site is near the BMX bike area)
The City additionally posted the following guidelines:
- Trees will be recycled into a natural compost/mulch. Please remove ALL ornaments, lights, wire, twine, etc.
- Please DO NOT cut the tree into smaller pieces! Whole trees are more easily managed by our equipment.
- Wreaths and garlands are not accepted. We cannot chip this material for mulch. Please dispose of these items properly.
- This is a service for Bozeman residents, NOT for commercial disposal of leftover inventory.
If you have questions or concerns, you can reach city officials at (406) 582-3225.
Comments / 0