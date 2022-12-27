Read full article on original website
iheartoswego.com
Michelle M. Ingleston – December 22, 2022 Featured
Michelle M. Ingleston, 61, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 22, 2022, at her home. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of Charlotte Haynes Cahill of Scriba and the late Robert Cahill and had attended Oswego schools. She was a cook at the Cabaret for many years.
Norman Mordue dies at 80; longtime judge served in Vietnam, played for SU
Syracuse, N.Y. — Norman Mordue, a longtime figure in the legal community in Syracuse and Central New York, has died at 80. Mordue’s death was announced Thursday by the Northern District of New York’s chief judge, Brenda K. Sannes, in an email to staff, according to the Albany Times-Union.
House of the Week: Owners would ‘love to see’ a young family purchase their Oneida home
ONEIDA, N.Y. – The beautiful brick Center-Hall Colonial at 369 Genesee Street in Oneida makes an impression. It certainly made one on Kelly Reginelli and her husband Frank.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Oswego County, NY
Oswego County is a fun destination in the heart of New York State, bordered by the scenic Lake Ontario in the northwest and the tranquil Oneida Lake in the south. Oswego County was established in 1816 when portions of its towns and cities were taken from Onondaga and Oneida counties.
wwnytv.com
Your photos from the Blizzard of ‘22
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In a storm like we just had, some of the best pictures we put on the air are the ones captured by viewers. So as the warm weather hits us and starts to melt the snow, we take a look at some of the best images caught during the Blizzard of ‘22.
Why the historic blizzard that blasted Buffalo and Watertown spared Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The historic arctic blast that dumped up to 4 feet of snow on Buffalo and Watertown, paralyzing traffic, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and killing at least 28 in western New York, was much kinder to Syracuse. The blizzard that began Friday...
localsyr.com
Liverpool couple recall being stranded in car for 15 hours in WNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last Friday Michael Walter, his wife Alyssa and their dog hit the road to visit family in Buffalo for Christmas. Before the Liverpool couple could make it there, the weather changed their plans. “It was the worst blizzard or snowfall I have ever seen in...
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days
An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
localsyr.com
25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
Goodbye Big Macs: All McDonald’s restaurants on NY Thruway to close soon
Some customers might not be lovin’ it when the last 11 McDonald’s along the New York Thruway shut their doors for good. McDonald’s will no longer be an option for Thruway travelers starting Sunday, when the popular food chain closes its remaining 11 locations at service plazas.
Rochester man shot overnight on Cameron St., RPD investigating
According to RPD, the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.
Man remains in hospital after being shot multiple times on Hudson Ave
A man is being treated at the hospital after being shot multiple times Friday night, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD).
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny
DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
iheartoswego.com
There's Still Time to Help the Volunteer Transportation Center Featured
While the hours of this year are winding down, the Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation reminds you there's still time to make a tax-deductible donation and help the VTC change lives for people in the North Country. Whether it's helping the VTC to transport someone to life-saving a chemotherapy treatment or...
Hundreds of cats across CNY in need of a home
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of cats throughout Central New York are living on the streets. Its a never ending cycle, but you can help create change. The Central New York Cat Coalition says the need is even greater compared to last year. “Part of that is a lot of people are being evicted right […]
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua man killed in crash
BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
Onondaga Historical Association appoints new director
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Onondaga Historical Association announced its next executive director. Lisa Romano Moore, who previously served as the Onondaga Community College Foundation’s executive director, officially starts in 2023. The association’s current director, Gregg Tripoli, will retire Dec. 31, according to a news release. “Lisa brings...
tourcounsel.com
Destiny USA | Shopping complex in Syracuse, New York
Destiny USA is a gigantic mall in the city of Syracuse, New York. With over 200 shops, restaurants and entertainment venues it is a must stop for shopping if you are in upstate New York. There are also many places in this mall to have fun including: laser tag, climbing...
Dino Babers acknowledges Syracuse’s season-long struggles were present as ever in Pinstripe Bowl
New York — The clock was ticking down on Syracuse football’s final game of the 2022 season, and the Orange wasn’t quite out of it yet. With just under a minute left, SU’s defense stopped Minnesota on third down trailing by eight points. Syracuse was staring one final offensive drive, albeit a challenging one, square in the face until a yellow flag dotted the field.
wwnytv.com
Cicero man dies in snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A Cicero man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Brett McGowan was operating a snowmobile on trail C-4-A in the town of West Turin around 6:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.
