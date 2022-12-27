ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

3 News Now

TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-vehicle crash halts traffic near 16th & Storz

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities confirmed that a three-vehicle crash is slowing traffic in the area of 16th & Storz on Thursday afternoon. Pack some patience and prepare for delays if you are traveling in this area. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Three arrested in Mills County

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi

ADAIR, Iowa (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man from Atlantic was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on a road just off Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Adam Skog was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on White Pole Road a few miles southwest of Adair, located about halfway between Omaha and Des Moines, when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a Peterbilt truck head-on around 9:15 a.m.
ADAIR, IA
WOWT

Exotic animals killed in Nebraska fire Christmas morning

Two 17-year-olds are recovering after falling into a frozen Lake Manawa. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans. Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since...
OMAHA, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Omaha DEA seizes millions of Fentanyl doses in 2022

The Omaha Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) says it seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in both pill and powder form in 2022. The Omaha Division covers Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota. “The amount of fentanyl we’ve seized across our Division has...
OMAHA, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Hometown Farmer - Looking back at 2022 Pt. 1

DAKOTA DUNES, SD — From a farming magazine to fish that fly - as 2022 draws to a close it's time to look back at some of the "Proud to be a Hometown Farmer" stories told over the past year. In January, Bob Fitch explained how he helped bring...
LOGAN, IA
WOWT

Two teens hospitalized after falling into frozen Lake Manawa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two local teens are in the hospital tonight after falling into a frozen lake. It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs. Police tell 6 News two teens — a male and a female, both aged 17 — were walking on ice near one of the docks on the lake. Council Bluffs Police puts buoys around the docks to prevent ice build-up.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Omaha crews battle fire atop Westroads Mall parking garage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Post-Christmas returns and shopping didn’t go as planned for someone at the Westroads Mall Monday. A vehicle apparently caught fire on the top floor of the parking garage on the east side of the building. The fire sent a plume of smoke into the air....
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Body of missing Omaha woman found; death not believed to be suspicious

OMAHA, Neb. – A missing Omaha woman has been found dead. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, authorities located the body of 55-year-old Monica Helm. Helm had last been seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue. The...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Club Carwash investigates damage hundreds of damage claims

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A clean car, but bubbled bumper -- the result of a chain reaction incident earlier this year inside the Club Carwash near 72nd and Sorensen. “The track kept the cars moving so we kept bumping into the car in front of us, or the car behind us kept bumping into it,” said Kendra Tait, a Club Carwash customer.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report One Arrest

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 49-year-old Donavon Lucius Sands of Council Bluffs on Thursday in the 400 block of E. Washington Street for violating a protective order. Officers transported Sands to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
RED OAK, IA
klkntv.com

Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
LINCOLN, NE
truecrimedaily

Missing Omaha mom’s remains found in Kansas 1 month after her disappearance

TOPEKA, Kansas (TCD) -- The remains of a missing 43-year-old mother from Nebraska were found last week after a month-long search for her. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 21, detectives in Omaha "identified a location of interest" near Topeka that they believed had connections to Cari Allen’s disappearance. They contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Topeka Police Department, who went to the area of 2249 SW 57th St. to investigate.
OMAHA, NE

