FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 News Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-vehicle crash halts traffic near 16th & Storz
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities confirmed that a three-vehicle crash is slowing traffic in the area of 16th & Storz on Thursday afternoon. Pack some patience and prepare for delays if you are traveling in this area. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the...
Three arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
WOWT
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology
Omaha, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man is eating a big piece of humble pie this holiday season. While out of town, Franc Harwart’s Ring camera captured someone taking newly delivered packages off his front porch. He assumed they were thieves and posted the pictures online, asking for help identifying them.
WOWT
West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi
ADAIR, Iowa (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man from Atlantic was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on a road just off Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Adam Skog was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on White Pole Road a few miles southwest of Adair, located about halfway between Omaha and Des Moines, when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a Peterbilt truck head-on around 9:15 a.m.
WOWT
Exotic animals killed in Nebraska fire Christmas morning
Two 17-year-olds are recovering after falling into a frozen Lake Manawa. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans. Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since...
siouxlandnews.com
Omaha DEA seizes millions of Fentanyl doses in 2022
The Omaha Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) says it seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in both pill and powder form in 2022. The Omaha Division covers Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota. “The amount of fentanyl we’ve seized across our Division has...
siouxlandnews.com
Hometown Farmer - Looking back at 2022 Pt. 1
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — From a farming magazine to fish that fly - as 2022 draws to a close it's time to look back at some of the "Proud to be a Hometown Farmer" stories told over the past year. In January, Bob Fitch explained how he helped bring...
WOWT
Two teens hospitalized after falling into frozen Lake Manawa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two local teens are in the hospital tonight after falling into a frozen lake. It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs. Police tell 6 News two teens — a male and a female, both aged 17 — were walking on ice near one of the docks on the lake. Council Bluffs Police puts buoys around the docks to prevent ice build-up.
WOWT
Omaha crews battle fire atop Westroads Mall parking garage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Post-Christmas returns and shopping didn’t go as planned for someone at the Westroads Mall Monday. A vehicle apparently caught fire on the top floor of the parking garage on the east side of the building. The fire sent a plume of smoke into the air....
Updated: 1:19 p.m. Adair County Crash Claims the Life of a Cass County Man
(Adair) An Atlantic man died in a car/semi accident west of Adair on Thursday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:19 a.m. at 1120 White Pole Road near the Jesse James monument. State Police say 36-year-old Adam Skog was killed in the crash. According to the...
News Channel Nebraska
Body of missing Omaha woman found; death not believed to be suspicious
OMAHA, Neb. – A missing Omaha woman has been found dead. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, authorities located the body of 55-year-old Monica Helm. Helm had last been seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue. The...
WOWT
Legacy Crossing residents deal with break-ins following Omaha apartments’ condemnation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One week after the City of Omaha condemned all 17 buildings at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex in northwest Omaha due to unsafe and unsanitary conditions, residents are facing new problems. “When I walked in, I was expecting to see my stuff here.”. 72-year-old Elsie Davis...
WOWT
Club Carwash investigates damage hundreds of damage claims
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A clean car, but bubbled bumper -- the result of a chain reaction incident earlier this year inside the Club Carwash near 72nd and Sorensen. “The track kept the cars moving so we kept bumping into the car in front of us, or the car behind us kept bumping into it,” said Kendra Tait, a Club Carwash customer.
kmaland.com
Cherie K. Graham, 54, Omaha, NE formerly of Red Oak, IA
Location:Senior Center 2700 N 4th St, Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
1011now.com
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
klkntv.com
Man spray-painted hearts, ‘I love you’ on Lincoln buildings, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man spread messages of affection with spray paint on two Lincoln buildings Wednesday, police say. The first report of graffiti was at an apartment complex near 11th and H Streets around 9 a.m. Hearts and the words “love” and “I love you” were spray-painted...
klkntv.com
Devastating fire destroys popular Nebraska restaurant right before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food up in Bellevue burned to the ground on Friday. Its owners say they feel blessed that everyone made it out safely, but the restaurant’s staff needs some help. As of Tuesday morning, more than $20,000 has been raised, which...
Red Oak Police Report One Arrest
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 49-year-old Donavon Lucius Sands of Council Bluffs on Thursday in the 400 block of E. Washington Street for violating a protective order. Officers transported Sands to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
klkntv.com
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
Missing Omaha mom’s remains found in Kansas 1 month after her disappearance
TOPEKA, Kansas (TCD) -- The remains of a missing 43-year-old mother from Nebraska were found last week after a month-long search for her. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 21, detectives in Omaha "identified a location of interest" near Topeka that they believed had connections to Cari Allen’s disappearance. They contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Topeka Police Department, who went to the area of 2249 SW 57th St. to investigate.
