OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two local teens are in the hospital tonight after falling into a frozen lake. It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs. Police tell 6 News two teens — a male and a female, both aged 17 — were walking on ice near one of the docks on the lake. Council Bluffs Police puts buoys around the docks to prevent ice build-up.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO