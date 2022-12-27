Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NRVNews
Reed, Linda Lee
Linda Lee Reed, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Rich Creek, VA. Born January 18, 1943, in Peterstown, WV, she was the daughter of the late Tilden E. and Henrietta Dunn Reed. Linda was of the Christian faith. She worked...
NRVNews
Galliher, Dorothy Johnston
Dorothy Johnston Galliher, 99, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in the care of Heritage Hall – Rich Creek. She had been a resident of Ripplemead, VA, for many years. She was the daughter of the late William T. & Vinnie Stafford Johnston and was the last of her immediate family.
NRVNews
Crowder, Carolyn Coffey
Carolyn Marie Coffey Crowder, age 60 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at her home. Born November 13, 1962 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late Clyde Everett Coffey & Shirley Ann Eads Coffey. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Timothy Everett Coffey, Joseph Brian Coffey and sister, Elizabeth Coffey.
NRVNews
Farmer, Catherine Boyd Quesenberry
Catherine Darlene Boyd Quesenberry Farmer, born 4/25/41, passed away on 12/21/22 in Florence, SC. She was predeceased by two sons, Gerald Quesenberry and Darryl Quesenberry, her parents, James Colen and Laura Boyd, two brothers and sisters-in-law and one sister. She is survived by her sister, Rachel Nadine Akers; special friend...
NRVNews
Jones, Melvin Lee
Melvin Lee “Pud” Jones, age 52, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Carilion Giles Community Hospital in Pearisburg, VA. Born June 20, 1970, in Guilford County, NC, he was the son of the late Melvin Arnold and Carolyn Lee Raines Jones. Pud worked as a...
NRVNews
Riddle, Nancy Smith
Nancy Lula Smith Riddle, 80 of Narrows, VA went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at her home. Nancy was born on June 3, 1942, in Oakvale, WV and was a daughter of the late Samuel Dayton Smith and Amanda Melvina Brinkley. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by 1 son, Timothy Dayton Riddle, 2 brothers, J.E. Smith and J.R. Smith and 1 sister, Thelma Jean Perkins.
NRVNews
Perdue, Judy Kaye
Judy Kaye Perdue, 73, of Pearisburg, VA, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents Fred & Dana Stafford Perdue and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Ellen & Jim McCormick and Phyllis & Clark Gordon. Left to carry on her...
NRVNews
Cox, Wendy Blankenship
We are saddened to announce that Wendy Lyn Blankenship Cox, age 46 of Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was a caring mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Wendy was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and had a long career in...
NRVNews
Gallimore, Jessalyn Michelle
On Friday, December 23rd, 2022, Jessalyn Michelle Gallimore–beloved daughter and sister–passed away. She was thirty-three and had waged a fierce battle against the enemy of type one diabetes. Born to Caren and Michael Gallimore and sister to Dakota Gallimore, “Jes” had an avid interest in criminal law, graduating...
NRVNews
Kemp, William Marvin
William Marvin Kemp, 78 of Floyd, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Kemp; parents, Clarence & Evelyn Kemp; and sister, Pearl Bowman. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Flora Kemp; son & daughter-in-law, Jeffrey & Tamiko Kemp;...
NRVNews
Gates, Savannah Hickman
Savannah Desire Hickman Gates, 32 of Narrows, Virginia departed this life in her home on December 24, 2022, entering the gates of Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born in West Virginia on June 22, 1990, she is a daughter of Sandy Singh and the late, Douglas Hickman.
NRVNews
Christiansburg Tree Collection
Christmas tree collection will run weekdays from Jan. 3-13, 2023. Please remove all lights and decorations from your trees, as well as the stand. Artificial trees, garland and wreaths will not be accepted. Leave your tree at the curb for collection. Crews will follow normal garbage collection routes, so please...
Comments / 0