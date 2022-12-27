Nancy Lula Smith Riddle, 80 of Narrows, VA went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at her home. Nancy was born on June 3, 1942, in Oakvale, WV and was a daughter of the late Samuel Dayton Smith and Amanda Melvina Brinkley. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by 1 son, Timothy Dayton Riddle, 2 brothers, J.E. Smith and J.R. Smith and 1 sister, Thelma Jean Perkins.

NARROWS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO