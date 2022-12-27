Read full article on original website
Local bars prepare for New Years’ Eve
Amphone Nanthavong is a supervisor at Marto Brewing in Sioux City. He says New Year's Eve is always a busy time in Siouxland.
Sioux City Journal
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $275,000
Very nice and new townhouse located in the Overlook Development just a few minutes away from the Lakeport Commons shopping area. This home features a covered front porch, deck stemming off of the living room with a great view of the Morningside area, sliding glass door in the basement that leads out to the back patio, and a fenced in yard. When you walk through the front door you will notice how open the main floor is. Immediately to your left you will encounter the eat-in kitchen complete with granite countertops, a generously sized island, and SS appliances. The kitchen flows into the dining room and living room that boasts a vaulted ceiling, custom stone fireplace, and a stained mantle. The master bedroom is massive with it's own custom vaulted ceiling and 2 walk-in closets. The master bathroom also has a lot to offer and comes with a double vanity and tiled shower. The main floor also offers main floor laundry with additional cabinet space, another good sized bedroom, and a guest bathroom. The basement is wide open and ready to be finished with 2 egress windows and plumbing set up for an additional bathroom. The HOA takes care of snow removal, lawn and sprinklers, and common road/utility maintenance for $140 per quarter. There are also no age restrictions at this development. The 10 year tax abatement will start in March of 2023. If you like easy and maintenance free living look no further!! This listing is subject to graebel relocation services worldwide, taking over title prior to closing. Subject to buyer filling out relocation paperwork..
siouxlandnews.com
The Siouxland News 2022 "Year in Review" - A look back at what happened in Siouxland
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Here are some of 2022's biggest news stories, from all over Siouxland. Please click the links all throughout the article to learn more about each story. The year started with some good business news for Siouxland and the Sioux City metro. In January, Sioux City's City Council changed zoning rules to let a new cat café come to town, eventually opening as Coffee and Purrs, at 500 Nebraska St., in December.
nwestiowa.com
Culver's prepares for revamped look
SIOUX CENTER—Culver’s faithful customers will have to wait a while in early January before they can get their hands on the chain’s ButterBurgers and cheese curds again. According to Sioux Center Culver’s owner Angie Rodenburgh, the store will be closed starting Jan. 8 so that major remodeling can take place to the dining area, the counter space and the kitchen. It should open after seven to 10 days of work.
siouxlandnews.com
Fireworks reminders: there are designated times to set them off in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police want to make sure you know and follow the city's fireworks ordinance before popping off your New Year's Eve fireworks. The fireworks can be shot from 1:00 p.m. on December 31 until 12:30 a.m. January 1. If you shoot one off any...
Tony’s Pizza on Pierce Street closing January 1
A local pizzeria on Pierce Street will be closing for good at the start of 2023.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City man wins $10,000 on scratch game
CLIVE, Iowa — A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Mitchell Vanderschaaf won the third top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Snow Much Fun” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Sarg’s Mini Mart, 2329 W. Second St. in Sioux City, and claimed his prize Tuesday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
Dorothy Pecaut’s newest addition is a real hoot
The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City has a new animal ambassador.
Sioux City Journal
Le Mars-based Nor-Am purchases Cherokee cold-storage warehouse
CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A cold-storage warehouse at the south end of Cherokee has been sold. Le Mars, Iowa-based Nor-Am Cold Storage purchased the 98,000-square-foot Americold warehouse at 1530 S. Second St., Cherokee, Nor-Am announced Tuesday. Sioux City-based Cloverleaf Cold Storage had long operated the warehouse; Cloverleaf's sprawling cold-storage business was acquired by Atlanta-based Americold in 2019.
Sioux City Journal
New downtown Sioux City bar creating one-of-a-kind cocktails in a comfortable setting
A green room is the place where entertainers chill before and after a performance. The recently opened Green Room at 1227 Fourth St. is where patrons can chill between shows at The Marquee, which is next door at 1225 Fourth St. "Actually, The Green Room is a pretty cool place...
Food Bank of Siouxland announces first-ever food festival
Seaboard Triumph Foods is hosting and sponsoring the first Siouxland Food Festival
siouxlandnews.com
Organization delivering beds to families in need
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's not the kind of gift you'd think a kid would be excited about. But that's not the case, according to an organization that delivers beds to underprivileged families in Siouxland. "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" is a national organization that started a branch in Sioux...
KLEM
KLEM News for Thursday, December 29
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across a swath of Siouxland until 6 pm. The counties included in the advisory are Plymouth, Woodbury, O’Brien, Sioux counties in Iowa and Lincoln and Union counties in South Dakota. In Plymouth County, a mix of rain and snow this morning will give way to a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow by late afternoon. Snow will fall into the evening hours. Snow accumulation is forecast between 1 to 2 inches, and ice may accumulate to a light glaze. Roads will become slippery at times today.
kscj.com
BROKEN WATER MAIN NEAR W.19TH & HAMILTON BLVD
A BROKEN WATER MAIN ON WEST 19TH NEAR HAMILTON BOULEVARD HAS RESULTED IN A DETOUR TODAY. DRIVERS IN THE AREA SHOULD WATCH FOR THE PATROL CARS AND DETOUR WHERE NECESSARY.
Sioux City PD looking for suspects of multiple burglaries
The Sioux City Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects in multiple burglaries.
siouxlandnews.com
Top Sports Moments of 2022: #3 Sioux City North dominates 4x800m relay
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Siouxland News sports team presents the top 10 moments in local sports for 2022:. At #3: The Sioux City North boys track team produced incredible times in the 4x800m relay event. This past spring, the Stars did not shy away from the big stage,...
siouxlandnews.com
Newly-elected Woodbury County officials sworn into office
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Newly-elected officials in Woodbury County were sworn-in at the county courthouse Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Supervisors Dan Bittinger and Matthew Ung, along with new Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis, were among those sworn in at the ceremony. Bittinger won his district by a wide margin...
kscj.com
EVEN CITY POLICE RECEIVE SCAM CALLS
SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A QUESTIONABLE CHARITY ORGANIZATION CALLED THE NATIONAL POLICE AND TROOPER ASSOCIATION IS CONTACTING PEOPLE AND CLAIMING TO HELP LAW ENFORCEMENT FAMILIES. SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER VALERIE ROSE SAYS THE LEGITIMACY OF THE “NPTA” CANNOT BE VERIFIED, BUT THEY DO KNOW THAT LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT IS NOT...
KELOLAND TV
I-29, roads slippery in southeastern SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — I-29 is slippery and drivers should use caution this morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office advised Friday morning. Authorities say that there were several crashes last night including an injury crash at the Harrisburg exit. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the...
kscj.com
NEARLY 100 LOCAL ACCIDENTS CAUSED BY ICE AND SNOW LAST WEEK
SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE TALLIED UP THE NUMBER OF ACCIDENTS THAT TOOK PLACE THE PAST SEVERAL DAYS INVOLVING SNOW, ICE AND BLOWING SNOW. SERGEANT JIM CLARK SAYS THE TOTAL NEARLY REACHED TRIPLE FIGURES:. AXTOTAL1 OC…….ROAD CONDITIONS. :07. ONE OF THOSE ACCIDENTS INVOLVED A SNOWPLOW:. AXTOTAL2 OC……..CAREFUL OUT THERE....
