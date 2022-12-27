ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Chris Perkins: Can Dolphins backup QBs Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson deliver playoff berth?

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1leaQs_0jvry1Ym00
Dolphins quarterbacks Skylar Thompson and Teddy Bridgewater during a practice at Baptist Health training complex Miami Gardens on Nov. 30. John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The last time the Miami Dolphins made the playoffs during the 2016 season, it was a backup quarterback Matt Moore, who finished the job when the starter, Ryan Tannehill, sustained a season-ending injury late in the year.

A similar scenario could be unfolding for the Dolphins in 2022.

Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol for the second time this season after sustaining his third head trauma incident of the season (Buffalo, Cincinnati, Green Bay). Tagovailoa’s condition could mean backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, the local product from Miami Northwestern High School, must finish the job of leading the Dolphins to the playoffs.

Or, if this season continues on the path it was on earlier this year, perhaps third-team quarterback Skylar Thompson must finish the job.

Either could lead the Dolphins to a victory or two, although it hasn’t happened yet this season.

So, yeah, there’s room to question what happens to the Dolphins’ playoff hopes if Tagovailoa is sidelined.

On the other hand, considering the Dolphins (8-7) are on a four-game losing streak with Tagovailoa as the starter, there was room to question the outcome of these final two regular-season games anyway.

But here’s the deal: finishing this playoff run shouldn’t be solely on the shoulders of Bridgewater or Thompson, it should be on the shoulders of the Dolphins as a team.

When you start a backup quarterback in this situation you’re really looking for him to give you a chance to win in the fourth quarter, and you’re looking to the other guys on the team, the higher-profile guys — coach Mike McDaniel, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, left tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Xavien Howard, linebackers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, etc. — to finish the job and deliver the playoff berth.

Both Bridgewater, a seven-year veteran with starting experience, and Thompson, a rookie seventh-round pick from Kansas State, showed promise in their appearances earlier this season. And there’s reason to believe they could put the Dolphins in position to get one or two victories (both outcomes could result in a playoff berth) in these last two games, at New England (7-8) and against the New York Jets (7-8).

Tagovailoa has missed two and half games (Cincinnati, the New York Jets and Minnesota) due to head injuries, and the Dolphins had a chance to win the Cincinnati and Minnesota games in the fourth quarter.

You’ll recall Bridgewater’s first start, against the Jets, lasted exactly one play. On the Dolphins’ first snap of the game New York cornerback Sauce Gardner sprinted in unblocked, hit Bridgewater in the midsection and dropped him to the turf for a safety.

Then came the real shot.

An NFL-employed concussion spotter positioned in a booth upstairs said they saw Bridgewater stumble while getting to his feet and he was ruled out for the rest of the game, meaning Thompson, who didn’t have the benefit of practicing as the starter during that week, had to make his NFL debut and finish the game.

The Dolphins were already playing without Howard, their Pro Bowl cornerback, due to groin injuries he sustained the previous week at Cincinnati, and they lost Armstead, their Pro Bowl left tackle, in the first quarter. They also lost defensive end Trey Flowers in the first quarter, and cornerbacks Nik Needham and Keion Crossen in the second quarter.

Thompson ended 19 of 33 for 166 yards, no touchdowns, one interception and a 58.4 passer rating. The Dolphins lost to the Jets, 40-17.

The following week Thompson, with a full week’s worth of practice, started against Minnesota but was knocked out in the second quarter with a thumb injury. Enter Bridgewater, who was in concussion protocol during the week.

The Dolphins quarterbacks, playing without Armstead, who was still sidelined due to a toe injury, absorbed six sacks and 13 hits.

Still, the Dolphins had a chance to win in the fourth quarter.

Trailing, 16-10, Bridgewater was marching them downfield when Waddle lost a fumble at the Vikings’ 26-yard line after a 14-yard reception. The Vikings, one of the NFL’s best teams this season, went on to score, and win, 24-16.

Thompson ended 7 of 13 for 89 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions and a 75.5 passer rating. Bridgewater finished 23 of 34 for 329 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and a 93.9 passer rating.

Oh, and that Cincinnati game in which Tagovailoa left the field on a stretcher shortly before halftime?

The Dolphins had a chance to win that one in the fourth quarter, too. The Dolphins led, 15-14, entering the final period. Then Howard was sidelined with a groin injury. The Bengals used their passing game to take advantage of Howard’s absence and score 13 fourth-quarter points to take a 27-15 victory.

Bridgewater ended 14 of 23 for 193 yards, one touchdown, one interception and an 84.1 passer rating.

Granted, neither Bridgewater nor Thompson has had statistically great performances while subbing for Tagovailoa, but the Dolphins had chances to win in the fourth quarter in two of the three games they started this season.

Again, that’s about all you can ask for from a backup quarterback, give you a chance to win in the fourth quarter. The rest of the team must also do its part.

