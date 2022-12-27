ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Driver killed in head-on collision near Strawberry Reservoir

By TownLift // Ashtyn Asay
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WuaKK_0jvrxOk100

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A woman is dead following a head-on collision near Strawberry Reservoir that occurred at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

A Toyota Camry traveling westbound on US-40 near milepost 40 crossed the center line into the oncoming eastbound lanes and collided with a GMC Yukon head-on, according to a press release from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the Camry, an adult woman, sustained fatal injuries. Her identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Yukon is reported to be in serious condition and was transported to a local hospital. Several children who were passengers in the Yukon were also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

US-40 is currently closed in both directions, and crews estimate that it will remain closed for 1-2 hours until they can open up a single lane and alternate traffic.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Vernal woman killed in crash near Strawberry Reservoir

HEBER CITY — A Vernal woman was killed and another person was in serious condition following a crash on U.S. 40 near Strawberry Reservoir on Tuesday morning, state troopers said. The crash occurred just north of the reservoir, about 19 miles south of Heber City, when a westbound Toyota...
HEBER CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woman stole car from gas station, crashed it, police say

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A woman stole a car and crashed it in an attempt to flee from police. On Wednesday at approximately 5:50 p.m., police said a vehicle was reported stolen from a gas station. Police found the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, with sirens and emergency lights. The driver then attempted to evade police with “reckless driving,” running red lights and driving over a curb.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Car accident in Willard City causes power outage

WILLARD CITY. Utah — A crash between a city snowplow and car resulted in downed power lines Tuesday morning. According to Perry City Police Chief Scott Hancey, police were dispatched at 6:44 a.m. to 750 North and Main St. Hancey reported that a Willard City snowplow was headed northbound...
WILLARD, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fatal crash in Wasatch County leaves one dead

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A crash on U.S. 40 left one dead near Strawberry Reservoir on Tuesday afternoon. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cam Roden, the collision was head-on. A press release from the Department of Safety said a Toyota Camry crossed from the westbound lanes to the...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

WVC Police arrest one person following road rage, shooting incident

WEST VALLEY CITY — West Valley City Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident. Jason Vincent, of the West Valley City Police Department, told KSL NewsRadio that the incident occurred in the area of 380 W. 3000 South at 3:42 p.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Shooting kills one in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A shooting in West Valley City left one man dead on Tuesday night. West Valley City Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. According to West Valley City Police Department, the victim was admitted to Intermountain Medical Center with gunshot wounds...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Clinton man admits to robbing, killing man who was walking down Ogden street

OGDEN, Utah — A Clinton man has admitted to shooting and killing an Ogden pedestrian during a robbery in June. Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Ogden man shot, killed at West Valley City apartment complex

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Tuesday night. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said they were called after the victim was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, where he died from his injuries. Investigators believe the...
OGDEN, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Park City man arrested following incident at Silver Creek business

A Park City man is facing felony charges stemming from an incident at a Silver Creek business last week. The 56-year-old man, who rented a storage unit in the facility, on Dec. 21 followed another client in and took what he needed from his unit, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. The man then found himself locked behind a gate.
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy