Driver killed in head-on collision near Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A woman is dead following a head-on collision near Strawberry Reservoir that occurred at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

A Toyota Camry traveling westbound on US-40 near milepost 40 crossed the center line into the oncoming eastbound lanes and collided with a GMC Yukon head-on, according to a press release from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the Camry, an adult woman, sustained fatal injuries. Her identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Yukon is reported to be in serious condition and was transported to a local hospital. Several children who were passengers in the Yukon were also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

US-40 is currently closed in both directions, and crews estimate that it will remain closed for 1-2 hours until they can open up a single lane and alternate traffic.

