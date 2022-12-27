Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Let's Go Boating in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront GrilleLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Visit the World's Largest Ice Bar in Florida this WinterTravel MavenOrlando, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OrlandoTed RiversOrlando, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
Christmas drag show at Orlando venue targeted by Florida officials, as hundreds demonstrate outside
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hundreds showed up to an Orlando venue both to protest and to support the "A Drag Queen Christmas" event Wednesday night. The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation posted on its website that this is the eighth consecutive year the performance will be there. "We’re out here today to...
fox35orlando.com
Orange Drop returns to Downtown Orlando after 2-year absence
ORLANDO, Fla. - After the coronavirus pandemic and construction canceled the party at downtown Orlando's orange drop for two years in a row, large crowds are expected to be back on Church Street for New Year's Eve. "We’re super proud of it," said Peter Ghalam from Church Street Entertainment. We’ve...
fox35orlando.com
Florida firefighter comes out of retirement to pursue passion
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Central Florida firefighter who retired after nearly three decades of service couldn't resist the call to return to duty. Dante Farina, 56, retired from the Orlando Fire Department in 2019 after 29 years of service. He recently graduated from new training with the Seminole County Fire Department.
fox35orlando.com
Florida community comes together to bring home historic World War II tugboat
DELAND, Fla. - A World War II tugboat will soon be on display in Volusia County following a massive effort to get it home. "The boat is in Astor, Florida after coming 4,900 miles from Stockholm, Sweden," said Dan Friend. Friend, a retired teacher, and history buff said the boat...
fox35orlando.com
Mysterious, empty boat vessel washes up on Florida beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An empty, wooden sailing vessel washed up ashore on a beach in Brevard County Friday morning. The boat was spotted on the beach at Sebastian Inlet State Park shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies said the boat appeared to be an "older wooden sailing vessel that could have been used by migrants."
fox35orlando.com
Hundreds of protesters, supporters show up for 'A Drag Queen Christmas'
Hundreds showed up to an Orlando venue both to protest and to support the "A Drag Queen Christmas" event Wednesday night. People protesting said their concern is that people of all ages could attend the show.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Democrat warns the state may ramp up anti-LGBT legislation
ORLANDO, Fla. - State Representative Anna Eskamani said Thursday night’s protest outside a drag queen Christmas show at The Plaza Live in Orlando is just the beginning. "I am preparing for a legislative session in 2023 that will not only attack access to healthcare for the LGBTQ+ community, but there will also be efforts to ban drag shows, restrict drag shows," said the democrat.
fox35orlando.com
New Year's tourism could help Volusia County following hurricane damage
DAYTONA BEARCH, Fla. - Volusia County is still recovering from hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The Florida coastline took a major hit, and recovery has been slow-going. Business owners are hoping holiday celebrations will give them a good boost. When FOX 35 News last checked in with businesses around Daytona and...
fox35orlando.com
Weather Forecast: Dec. 30, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see a very mild Saturday with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s to low 80s. New Year's Eve could be a wet one as rain chances rise throughout the evening.
fox35orlando.com
Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
fox35orlando.com
Southwest Airlines offering reimbursements to passengers as flight cancellations continue
ORLANDO, Fla. - Travel headaches for Southwest passengers continue. The airline still leads the way in cancelations worldwide. Their passengers may not be able to get rebooked until the weekend. The airline has promised reimbursements and says they are working on a system to find lost luggage. Although, those stuck...
fox35orlando.com
Police: Lakeland divers find mother, 2 children dead in submerged car in lake
LAKELAND, Fla. - Authorities in Lakeland responding to a report of a submerged car in a lake discovered the bodies of a mother and two children inside early Friday morning. Lakeland police said an officer was dispatched to Lake Wire around 5:30 a.m. after receiving a report about a submerged vehicle along the west side of the lake.
fox35orlando.com
3 hurt in overnight shooting in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A shooting overnight in Daytona Beach, Florida injured three people, according to Police Chief Jakari Young. Chief Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a shopping center near North Nova and 6th Street. Three people were transported to the hospital, he said. Their...
fox35orlando.com
Police search for 2 people after Kissimmee's Salvation Army broken into on Christmas Eve
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people after The Salvation Army in Kissimmee was broken into on Christmas Eve. In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said hundreds of dollars were stolen in addition to groceries and other items. "It takes a special...
fox35orlando.com
Man arrested after giving minor gun to shoot at couple driving on Florida highway: Affidavit
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 18-year-old Oregon man was arrested after he allegedly gave a minor a gun that was used to shoot at a couple driving on a Florida highway on Monday, deputies said. Gabriel Boisvert, 18, was arrested after deputies accused him of providing a gun to a...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Will it rain on New Year's Eve in Central Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 81 degrees | Rain: 40% p.m. showers. Main weather concerns: The weather looks great locally with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. We also continue our warming trend with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s at most inland locations, just a touch cooler along the beaches.
fox35orlando.com
Kissimmee business partners shoot, kill each other over ongoing dispute: Deputies
LAKELAND, Fla. - Two Kissimmee business partners have died after they shot each other over an ongoing dispute Thursday, deputies said. Both 31-year-old Akeido Bennett and 39-year-old Xavier Figueroa mutually shot each other at a business located at 3135 U.S. 92 East in Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 6 hurt after car crashes into wall in Orange County
Six people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle struck a wall on Saturday morning in Belle Isle, Florida. A spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Oak Island Road and Hoffner Avenue. A 2015 Nissan Altima reportedly struck a wall. Five people were taken to...
fox35orlando.com
3 Florida men caught with 13 stolen catalytic converters in car: Deputies
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Three South Florida men were taken into custody after deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in a stolen car driven by the men Wednesday. Deputies said they were alerted to a car with a stolen license plate that had been reported out of Osceola County on Dec. 17. The car was traveling on Palm Coast Parkway when deputies utilized stop sticks on the car, hitting two tires that began to deflate.
fox35orlando.com
Affidavit: Florida man grabbed Uber driver's throat and tried to steal his car
A man is potentially facing charges after he allegedly grabbed an Uber driver's throat during the ride, and then tried to unsuccessfully take his vehicle. Derek Strang, 33, of Cocoa, Florida, was arrested on Dec. 28 and booked into jail on one count of carjacking with a weapon. According to...
Comments / 0