Gainesville, December 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Gainesville. The Creekside Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Buchholz High School on December 30, 2022, 17:30:00. The P.K. Yonge High School basketball team will have a game with Strawberry Crest High School on December 31, 2022, 07:00:00.
Children’s Trust leader comes full circle in role
Marsha Kiner was first asked to speak for the children of Alachua County as a high school student when she was picked for the Envisioning Alachua 2000. “It was a big deal,” Kiner said. “There were county commissioners, city commissioners, school board, folks, community leaders, and then my voice representing what I considered at the time to be a valuable piece of our community: the youth voice.”
Santa Fe advances to Hitchcock’s title game
The Hitchcock’s Challenge at Santa Fe High School was just that, a challenge, prior to the 4-day boys basketball tournament in Alachua. The Legacy Park Multipurpose Center flooded so all games were moved to the Raiders’ home floor. Two teams dropped out to bring the field from 16...
Florida Horse Park host the six-day Florida Cutting Horse Association Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The six-day Florida Cutting Horse Association Show is underway Thursday. It will be held at Florida Horse Park. You can watch some of the most agile and quick horses compete in the competition. The show will start Thursday at 8 a.m. and end on January 3rd...
Ridaught: Alachua County seeks first Mr. Football
Alachua County has never had a Mr. Football, an award given by the Florida Dairy Farmers since 1992 to the top overall football player in the Sunshine State. We’ve had winners in some of the other big sports. Just this past fall, Santa Fe’s Jalyn Stout repeated as Miss...
Bowl-2-Build Bowlathon returns next week to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Marion County
An annual bowling event to benefit the Habitat for Humanity of Marion County is returning to Ocala next week. The 12th Annual Bowl-2-Build Bowlathon will take place on Thursday, January 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at AMF Galaxy West Lanes, which is located at 1818 SW 17th Street. The theme of this year’s event is “Jurassic Bowl,” and participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite Jurassic movie character.
Zoning changes proposed for overcrowded schools in southwest Marion County
The Marion County School Board is considering a proposal to change the zoning for several schools that are overcrowded in the southwest area of the county. Students who attend Horizon Academy, Liberty Middle School, Sunrise Elementary School and Marion Oaks Elementary School may have the school they are zoned for change in the 2023-24 school year.
Descendants of Rosewood to host wreath ceremony
The Descendants of Rosewood Foundation will honor the lost lives of the 1923 Rosewood Massacre with a wreath laying ceremony on Jan. 8. . The ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. along 123 State Road 24 in Rosewood and will feature Gainesville City Commissioner Dr. Cynthia Chestnut as the keynote speaker.
MCA Courtyard holds Hip Hop Courtyard Jams
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Join Marion Cultural Alliance members to celebrate Hip Hop Jazz icon Miles Davis. It will be an interactive evening of drums, spoken word, dance, and limbo. It will take place at the MCA Courtyard located at 23 SW Broadway St in Ocala. The event will run...
Emily M. Heffter
Emily M. Heffter of Ocala went to her Maker on December 20, 2022 at the age of 96. She was a recent patient at Hawthorne Center for Rehabilitation and Healing of Ocala. She was born in Germany on November 30, 1926. Emily was predeceased in death by her husband Martin of 63 years. Emily emigrated from Germany to the United States with her husband in 1955. Emily worked at the Aetna insurance Company in Hartford, Connecticut until she retired in 1981. In 1991 she and Martin moved to Ocala.
Manna Food Blessings and Sonshine Ministries hosts a food distribution
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Manna Food Blessings and Sonshine Ministries are hosting a food distribution in Belleview on Thursday. The distribution will start at 9 a.m. and run until 10 a.m. or until the food is gone. The food is free to the community. They will have foods like grapes,...
First Friday Art Walk returns to Downtown Ocala on January 6
The next installment of the First Friday Art Walk will take place in downtown Ocala on Friday, January 6, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The art walk is held on the first Friday of each month, beginning in September and running through May. Here is a list of the activities that will be included in January’s event:
People in need can utilize North Central Florida cold night shelters
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in need in North Central Florida can visit an array of locations to shelter from the cold temperatures. Gainesville-based shelters, Saint Francis House and GRACE Marketplace, are open through Wednesday night as long as the temperature stays below 45 degrees. Saint Francis House is located...
Memphis DT Transfer Cam'Ron Jackson Commits to Florida Gators
The Florida Gators add their second transfer defensive tackle of the offseason, landing Memphis lineman Cam'Ron Jackson.
Harris excited to get going with the Florida Gators
The Florida Gators have had several offensive linemen enter the transfer portal this offseason so far which has created a huge need for linemen in the 2023 class. Offensive line signee Knijeah Harris (6-3, 335, Bradenton, FL. IMG) is one of those guys that will help and he says this new coaching staff is what sold him on the Gators.
Two Marion County residents share their thoughts on Christmas traditions
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident who no longer wants to go “all out” for Christmas, two residents from Marion County wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “We don’t need presents and trees to celebrate Christmas. That has been something that...
Williston and Gainesville hold food distributions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are food distributions in Williston and Gainesville on Friday. The event in Williston starts at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Gainesville start at 1 p.m. The distribution will run on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The Williston distribution is held...
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
Denson explains why he stuck with the Florida Gators over Miami
The defensive back position was a huge need for the Florida Gators in the 2023 class and the coaching staff signed five guys who can play all over the secondary. Defensive back Sharif Denson (5–11, 170, Jacksonville, FL. Bartram Trail) was one of those guys who signed earlier this month and he’s a versatile guy that can play multiple positions.
Longhorn Steakhouse to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
"While some take shortcuts and cut corners, at Longhorn, we do things the right way because that is what great steak deserves — and, more importantly — it’s what you deserve.”
