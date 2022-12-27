Emily M. Heffter of Ocala went to her Maker on December 20, 2022 at the age of 96. She was a recent patient at Hawthorne Center for Rehabilitation and Healing of Ocala. She was born in Germany on November 30, 1926. Emily was predeceased in death by her husband Martin of 63 years. Emily emigrated from Germany to the United States with her husband in 1955. Emily worked at the Aetna insurance Company in Hartford, Connecticut until she retired in 1981. In 1991 she and Martin moved to Ocala.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO