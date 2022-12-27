ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Committee To Release Trump's Tax Returns This Week: Report

By Jason Hall
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17UCBf_0jvrx3I100
Photo: Getty Images

The House Ways and Means Committee will reportedly release former President Donald Trump 's tax returns this week, a source with knowledge of the situation told CNN on Tuesday (December 27).

The tax returns will be placed into the congressional record during a House pro forma session scheduled at around 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday (December 30).

A formal announcement from the committee is expected to be made on Friday, according to CNN .

Last Tuesday (December 20), the House Ways and Means Committee voted in favor of making six years of Trump's tax returns public following years of questions regarding his business and personal wealth that stem back to his initial presidential campaign, NBC News reported.

The panel voted along party lines just weeks ahead of the Republicans taking over House control in January.

The committee also criticized the IRS for its lack of mandatory audits of returns filed by presidents and vice presidents in relation to Trump, whose returns were only examined after the panel inquired about the process, according to a 29-page report released after the vote last Tuesday.

A separate 39-page report was released by the Joint Committee of Taxation Tuesday night, which summarized the former president's personal tax forms and business entities.

Records obtained by the Joint Committee of Taxation showed Trump appeared to owe nothing in taxes due to claiming $15 million in business loses, which led to him having negative $4 million in adjusted gross income before he claimed a $5 million refund.

Trump also reported millions in negative income between 2015 and 2017, as well as in 2020, having only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 and no taxes in 2020, according to the report.

Last Thursday (December 22), the House January 6 Committee accused Trump of having criminally engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the 2020 presidential election and failed to stop his supporters from storming the United States Capitol in its final report.

