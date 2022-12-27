ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lyme, CT

The Staten Island Advance

‘They were killing him’: As details emerge, judge grants NJ Transit driver’s release in shooting of teen, but Staten Islander still jailed for now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A New Jersey Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island in police custody, following a shooting incident two weeks ago that left a 15-year-old male seriously injured. However, the Hudson County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WTNH

Four arrested in Old Saybrook for narcotics, gun after dealership prevents 100K fraudulent transaction

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook police arrested four individuals on Friday afternoon for possessing narcotics and a handgun after a car dealership prevented a $100,000 fraudulent transaction from taking place, officials said. According to Old Saybrook police, they were contacted by leadership at the Shoreline Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram dealership on Middlesex Avenue […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
CBS New York

NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire

NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jerseydigs.com

Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion

A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
BRONX, NY
WTNH

CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels

Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
PIX11

Girl, 17, allegedly shot rival gang member to death in the Bronx

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old girl is accused of gunning down a rival gang member in the Bronx last month, police said Thursday. The teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the fatal shooting on Nov. 30, according to the NYPD. Prince […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Nikki Secondino grins for cameras after she’s charged with killing her NYC dad, Carlo

The 22-year-old trans daughter charged with killing her father inside the family’s Brooklyn apartment grinned for the cameras Thursday night as she was led out of an NYPD stationhouse. Nikki Secondino was hit with the murder charge and other offenses after police initially believed that her dad, Carlo Secondino, was stabbed to death during an early morning home invasion at their Bensonhurst home. Sources told The Post earlier Thursday that Nikki was suspected of concocting the fake story about the break-in to cover up her own brutal crime. But the tale quickly fell apart and the alleged killer was additionally charged...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Ex-con surrenders in fatal shooting of downstairs Bronx neighbor in loud noise dispute

An ex-con wanted for shooting to death his downstairs Bronx neighbor over a long-running argument about noise has surrendered after more than a week on the run, police said Thursday. Matthew Rushie, 46, showed up Dec. 23 with a lawyer at the 49th Precinct stationhouse and was charged with murder, manslaughter, and possession of a loaded gun. He was arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court the next ...
BRONX, NY

