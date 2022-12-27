Read full article on original website
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically HeavenLIFE_HACKSWesterly, RI
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaEssex, CT
‘They were killing him’: As details emerge, judge grants NJ Transit driver’s release in shooting of teen, but Staten Islander still jailed for now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A New Jersey Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island in police custody, following a shooting incident two weeks ago that left a 15-year-old male seriously injured. However, the Hudson County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s...
Four arrested in Old Saybrook for narcotics, gun after dealership prevents 100K fraudulent transaction
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook police arrested four individuals on Friday afternoon for possessing narcotics and a handgun after a car dealership prevented a $100,000 fraudulent transaction from taking place, officials said. According to Old Saybrook police, they were contacted by leadership at the Shoreline Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram dealership on Middlesex Avenue […]
NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
George Santos claimed he was robbed of rent money in Queens eviction case – but NYPD has no record of the attack
George Santos' long list of dubious claims stretches back to at least 2016, when he wrote in a court filing he'd been mugged. Santos wrote in a sworn statement that police had ordered him to come back later to obtain a report on the supposed mugging in Queensboro Plaza. [ more › ]
Police: Bronx woman arrested after $104K in fake checks were cashed against East Lyme Public Schools
EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A 28-year-old Bronx woman is facing a first-degree larceny charge after police said fake checks were written against a East Lyme Public Schools account. As part of the scheme, $104,510 worth of checks were cashed in the Bronx and in Moreno Valley, California, according to police. The checks were created […]
jerseydigs.com
Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion
A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
Elderly Bronx resident injured after ceiling collapse on Christmas
Soundview resident Vidalina Negron says the New York City Housing Authority hasn’t done enough to help her out in the five days since.
Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry found dead in New York
The body of a Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry was found with a slashed throat in Harlem, New York, last week in a crime spree. Reports are that the body of 60-year-old Henry was found on Friday, December 23, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park. It...
MISSING: Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities last seen leaving Queens hospital nearly a week ago
A missing Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities is still being sought nearly a week after her disappearance, police said Friday.
CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels
Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
‘My husband was thrown out like garbage.’ Monticello woman searches for answers in husband’s unsolved NYC death
NYPD says the Sullivan County man was found dead miles away from his destination in someone’s driveway he didn’t know.
$50,000 reward offered in connection to robberies of Connecticut mail carriers
The robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford from Nov. 2 to Dec. 7.
Queens dad told sons 'keep your seatbelt on' before running over wife: prosecutors
A Queens father told his three young sons to “keep your seatbelt on” before he mowed down his wife with the vehicle, climbed out of the wreckage and stabbed her in front of her Flushing home, prosecutors said.
Girl, 17, allegedly shot rival gang member to death in the Bronx
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old girl is accused of gunning down a rival gang member in the Bronx last month, police said Thursday. The teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the fatal shooting on Nov. 30, according to the NYPD. Prince […]
NBC New York
Aspiring Model, 22, Arrested in Stunning Twist to Deadly NYC ‘Home Invasion'
A 22-year-old aspiring model faces charges including murder and attempted murder for allegedly killing her father and gravely wounding her sister at their Brooklyn home a day ago, a bloodbath she first blamed on masked home invaders, authorities say. Nikki Secondino also is accused of weapons possession after the shocking...
Bronx mother blames illness on mold and rodent problem at her Edenwald Houses apartment
A Bronx woman claims that mold in her bathroom along with rodents scampering through her apartment are to blame for making her sick.
Nikki Secondino grins for cameras after she’s charged with killing her NYC dad, Carlo
The 22-year-old trans daughter charged with killing her father inside the family’s Brooklyn apartment grinned for the cameras Thursday night as she was led out of an NYPD stationhouse. Nikki Secondino was hit with the murder charge and other offenses after police initially believed that her dad, Carlo Secondino, was stabbed to death during an early morning home invasion at their Bensonhurst home. Sources told The Post earlier Thursday that Nikki was suspected of concocting the fake story about the break-in to cover up her own brutal crime. But the tale quickly fell apart and the alleged killer was additionally charged...
Ex-con surrenders in fatal shooting of downstairs Bronx neighbor in loud noise dispute
An ex-con wanted for shooting to death his downstairs Bronx neighbor over a long-running argument about noise has surrendered after more than a week on the run, police said Thursday. Matthew Rushie, 46, showed up Dec. 23 with a lawyer at the 49th Precinct stationhouse and was charged with murder, manslaughter, and possession of a loaded gun. He was arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court the next ...
News 12
NYPD arrests daughter in connection to fatal stabbing of father in Bensonhurst
The NYPD has arrested 22-year-old Nikki Secondino in connection to a fatal stabbing in Bensonhurst. She is the daughter of the 61-year-old victim who was pronounced dead and the sibling of the 19-year-old who is currently in critical condition. The incident took place on Thursday morning just before 6 a.m.,...
