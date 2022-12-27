The 22-year-old trans daughter charged with killing her father inside the family’s Brooklyn apartment grinned for the cameras Thursday night as she was led out of an NYPD stationhouse. Nikki Secondino was hit with the murder charge and other offenses after police initially believed that her dad, Carlo Secondino, was stabbed to death during an early morning home invasion at their Bensonhurst home. Sources told The Post earlier Thursday that Nikki was suspected of concocting the fake story about the break-in to cover up her own brutal crime. But the tale quickly fell apart and the alleged killer was additionally charged...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO