Afternoon Briefing: Southwest struggles to get back on track

The setting sun appears over West Monroe Street on the first evening of autumn Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Chicago. The term "Chicagohenge" is used to describe the setting sun between buildings during the vernal and autumnal equinox. Michael Gard / Post-Tribune/Chicago Tribune/TNS

After a long weekend of winter weather that wreaked havoc on travelers’ plans, flight cancellations continued in Chicago Tuesday, driven largely by Southwest Airlines — and the carrier expects disruptions to continue into the coming days.

By about 2:30 p.m., Southwest had canceled 244 flights out of Midway Airport, accounting for every Midway cancellation but one. The carrier was also responsible for 42 of the 77 cancellations Tuesday at O’Hare International Airport, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

The Chicago cancellations were part of a broader Southwest meltdown, as other airlines began to recover from a winter storm over the holiday weekend that left thousands of flights on many airlines canceled. The carrier had canceled more than 2,500 flights systemwide Tuesday. Southwest has already canceled more than 200 flights scheduled for Wednesday at Midway, according to FlightAware.

Residents on Monday gathered across the region to mark the start of Kwanzaa, the weeklong celebration honoring African American history and culture. Read more here.

Lake County Judge Bruce Parent ruled that Franciscan Alliance must keep its Hammond emergency department open for nine months as the city looks for a replacement. Read more here.

The trip was organized by Players for the Planet, an organization co-founded by former major-leaguers Chris Dickerson and Jack Cassel. Read more here.

Make your plans now to send 2022 off with a bang in the Windy City. Read more here.

For the first time in Nicaragua’s history, the small nation of 6.5 million is a major contributor to the mass of people trekking to the U.S. southern border. Read more here.

