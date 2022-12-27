ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afternoon Briefing: Southwest struggles to get back on track

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
The setting sun appears over West Monroe Street on the first evening of autumn Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Chicago. The term "Chicagohenge" is used to describe the setting sun between buildings during the vernal and autumnal equinox. Michael Gard / Post-Tribune/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good afternoon, Chicago.

After a long weekend of winter weather that wreaked havoc on travelers’ plans, flight cancellations continued in Chicago Tuesday, driven largely by Southwest Airlines — and the carrier expects disruptions to continue into the coming days.

By about 2:30 p.m., Southwest had canceled 244 flights out of Midway Airport, accounting for every Midway cancellation but one. The carrier was also responsible for 42 of the 77 cancellations Tuesday at O’Hare International Airport, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

The Chicago cancellations were part of a broader Southwest meltdown, as other airlines began to recover from a winter storm over the holiday weekend that left thousands of flights on many airlines canceled. The carrier had canceled more than 2,500 flights systemwide Tuesday. Southwest has already canceled more than 200 flights scheduled for Wednesday at Midway, according to FlightAware.

Marking the first day of Kwanzaa in Chicagoland

Residents on Monday gathered across the region to mark the start of Kwanzaa, the weeklong celebration honoring African American history and culture. Read more here.

More top news stories:

Judge sides with city, orders Franciscan to keep Hammond ER open for nine months

Lake County Judge Bruce Parent ruled that Franciscan Alliance must keep its Hammond emergency department open for nine months as the city looks for a replacement. Read more here.

More top business stories:

Lucas Giolito pitches in to clean up beaches in the Dominican Republic. ‘We have one planet,’ the Chicago White Sox starter says.

The trip was organized by Players for the Planet, an organization co-founded by former major-leaguers Chris Dickerson and Jack Cassel. Read more here.

More top sports stories:

25 New Year’s Eve specials from Chicago-area restaurants

Make your plans now to send 2022 off with a bang in the Windy City. Read more here.

More top Eat. Watch. Do. stories:

In record numbers, an unexpected migrant group is fleeing to the US

For the first time in Nicaragua’s history, the small nation of 6.5 million is a major contributor to the mass of people trekking to the U.S. southern border. Read more here.

More top stories from around the world:

