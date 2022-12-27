Read full article on original website
WWMT
News Channel 3 newscasts for New Year's weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As we head into another holiday weekend, News Channel 3 will still be bringing you the sports, news, and weather. On Friday, CBS Sports will present live coverage of college football on News Channel 3. Kellogg is a sponsor of the "Tony the Tiger" Sun Bowl....
WWMT
Constance Brown Hearing Centers joins with Bronson Healthcare
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new hearing center is coming to Bronson Healthcare in January. Starting Jan. 1, Constance Brown Hearing Centers will join Bronson Healthcare, becoming Bronson Constance Brown Hearing Center, according to a release Wednesday. Bronson Healthcare: names new chief operating officer for Battle Creek hospital. Constance Brown...
WWMT
Local bars prepare for busy New Year's weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — People are preparing to ring in 2023 including local bars and restaurants. Some local bars are prepping for the big night already. A manager at O’Rourke’s told WSBT holidays tend to be a big money-maker. And with the holiday falling on a weekend, it could be one of its busiest nights of the year.
WWMT
An 'immeasurable' impact: West Michigan catholic leaders reflect on Pope Benedict XVI
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI contribution's to the Catholic Church and service to the world has been "immeasurable" Archbishop Paul Bradley, the 4th Bishop of Diocese of Kalamazoo, said in a statement released after the former pontiff died Saturday. Pope Benedict Emeritus Benedict XVI, a German theologian...
WWMT
Search underway for suspects involved in string of Grand Rapids burglaries
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are searching for three men involved in six attempted and successful burglaries that started around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Four of the businesses involved were gas/retail stations, one was a liquor store, and another was a cannabis business, according to police. Grand...
WWMT
City of Kalamazoo parts ways with Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo reached a separation agreement with former Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley, officials said Thursday. The announcement follows an investigation into alleged harassment complaints against the former chief. In the agreement between Coakley and the city, Coakley will remain on...
WWMT
Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Juvenile re-sentencing: Michigan juvenile lifers still wait for re-sentencing after 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted of murder in 2008 after...
WWMT
Kalamazoo teen admits to shooting near Interfaith Homes, court documents show
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager admitted to shooting another Kalamazoo teenager, according to court documents. Kahree Louis Compton went to the Kalamazoo Public Safety Headquarters on Dec. 19 to provide a statement, court documents show. Compton was interviewed by detectives, waiving his Miranda Rights and later admitting...
WWMT
Water service work to impact traffic on Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Road work continues on Kalamazoo's Westnedge Avenue. Westnedge road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Starting Jan. 2, one southbound lane of South Westnedge Avenue between Elys Way and Hutchinson Street will be closed for a new water service installation, according to the City of Kalamazoo in a release Thursday.
WWMT
Shooting kills one person in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yellow crime scene tape was up and blue lights from several Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruisers were flashing as police investigated a deadly shooting on the city's Northside Friday night. The crime scene is at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and...
WWMT
Water main break closes lanes of Romence Road Parkway
PORTAGE, Mich. — Westbound lanes of Romence Road Parkway between Lovers Lane and Portage Road will be closed due to a water main break on Thursday, according to the City of Portage. Crews are on-site and in the process of making repairs, city officials said. Advisory: Precautionary boil water...
WWMT
Precautionary boil water advisory in effect until Dec. 31 for Kalamazoo residents
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo warns residents of a possible water boil advisory that will last until Dec. 31. Hired accountants: Kalamazoo County Board Chair asks treasurer to resign amid backlog, financial issues. Samples are being collected by the city and if any tests confirm bacteria, then...
WWMT
Son arrested after father's body found in burning Battle Creek home
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arrested after firefighters found the body of his 61-year-old father, Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker said Friday. The body of Randall Hurt was found by the Battle Creek Fire Department when they responded to a house fire Tuesday evening on the northeast side, according to the department.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks public for help in identifying shooting suspect
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has asked for help from the public in providing video footage of shots being fired at a Kalamazoo home early Wednesday morning. Christmas Eve shooting: Police searching for Christmas Eve shooting suspect. The incident happened at 4:25 a.m. when someone fired...
WWMT
KPS employee fired for sending $91K to outside organization without approval, board says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Public Schools District Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations, Jim English, was fired effective immediately, according to KPS board members. Board members met for hours behind closed doors to discuss the situation during a Wednesday night meeting, voting unanimously on the firing. Kalamazoo Public...
WWMT
Sturgis Public Safety identifies person of interest in motel parking lot killing
STURGIS, Mich. — A 32-year-old man was identified as the shooting victim in Thursday night's deadly motel parking lot shooting Thursday night. Jeremy Lampeart was found shot in the parking lot of the Country Hearth Inn and Suites around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Sturgis Department of Public Safety.
WWMT
Niles man dies after crashing car into tree in Milton Township
MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 65-year-old Niles man died after crashing his car into a tree in Milton Township Wednesday night, according to Michigan State Police. Paw Paw crash: Mother crashes car, hides in nearby garage to avoid arrest in Van Buren County. The crash happened on Bertrand Street...
WWMT
Mother crashes car, hides in nearby garage to avoid arrest in Van Buren County
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 27-year-old Paw Paw woman was arrested after crashing her car and fleeing from deputies Tuesday afternoon, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened on 42nd Street near County Road 374 in Paw Paw Township after the woman's car slid...
WWMT
Firefighters find body after house fire in Battle Creek, suspect is in custody
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday evening on the northeast side. The fire started around 5 p.m. at a home on Laurel Drive, near Morley Street, in Battle Creek, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Once firefighters entered the...
WWMT
Three injured in Cass County crash
Three people are recovering after a crash on U-S 12 and Reum Street in Cass County. It happened Thursday just after 9:30 a.m. Police say an 87-year-old Niles woman did not yield and pulled out in front of an ambulance driving westbound on 12. The driver of the ambulance attempted...
