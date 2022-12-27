Culver City police chief stepping aside next month

CULVER CITY (CNS) - Culver City Police Department Chief Manuel Cid will be leaving the agency next month, the agency announced today.

Cid has been with the department for 18 years. He became the department's interim chief in 2020, and was appointed to the job the following year.

Cid will step aside on Jan. 15.

Assistant Chief Jason Sims has been named the department's interim chief, according to the city.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok