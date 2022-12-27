ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 3 cents to $79.53 a barrel Tuesday.

Brent crude for February delivery rose $2.94 to $83.92 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 2 cents to $2.36 a gallon.

January heating oil rose 9 cents to $3.35 a gallon. January natural gas rose 20 cents to $5.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $18.90 to $1,823.100 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 30 cents to $24.22 an ounce and March copper rose 3 cents to $3.84 a pound.

The dollar rose to 133.48 Japanese yen from 132.88 yen. The euro rose to $1.0642 from $1.0632.

