CO Lottery
DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
07-10-13-14-19
(seven, ten, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
Lucky For Life
09-19-35-42-43, Lucky Ball: 6
(nine, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
09-13-36-59-61, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(nine, thirteen, thirty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $640,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
2-1-6
(two, one, six)
Pick 3 Midday
7-9-8
(seven, nine, eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 215,000,000
Comments / 0