CO Lottery

Colorado State

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

07-10-13-14-19

(seven, ten, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lucky For Life

09-19-35-42-43, Lucky Ball: 6

(nine, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

09-13-36-59-61, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2

(nine, thirteen, thirty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $640,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

2-1-6

(two, one, six)

Pick 3 Midday

7-9-8

(seven, nine, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 215,000,000

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

