WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - District attorney Jared Williams says the swimming instructor teaching the lesson where Izzy Scott died, now has a warrant out for her arrest. It’s been six months since the 4-year-old drowned and the first time we are hearing of any criminal charges. We’ve been asking for updates every month from the Scott family to see where this case stands.

BURKE COUNTY, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO