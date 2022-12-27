Read full article on original website
Augusta University Health System joins WellStar
Marietta-based WellStar Health System and Augusta University Health System have signed a letter of intent to form a partnership, the two systems announced Tuesday. The proposed partnership, subject to a final agreement and regulatory approval, would let WellStar create a broader affiliation with Augusta University’s Medical College of Georgia (MCG) as AUHS joins the WellStar system.
Atlanta group could take over Augusta University hospitals
ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-area hospital system could take over the hospitals affiliated with Georgia’s only public medical school under a deal announced Tuesday. Augusta University Health System said it signed a letter of intent to join the Marietta-based nonprofit Wellstar Health System. Any deal is far from...
WRDW-TV
Dealing with kids’ medication crunch in the 2-state region
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids’ pain relievers and cough suppressants may be hard to find on shelves. Major chains are limiting purchases and some pharmacies are dealing with high demand. Pharmacies say they have suppliers they shop through. MORE FROM NEWS 12:. They also can compound or create medicine...
WRDW-TV
Local doctors link rare form of kidney cancer to sickle cell
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Doctors at AU Health are shedding light on a rare form of cancer that recently killed former NFL player Ronnie Hillman. Health experts say it is a kidney cancer associated with sickle cell and typically affects Black young adults. “If we have a patient who is...
WRDW-TV
‘Sense of relief’: Scott family shares after DA’s announcement
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - District attorney Jared Williams says the swimming instructor teaching the lesson where Izzy Scott died, now has a warrant out for her arrest. It’s been six months since the 4-year-old drowned and the first time we are hearing of any criminal charges. We’ve been asking for updates every month from the Scott family to see where this case stands.
WRDW-TV
Augusta couple shares travel nightmare after being stranded
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve all seen photos and videos of people stranded by airport disasters across the country over Christmas weekend. Now we’re hearing from a local couple that was stuck in Upstate New York. On Dec. 21, Sharice Williams and her husband flew out for an...
WRDW-TV
Instructor charged in 4-year-old’s Burke County drowning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An arrest warrant has been issued in the June drowning death of a 4-year-old boy on his second day of swimming lessons. The family of Israel Scott said District Attorney Jared Williams met with them Friday to tell them an arrest warrant would be issued for the instructor of the lessons at a home on Deer Run Road in Burke County.
WRDW-TV
Woman gives back by offering rides to Grovetown food pantry
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from a woman who gives free rides to a Grovetown food pantry every Thursday. Shawnda Stovall has lived in Augusta for more than 10 years. For the past three months, she’s used the resources from her church and her car to help people get food on the table.
WRDW-TV
North Augusta community holds meal for service members
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many of us spent the holidays with friends and family, but for our men and women in the military, going home for the holidays isn’t always an option. Food, fellowship, laughter, and joy filled the American Legion Post 71 as more than 90 soldiers...
WRDW-TV
Crews battle structure fire in Aiken, another in Augusta
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters responded overnight to a house fire on Coker Drive in Aiken. The Aiken Department of Public safety said the call came in at 12:32 a.m. Friday and the blaze was considered to be a working structure fire. It was unknown whether anyone was injured or...
WRDW-TV
Start new year with new career; here are some local job fairs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the new year approaches, job opportunities are available. Here’s a look at some upcoming local job fairs to add to your calendar. Richmond County school system is holding a job fair on Jan. 4. looking for drivers or mechanics. The job fair will be...
WRDW-TV
Augusta crews battle blaze near Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County fire crews responded to a fire on Milledgeville Road and Hopie Road Thursday evening. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 6:32 p.m. We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information....
WRDW-TV
Remembering former Aiken Mayor Fred Cavanaugh
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 p.m. (recurring)
WRDW-TV
Here are some events in the CSRA to welcome 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas over and New Year’s Eve nearly upon us, here are some options for celebration. For Augusta offices, transit and other government services go to the holiday schedule. Events for everyone. Noon Year’s Eve- Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stars and...
WRDW-TV
‘Nail in the coffin’: Stay Social owner speaks ahead of closure
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a fight to hold on to her liquor license, Stay Social’s Owner Renee Hajek says she plans to close her restaurant for good. She’s speaking out after one county revoking her license will stop her from running a business with alcohol for the next 10 years.
WRDW-TV
Augusta's Storyland Theater releases new animated show
No running water at home, you can’t shower, you can’t brush your teeth and now experts are saying you have to keep an eye on who you hire to fix the problem. This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. Many in South...
WRDW-TV
Greene Street neighbors start petition to turn lights back on
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new petition hits the web asking for the streetlights to return to Greene Street. It comes after they shut down the lights because of a safety issue when exposed ground wiring began shocking dogs out on walks. Commissioner Jordan Johnson says they’re working to get temporary solar lighting for neighbors in Old Towne.
WRDW-TV
Bulldogs preparing for battle
The FBI is warning fans to be careful with their tickets ahead of the Peach bowl in Atlanta and National Championship game in Los Angeles. This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 Midday (recurring). Man, woman arrested in robbery at Augusta car wash. Updated: 4 hours ago. Richmond...
WRDW-TV
Alert canceled after missing Augusta senior found safe
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office canceled an alert after a missing senior was found safe. Willie Walker Roland, 71, had last been seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Blackstone Street West, leaving his residence on foot. He was wearing a gray and white robe.
WRDW-TV
Senior living facility in Martinez drying out after pipes burst
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some apartments and living facilities are still dealing with damage caused from pipes bursting in the freezing temperatures last weekend. Thrive Senior Living in Martinez had to evacuate 92 residents over the weekend. But Community President Melita Winnick says first responders were able to help get...
