Get $100 off Today on This Smart Mini Projector That Amazon Shoppers Rave About

By Nina Bradley
 3 days ago
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

If you’re looking for fun activities to create new memories with family and friends, a quality projector is just what you need. Today, we have a stellar projector deal to share that gives you $100 off with an on-page coupon.

The XGIMI MoGo Pro Portable 1080P Mini Projector offers dual 3W Harman Kardon Speakers and much more, giving you top-tier picture and sound on your favorite movies, TV shows, concerts, games, and more. And with the $100 on-page coupon, you’ll be able to get it for just $399.

An affordable, high-quality projector like this one from XGIMI does an amazing job of taking your home theater experience to the next level. Use it inside your home or outside in the backyard to create memories your family will never forget.

This is one of the best projector deals we’ve seen in a while, and at this price, it’s sure to go fast, so be sure to ask quickly. Simply “clip” the coupon and add it to your cart to score this amazing deal.

XGIMI MoGo Pro Portable 1080P Projector With Harman Kardon Speakers

The XGIMI MoGo Pro Portable Projector provides vivid 1080p picture images with 300 ANSI lumens and autofocus for striking hues and a perfect aspect ratio without distortion. Intuitive in all the best ways, the XGIMI MoGo Projector allows you to download over 5000 apps directly to the projector from Google Play, including YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, and HBO Max. It additionally works for gaming, allowing you to have fun while away from home or in your backyard.

Conveniently press the mic button on the included remote and prompt Google Assistant to quickly find your favorite programs or simply dim the lights. You can also enjoy direct casting from your Android or iOS device straight to the MoGo Pro.

There’s no need for added speakers with the MoGo Pro projector since it features built-in speakers powered by two 3W built-in Harman Kardon speakers. You can also wirelessly connect your existing soundbars and Bluetooth headphones for more customized sound.

The MoGo’s built-in battery makes it perfect for portable and provides more than 2 hours of entertainment anywhere you take it.

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world.

