Friday, Dec. 30, marked the retirement of longtime Troy Police Department Dispatcher and Records Clerk Jo Lashley after 26 years of service in the department. Lashley grew up all over the Southeast, the daughter of an Air Force officer. She attended elementary school in Atlanta, Ga., and graduated from Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1971 before attending Gene Prater Beauty College in Texas. She also graduated from Seminole County Community College in Florida in emergency dispatching in 1986.

TROY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO