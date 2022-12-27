Read full article on original website
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
opelikaobserver.com
Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class
BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
WSFA
Chief deputy to serve as interim sheriff for Autauga County
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Autauga County’s chief deputy will serve as sheriff for the next few weeks in place of the late Joe Sedinger. Gov. Kay Ivey appointed David Hill to finish Sedinger’s term, which runs until around Jan. 16. This is about when Sedinger’s current term would have ended and he would have started his third after winning reelection last month.
alreporter.com
Governor taps former Air Force Captain Stacia Robinson to lead Office of Minority Affairs
Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is tapping Stacia Robinson to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post from...
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
The Birmingham News, The Huntsville Times and Mobile's Press-Register will soon go all-digital. In Birmingham, where people have been reading the paper since the late 1800s, the news hasn't been easy.
What Kansas State players think of Alabama, if it has something to prove
We’re less than 24 hours from Alabama facing Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. It’s a rainy day here in New Orleans as the fans arrive. Just flipping through the notebook for a little more perspective on the matchup you’ll see at 11 a.m. CT from the Superdome.
COVID on the Rise in Alabama
COVID-19 has been creeping upward in Alabama during the holidays. The new daily average of COVID-19 cases in Alabama increased by 27% in the two weeks leading up to Dec. 21, the last day for which complete information was available. Technical difficulties with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard have delayed reporting of overall case numbers.
tallasseetribune.com
Ivey makes surprise visit to Tutwiler Women’s Facility
Governor Kay Ivey made a surprise appearance earlier this week to two Alabama Department of Corrections’ (ADOC) correctional facilities, including in a facility in Elmore County. According to a press release from the Governor's office, Ivey on Tuesday and Wednesday stopped by the facilities to demonstrate her appreciation and...
thecutoffnews.com
Gov. Kay Ivey's Christmas Message 2022
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey's Christmas Message 2022 with a special performance by Albertville High School’s VocalEase Choir. (Governor's Office, Lori Davis Jhons)
alreporter.com
Bill Lamb brings background in accounting, civil service to Montgomery
When asked about the decision-making process behind his choice to run for the Alabama House of Representatives, newly elected state Rep. Bill Lamb of Tuscaloosa preferred to list the reasons why he didn’t want to run. “I didn’t need a job because I had a really good job; I...
Troy Messenger
Lashley retires from TPD after 26 years of service
Friday, Dec. 30, marked the retirement of longtime Troy Police Department Dispatcher and Records Clerk Jo Lashley after 26 years of service in the department. Lashley grew up all over the Southeast, the daughter of an Air Force officer. She attended elementary school in Atlanta, Ga., and graduated from Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1971 before attending Gene Prater Beauty College in Texas. She also graduated from Seminole County Community College in Florida in emergency dispatching in 1986.
aldailynews.com
Dozens of 2022 candidates referred to AG over missing, late campaign finance reports
When John Nimmer, the Republican candidate for state senator in District 23, was asked why he didn’t file his campaign finance reports during the election cycle, his answer was simple:. “I thought I didn’t meet the threshold (to file) … I had next to no money,,” he told Alabama...
Water woes, home offices, remembering an actor: Down in Alabama
Full disclosure: Today’s episode of this news report is being delivered from a home studio that doubles as supper table. The mic’s right here next to some leftover Christmas banana pudding. Here’s what we have:. Water systems in parts of Alabama were still having trouble with water...
These 38 Alabama schools were recognized for improving student achievement: How they did it
As Kool and the Gang’s “Celebrate” played on the video call, “Good mornings” came virtually from all parts of Alabama. Nearly 100 officials from 38 schools, from Huntsville to Mobile and many places in between, gathered to celebrate an accomplishment four years in the making: Improving student achievement enough to get off of the federal school improvement list.
WAFF
What to know about Alabama’s new permitless carry law
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gun enthusiasts congregate at indoor ranges like Bullet and Barrel. When they do, general manager Louis Southard fills them in on the new laws coming in 2023. “We get asked about it frequently, and we just inform them that now the requirement to have that pistol...
wbrc.com
Alabama Hospital Association reacts to hospitals rerouting patients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side getting answers from the Alabama Hospital Association after receiving calls and emails from you at home saying you’ve been turned away and rerouted to other hospitals for treatment. One woman said her grandmother experienced this firsthand. She wasn’t available to...
WSFA
Funeral route announced for Sheriff Joe Sedinger
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The funeral procession route has been announced for the late Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died on Monday. The funeral procession will start at Centerpoint Fellowship Church and end at Rawlinson Cemetery. It will pass the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office and Courthouse one last time, where Sheriff Sedinger spent almost 30 years of his career in public service.
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
WSFA
Montgomery mayor calls 2022 the best year in city's history
Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested. Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested.
WSFA
Wetumpka mayor says incoming Publix adds to city’s economic growth
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Wetumpka is ending 2022 on a high note. Mayor Jerry Willis said 2022 brought forth lots of progress and new opportunities. “It’s been a wonderful, wonderful year,” said Willis. On Wednesday, the city announced Publix is coming. This is a project...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt calls 2022 Alabama’s most disappointing season of Nick Saban era
Joel Klatt described Alabama’s season as the most disappointing one of Nick Saban’s tenure at Alabama. Alabama had to settle for a Sugar Bowl appearance after a 10-2 record. Even with 2 losses, Alabama was in contention for a College Football Playoff bid until the conference championship games wrapped up. In his latest podcast episode, Klatt previewed the Sugar Bowl and was critical of Alabama’s season.
