Montgomery, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

opelikaobserver.com

Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class

BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Chief deputy to serve as interim sheriff for Autauga County

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Autauga County’s chief deputy will serve as sheriff for the next few weeks in place of the late Joe Sedinger. Gov. Kay Ivey appointed David Hill to finish Sedinger’s term, which runs until around Jan. 16. This is about when Sedinger’s current term would have ended and he would have started his third after winning reelection last month.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

COVID on the Rise in Alabama

COVID-19 has been creeping upward in Alabama during the holidays. The new daily average of COVID-19 cases in Alabama increased by 27% in the two weeks leading up to Dec. 21, the last day for which complete information was available. Technical difficulties with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard have delayed reporting of overall case numbers.
ALABAMA STATE
tallasseetribune.com

Ivey makes surprise visit to Tutwiler Women’s Facility

Governor Kay Ivey made a surprise appearance earlier this week to two Alabama Department of Corrections’ (ADOC) correctional facilities, including in a facility in Elmore County. According to a press release from the Governor's office, Ivey on Tuesday and Wednesday stopped by the facilities to demonstrate her appreciation and...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Lashley retires from TPD after 26 years of service

Friday, Dec. 30, marked the retirement of longtime Troy Police Department Dispatcher and Records Clerk Jo Lashley after 26 years of service in the department. Lashley grew up all over the Southeast, the daughter of an Air Force officer. She attended elementary school in Atlanta, Ga., and graduated from Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1971 before attending Gene Prater Beauty College in Texas. She also graduated from Seminole County Community College in Florida in emergency dispatching in 1986.
TROY, AL
AL.com

These 38 Alabama schools were recognized for improving student achievement: How they did it

As Kool and the Gang’s “Celebrate” played on the video call, “Good mornings” came virtually from all parts of Alabama. Nearly 100 officials from 38 schools, from Huntsville to Mobile and many places in between, gathered to celebrate an accomplishment four years in the making: Improving student achievement enough to get off of the federal school improvement list.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

What to know about Alabama’s new permitless carry law

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gun enthusiasts congregate at indoor ranges like Bullet and Barrel. When they do, general manager Louis Southard fills them in on the new laws coming in 2023. “We get asked about it frequently, and we just inform them that now the requirement to have that pistol...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama Hospital Association reacts to hospitals rerouting patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side getting answers from the Alabama Hospital Association after receiving calls and emails from you at home saying you’ve been turned away and rerouted to other hospitals for treatment. One woman said her grandmother experienced this firsthand. She wasn’t available to...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Funeral route announced for Sheriff Joe Sedinger

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The funeral procession route has been announced for the late Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died on Monday. The funeral procession will start at Centerpoint Fellowship Church and end at Rawlinson Cemetery. It will pass the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office and Courthouse one last time, where Sheriff Sedinger spent almost 30 years of his career in public service.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joel Klatt calls 2022 Alabama’s most disappointing season of Nick Saban era

Joel Klatt described Alabama’s season as the most disappointing one of Nick Saban’s tenure at Alabama. Alabama had to settle for a Sugar Bowl appearance after a 10-2 record. Even with 2 losses, Alabama was in contention for a College Football Playoff bid until the conference championship games wrapped up. In his latest podcast episode, Klatt previewed the Sugar Bowl and was critical of Alabama’s season.
MONTGOMERY, AL

