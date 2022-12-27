Read full article on original website
WHSV
Two people taken to hospital after early Saturday morning fire in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Crews were called to a house fire just outside of Staunton’s city limits around 5:45 Saturday morning. When crews arrived to the 1400 block of Barterbrook Road, the two people living in the home had gotten out. They were both taken to Augusta Health for evaluation.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Fire departments respond to chimney fire
The Bedford Fire Department (Company 1) was dispatched at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, as first due to the 4200 block of McDaniel Road in Bedford County for the report of a chimney fire. The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8) (second due), Forest Volunteer Fire Department Rapid Intervention Team...
WHSV
Fire destroys engine repair shop in Verona
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - An engine repair shop in Verona was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning. The fire occurred at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Quick’s Mill Road near Verona on Dec. 29. Smoke could be seen from far away, and multiple departments were called to the scene.
WDBJ7.com
Three injured in Bimbo Bakeries fire; millions in damages reported
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were injured in a fire at Bimbo Bakeries Wednesday night, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say they responded around 8:00 p.m. to the 1900 block of Blue Hills Dr NE for reports of a structure fire at a commercial facility and found heavy smoke coming from the building.
WSLS
Residents displaced after house fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Residents of a Danville home will be displaced until their home is repaired from a fire, according to the Danville Fire Department. We’re told the department responded to the 200 block of Oakwood Circle for the report of a house fire on Wednesday. Crews said...
WHSV
Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update about the submerged car that was found in Nelson County on Dec. 27. Previously, the VSP reported that they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River and that there were two confirmed dead. In...
pmg-va.com
Big Island crash
On Saturday, December 24, at approximately 7:51pm, Bedford County Fire and Rescue responded to the 1200blk of Big Island Highway for an motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles with entrapment. Units arrived on scene to find one vehicle down a 50’ embankment where the driver had self-extricated themselves and two other vehicles where two patients had to be extricated from. Rescue workers completed the extrication and also confirmed there were no other occupants in the vehicle down the embankment. A total of 4 people were treated for non- life threatening injuries.
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
crozetgazette.com
Massive Flooding Closes Piedmont Place
A water main broke in a third-floor suite at Piedmont Place, causing water to pour through the lower floors, closing the businesses and causing extensive damage to inventory and equipment. John Fontaine of Newtown Fitness, which occupies part of the lower level of the building on Library Avenue in downtown...
Updated 5:45 PM : NEWS BULLETIN : Multiple Deaths Near Schuyler, Virginia – Water Rescue / Recovery
“At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. Local and state Search and Recovery Teams responded to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery. At...
WSET
Bedford deals with water emergencies due to cold snap
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford is dealing with its fair share of water emergencies after the cold snap we've experienced. According to the Bedford Regional Water Authority, their after-hours emergency line normally gets on average 1-3 calls a day, but since Friday, the line has received 96 calls for water emergencies.
WDBJ7.com
Two horses die after falling into frozen ponds within two days
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two horses are dead after getting stuck in different frozen ponds in Bedford County Monday and Tuesday nights. Emergency crews in and around Bedford County rescued one horse Tuesday night out of an icy pond near Leesville Road. However, the horse later died at a vet’s office because of the cold water.
Missing Powhatan woman found dead in James River
A missing Powhatan County woman was found dead in a Goochland County park on Wednesday.
WHSV
Two found dead in submerged car
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
WSET
'We're a stepping stone:' Roads to Recovery opens new homeless shelter in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a new place for people in need to call home in Lynchburg. On Thursday, Roads to Recovery opened a new homeless shelter. It's called The Shelter at Reset and it's located at 1001 Fifth Street. Right now they have nine beds, which are...
WHSV
Church begins fundraising for couple who lost house in Christmas Eve fire
CHURCHVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue said a home on Hankey Mountain Highway was a total loss after a fire on the night before Christmas. Glossbrenner United Methodist Church is raising money for the displaced couple to start again. Logan Dodson grew up with the Morrisons, so it was a natural response for her to reach out and offer help.
WDBJ7.com
Couple thanks nurse who stopped to help them during a horrible crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A family who survived a serious car crash is thanking the good Samaritan who stopped to help them. A hug that was full of gratitude after a scary situation. Last month, Carilion Clinic Nurse and Veteran Allison Jones was driving home when she saw a terrible accident.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke street loses mail delivery after dog attacks
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Dog versus mailman is an old trope, but in Roanoke, it’s having very real consequences. Residents on Northridge Street NE received a letter from the United States Postal Service (USPS) saying that their mail delivery was being cut off after a local dog attacked a carrier.
WDBJ7.com
Customers raise concerns over Appalachian Power’s increase in electric bills
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Electricity bills across the Roanoke Valley are going up. Appalachian Power customers are reporting increases of hundreds of dollars within the last month. AEP customers asked WDBJ7 to look into why some bills from Appalachian Power are increasing by up to $400 from last month. Even...
WSLS
Largest apartment development proposed in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The largest apartment complex Roanoke has ever seen could soon be coming to Orange Avenue. The Forest-based company, TPB Enterprises, has submitted a rezoning request to build on 54 acres of land located off Orange Avenue in Northeast Roanoke. The proposal includes 768 apartments, two pools,...
