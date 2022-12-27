Woman, child found in human trafficking investigation at Rohnert Park hotel

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. ( KRON ) — Two victims of human trafficking, a woman and a minor, were found at a hotel in Rohnert Park last week, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

On Dec. 22, public safety officers headed to a hotel in the 6000 block of Redwood Drive and came into contact with a suspect named Santwun Williams, 45, of Santa Rosa. Officers say there were also one woman and one young girl with Williams.

Officers on the scene determined that the woman and girl were victims of human trafficking crimes allegedly committed by Williams. Both survivors were provided with advocate services, and the minor has been reunited with her family.

KRON On is streaming now

Williams was taken into custody by officers and brought to the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility for felony human trafficking of a minor, pimping, pandering, child endangerment and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On Dec. 23, a search warrant was served at Williams’s residence located on the 3100 block of Santa Rosa Avenue in Santa Rosa. Police say additional evidence of human trafficking was found in the residence along with multiple ghost guns.

After the search, Williams is also facing felony charges of possession of an assault weapon, prohibited person possessing firearms, prohibited person possessing ammunition and person convicted of a violent offense in possession of a firearm. Officers also added misdemeanor charges for unregistered firearms and possession of large-capacity magazines. Williams is being held on $300,000 bail.

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety states that Williams may have more victims. Anyone with more information about this case is asked to reach out to public safety officers at 707-584-2600, please refer to case #22-5145.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.