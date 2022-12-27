ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohnert Park, CA

Woman, child found in human trafficking investigation at Rohnert Park hotel

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. ( KRON ) — Two victims of human trafficking, a woman and a minor, were found at a hotel in Rohnert Park last week, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

On Dec. 22, public safety officers headed to a hotel in the 6000 block of Redwood Drive and came into contact with a suspect named Santwun Williams, 45, of Santa Rosa. Officers say there were also one woman and one young girl with Williams.

Officers on the scene determined that the woman and girl were victims of human trafficking crimes allegedly committed by Williams. Both survivors were provided with advocate services, and the minor has been reunited with her family.

Williams was taken into custody by officers and brought to the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility for felony human trafficking of a minor, pimping, pandering, child endangerment and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On Dec. 23, a search warrant was served at Williams’s residence located on the 3100 block of Santa Rosa Avenue in Santa Rosa. Police say additional evidence of human trafficking was found in the residence along with multiple ghost guns.

After the search, Williams is also facing felony charges of possession of an assault weapon, prohibited person possessing firearms, prohibited person possessing ammunition and person convicted of a violent offense in possession of a firearm. Officers also added misdemeanor charges for unregistered firearms and possession of large-capacity magazines. Williams is being held on $300,000 bail.

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety states that Williams may have more victims. Anyone with more information about this case is asked to reach out to public safety officers at 707-584-2600, please refer to case #22-5145.

AP_000426.4c8828724d034e79bf3b366fe1e8c50c.0404
3d ago

This is terrible for the victims. It happens everywhere, where one would least expect it. The rising number of crimes in general is so disturbing these days. Well wishes and hopefully lots of helpful victims services will see these things through.

Reply
4
Sensecommon
3d ago

Santa Rosa and surrounding cities are heading in the wrong direction! Crime rates are rising, homicides are up, NOT GOOD!

Reply
4
Maria Spradlin
3d ago

Horrific! Poor little girl will have nightmares...n glad they are now safe.

Reply
5
 

