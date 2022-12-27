ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Hazmat Team responding to reports of a suspicious package

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Fire Department and a hazmat team responded to Tamarack St. Thursday night for reports of a suspicious package. According to officials, it was determined to be a non-credible threat. No injuries were reported. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized after fire on Canon Circle

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest on a fire that broke out at an apartment building on Canon Circle in Springfield early Friday morning. Western Mass News spoke with several neighbors who said they woke up Friday morning to a fleet of first responders putting out the blaze. “I was sleeping...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Neely Murray, a ‘ray of sunshine,’ died in West Springfield crash

Neely Murray has been identified as the 25-year-old victim killed along with her dog in a West Springfield crash days before Christmas, sources informed MassLive. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at around 5:34 p.m., West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. Once authorities arrived on the scene, first responders found a 25-year-old woman seriously injured and rushed her to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Saturday morning news update

In this update, a good samaritan jumped into action to help Springfield Police get out of a dangerous situation with a robbery suspect, 57-year-old Edith Ortiz was arrested after police responded to reports of a man shooting out windows at MGM Springfield, and Southwest Airlines continues to struggle after canceling another 2,500 flights today. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Police: Female injured in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash Wednesday night

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A woman remains in the hospital after a hit and run pedestrian crash from Wednesday night. That woman remains in the intensive care unit at the hospital. This marks the fifth pedestrian crash in the city, just since October. Flashing blue lights and crime scene tape blocked off an area of Broadway Street Wednesday night. Police said yet another pedestrian was hit.
CHICOPEE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts fire officials are warning the public after investigators find space heater blaze caused fatality

Massachusetts fire officials are warning the public after a space heater fire has claimed the life of a resident. On Thursday, Fire Chief Don Contois, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that last week’s fatal fire in Brimfield started accidentally due to the space heater, prompting a reminder to use these appliances safely.
BRIMFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 3-alarm fire on Stafford Road in Holland

Town by Town: the Lorax, kinara lighting, and veterans memorial donation. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and East Longmeadow. Nashes Mill Rd in Greenfield reopens following flooding and icy conditions. Updated: 6 hours ago. According to Greenfield Police, there was considerable damage to...
HOLLAND, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials raise alarms on propane-fueled space heater safety after 2 recent fires

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a second propane-fueled space heater was tied to a fire, the latest being in Brimfield last week where one person died. The first, a 2-alarm fire Springfield just weeks before Christmas. “Propane-fueled space heaters are extremely dangerous, they’re illegal...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Good Samaritan dubbed a hero after assisting Springfield officer during arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday afternoon, Springfield officials publicly thanked a man they said jumped into action when an officer was involved in a violent struggle with an armed robbery suspect Tuesday. Springfield resident Pedro Perez has been dubbed a hero by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Superintendent Cheryl...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

