Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Related
Haz-Mat response for suspicious package in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was called to 85 Tamarack Street for a suspicious package.
westernmassnews.com
Hazmat Team responding to reports of a suspicious package
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Fire Department and a hazmat team responded to Tamarack St. Thursday night for reports of a suspicious package. According to officials, it was determined to be a non-credible threat. No injuries were reported. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
1 hospitalized after fire on Canon Circle
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest on a fire that broke out at an apartment building on Canon Circle in Springfield early Friday morning. Western Mass News spoke with several neighbors who said they woke up Friday morning to a fleet of first responders putting out the blaze. “I was sleeping...
Dumpster fire in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department was called to York Street Thursday night for a dumpster fire.
Resident jumped out of window during Canon Circle fire in Springfield
In Springfield this Friday morning where firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home.
Everyone is okay after stove fire in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to Norwood Drive for a fire Friday night.
Zamboni catches fire in Springfield
A Zamboni outside of MGM casino was on fire Thursday, according to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte.
Neely Murray, a ‘ray of sunshine,’ died in West Springfield crash
Neely Murray has been identified as the 25-year-old victim killed along with her dog in a West Springfield crash days before Christmas, sources informed MassLive. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at around 5:34 p.m., West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. Once authorities arrived on the scene, first responders found a 25-year-old woman seriously injured and rushed her to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, a good samaritan jumped into action to help Springfield Police get out of a dangerous situation with a robbery suspect, 57-year-old Edith Ortiz was arrested after police responded to reports of a man shooting out windows at MGM Springfield, and Southwest Airlines continues to struggle after canceling another 2,500 flights today. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police: Female injured in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash Wednesday night
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A woman remains in the hospital after a hit and run pedestrian crash from Wednesday night. That woman remains in the intensive care unit at the hospital. This marks the fifth pedestrian crash in the city, just since October. Flashing blue lights and crime scene tape blocked off an area of Broadway Street Wednesday night. Police said yet another pedestrian was hit.
Woman In ICU Following Chicopee Crash; Fifth Person Hit By Vehicle There Since October
A woman remains in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash in Chicopee on Wednesday, Dec. 28, authorities announced. Reports like this have become all too common in recent months as this marks the fifth person hit by a vehicle in the city in the past three months, reports said. The...
Two car accident in Orange
A two car crash in Orange is messing up traffic says Orange Fire Rescue.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts fire officials are warning the public after investigators find space heater blaze caused fatality
Massachusetts fire officials are warning the public after a space heater fire has claimed the life of a resident. On Thursday, Fire Chief Don Contois, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that last week’s fatal fire in Brimfield started accidentally due to the space heater, prompting a reminder to use these appliances safely.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 3-alarm fire on Stafford Road in Holland
Town by Town: the Lorax, kinara lighting, and veterans memorial donation. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and East Longmeadow. Nashes Mill Rd in Greenfield reopens following flooding and icy conditions. Updated: 6 hours ago. According to Greenfield Police, there was considerable damage to...
westernmassnews.com
Officials raise alarms on propane-fueled space heater safety after 2 recent fires
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a second propane-fueled space heater was tied to a fire, the latest being in Brimfield last week where one person died. The first, a 2-alarm fire Springfield just weeks before Christmas. “Propane-fueled space heaters are extremely dangerous, they’re illegal...
MBTA finds more problems with Springfield-built Orange Line cars, pulls nine from service
BOSTON – An MBTA engineer conducting a recent inspection identified a failure in a power cable that may have created some electrical arcing with a nearby train axle, the transportation authority said Friday. The MBTA has inspected all Orange Line vehicles to determine if this issue appears in other...
Two juveniles arrested in Springfield after loaded firearm found
Two juveniles were arrested following a traffic stop where officers found a loaded firearm.
PVTA bus driver retires after 48 years of continuous service
The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) is thanking one of the longest working drivers in the history of the company who has recently retired!
westernmassnews.com
2 Springfield men facing charges after allegedly assaulting an undercover officer
MSCPA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter look to place pets from Texas, Kentucky. The animals will be available for adoption after their 48-hour quarantine. Nashes Mill Rd in Greenfield reopens following flooding and icy conditions. Updated: 23 hours ago. According to Greenfield Police, there was considerable damage to the Green River...
westernmassnews.com
Good Samaritan dubbed a hero after assisting Springfield officer during arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday afternoon, Springfield officials publicly thanked a man they said jumped into action when an officer was involved in a violent struggle with an armed robbery suspect Tuesday. Springfield resident Pedro Perez has been dubbed a hero by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Superintendent Cheryl...
Comments / 1