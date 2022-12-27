ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder’s scathing legacy attack on Mike Tyson resurfaces

Deontay Wilder believes Mike Tyson has never beaten a Hall of Fame fighter throughout his entire career in the ring. Wilder’s famous rant over Tyson’s Hall of Fame record resurfaced this week as bad blood between the pair bubbles over legacies. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ said Tyson has only...
News Breaking LIVE

UFC Legend Dies

Legendary fighter Stephan Bonnar, a key figure in the growth and spread of the UFC, has reportedly died, according to The Associated Press. Bonnar reportedly died late last week following "presumed heart complications while at work," according to a statement released by the UFC. No further details regarding his death were released.
MiddleEasy

Exclusive: Cris Cyborg Plans To Fight Cat Zingano In The Summer

Cris Cyborg has revealed her next MMA fight will likely be against Cat Zingano. When Zingano signed with Bellator, a featherweight showdown against Cyborg seemed inevitable. Now that the Brazilian MMA legend got her feet wet in boxing, the matchup against ‘Alpha’ is expected to take place in 2023. During an interview with Mike Owens of MiddleEasy, the current Bellator women’s featherweight champion had this to say about what’s next:
bodyslam.net

Former UFC title challenger Sara McMann signs multi-fight agreement with Bellator

One-time UFC title challenger Sara McMann is the latest addition to the Bellator roster. McMann has signed a multi-fight deal with the Paramount-owned promotion, MMA Fighting confirmed with Bellator officials, to compete in the featherweight division. The move was initially reported by Ariel Helwani. McMann, 42, completed her UFC contract...
bodyslam.net

Batista Refused To Work More With Bryan Danielson Because “It Didn’t Make Sense”

Daniel Bryan emerged as the most popular superstar in the year 2014, achieving his lifelong dream of main-eventing WrestleMania. Bryan defeated Randy Orton and Batista in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 30 to become the WWE World Heavyweight champion. He made a successful title defense against Kane the following month at Extreme Rules.
Yardbarker

Patricio Freire: I Make More Per Fight Than the UFC Heavyweight Champion

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire can look back on 2022 as a year to remember. After regaining the 145-pound belt in a rematch against A.J. McKee at Bellator 277 in April, Freire successfully defended the crown against Hungarian contender Adam Borics at Belaltor 286 this past October. He’ll conclude his campaign with a cross-promotional matchup against Rizin Fighting Federation champion Kleber Koike Erbst on New Year’s Eve.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sara McMann 'not bashing the UFC' but says Bellator offered 'really great money' to sign

Sara McMann has no ill will toward the UFC. In fact, she said the promotion that served as her home for nearly nine years took “really good care of me.”. All chapters must come to an end, however, and for McMann (13-6), it was time to move on from the UFC, where she amassed a 7-6 recent inside the octagon while fighting the likes of Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes, Miesha Tate and more. She recently signed a contract to join Bellator, and said it was important to find out her worth on the open market before putting pen to paper.
MMA Fighting

Tatiana Suarez eyeing UFC return in February after injury plagued four-year layoff

One of the UFC’s most intriguing female contenders is eyeing a return for 2023. Following a near four-year layoff due to injuries, undefeated wrestler Tatiana Suarez revealed this week that she is finally closing in on her UFC comeback. In response to a fan asking about her next fight, Suarez wrote on Instagram that she is targeting a return bout in February at 125 pounds.
MMAmania.com

U.S. ban costing Tyson Fury ‘millions’ in WWE pay-per-view money

Tyson Fury’s connections to alleged drug cartel leader, Daniel Kinahan, continue to cost him millions of dollars. Back in June 2022, it was revealed that the boxing Heavyweight champion had been denied entry into the United States as part of sanctions against the Kinahan cartel leaders and close supporters. Not only was Fury barred from entering the United States, his younger half-brother, Tommy Fury, was also caught up in the ban.
MMAWeekly.com

Henry Cejudo is not a fan of the UFC Apex

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo isn’t a fan of the UFC Apex venue in Las Vegas and believes the fighters deserve better. The facility was opened in June 2019 and served as the go-to venue during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fight promotion still uses the Apex to host fight cards and the first UFC event of 2023 will be held there. The venue seats up to 1,000 spectators.
Sporting News

Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN: Top MMA fights featuring Japan vs. the world

In 1976, Muhammad Ali and Antonio Inoki, two of the greatest combat sports stars of all time, faced off in a fight considered a forerunner to MMA. Over the years, MMA has had its fair share of memorable fights. Styles can make or break matchups. That is especially true when top fighters face off against one another. From inter-promotional matchups to signed bouts, the history books have a fair share of classics to look back on.
bjpenndotcom

“I’m Merab times ten” Henry Cejudo fires warning to Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling

Henry Cejudo has fired a warning towards his rivals at the top of the UFC’s bantamweight division. The former double champion came out of retirement and returned to the USADA testing pool in May. He’s since been heavily-linked to getting the next title shot against Aljamain Sterling. Despite having not competed in MMA since defending the 135lb title against Dominick Cruz in 2020, the former Olympian remains outspoken about his abilities.

