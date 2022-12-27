ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

New Shreveport mayor, city council sworn into office

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and the seven City Council members were sworn into to office Saturday morning at the city's Convention Center. Arceneaux, a Republican, defeated state Sen. Greg Traver, a Democrat, with just over 56% of the votes cast in the Dec. 10 runoff. City Council...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Arceneaux lays out leadership agenda ahead of inauguration

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After Shreveport mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux is sworn in on Saturday morning with the city’s new council, leading Louisiana’s third-largest city will begin. Arceneaux visited NBC 6 for a candid conversation about his plans as mayor, working with the city council, and how he...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

New Minden mayor, police chief, council take oaths of office

MINDEN, La. -- Newly elected Minden Mayor Nick Cox and other city leaders were officially sworn in Thursday night before a crowd of supporters. Cox promises a new beginning for the city, whose governing body often stalled and was mired in controversy over the past four years. Cox replaces Mayor...
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

Swearing in set for new Haynesville mayor, other town leaders

HAYNESVILLE, La. -- Haynesville's new mayor, the police chief and a slate of new and returning council members will take their oaths of office Friday. The ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Claiborne Parish Fair Complex. It's open to the public. Roderick Hampton won the title of...
HAYNESVILLE, LA
KTBS

Boil advisories end for Shreveport, other communities

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the system-wide boil advisory for the City of Shreveport. The order was issued after several major water pipe leaks throughout the city. A boil advisory for the following water systems has also been lifted Friday. Queen City, Texas. Town of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

A new start for an old casino

Former DiamondJacks to be rebranded, rebuilt, and reborn. A shuttered casino in Bossier City will soon find life again, thanks to a Mississippi gaming company. Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC announced the completion of the acquisition of the Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel after receiving the requisite approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board at its December meeting.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

KTBS 3 News hosting career fair on Jan. 6

SHREVEPORT, La. - If you are interested in a career in broadcast media, KTBS 3 will be hosting our career fair on January 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 312 E. Kings Hwy. KTBS 3 will be able to provide on the job training as well as the opportunity to talk to department heads about a career that is the right fit for you.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport awaiting water test results to lift boil advisory

Shreveport city officials expect a boil advisory to be lifted on Friday once the Louisiana Department of Health has analyzed water samples for bacteria. Shreveport awaiting water test results to lift boil …. Shreveport city officials expect a boil advisory to be lifted on Friday once the Louisiana Department of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Group ask for donations to help Jefferson Texas fire victim

JEFFERSON, Texas — J-Star Ministries in Longview is asking for help to gather supplies for a Jefferson man who lost his home in a fire two days before Christmas. Patrick Johnson, owner of J-Star Ministries, said in a Facebook post Richard Craver lost everything and while he works to get set up in a new place he needs money, clothing and other items.
JEFFERSON, TX
KTBS

City of Bossier City urges fireworks safety during New Year’s celebrations

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier City Fire Department advises residents who plan to celebrate the holiday with fireworks to keep a few important tips in mind. Bossier City’s fireworks ordinance allows fireworks to be sold and set off within the city limits from December 23 through January 1 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. The exception is on New Year’s Eve when fireworks may be discharged until 12:30 a.m.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Here’s what’s happening around Shreveport-Bossier on New Year’s Eve

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport-Bossier is ready to ring in the New Year with a variety of options for celebration and entertainment. Whether you’re looking for family-friendly fun or the biggest party in town, we’ve rounded up some of the best options for celebrating the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Water distribution at Mansfield due to water outages

MANSFIELD, La. - Water will be distributed on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the old Walmart parking lot on Washington Avenue to water customers, especially those who are without service due to breaks in their lines. The DeSoto Parish Office of Homeland Security provided an additional 400 cases for distribution.
MANSFIELD, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Still Under Boil Advisory

With temperatures reaching back into the seventies, it's already hard to believe how freezing temperatures just a matter of days ago wreaked havoc on pipes in homes and businesses across Shreveport-Bossier. With so many residents leaving faucets dripping, pipes bursting across the city, and water mains freezing and bursting, getting...
SHREVEPORT, LA

