Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis Makes History: How he Turned Florida Red in 2022
Republicans now officially have a new party superstar. And you know who I'm talking about. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defeated Crist by more than 1.5 million votes and won 62 of the state's 67 counties. This was one of the strongest political moves in history. The so-called red wave happened in Florida but failed to happen elsewhere in the country.
Destin Log
Gov. DeSantis embarks on a second term next week with bigger political ambitions
TALLAHASSEE – After winning re-election by the widest margin in a Florida governor’s race in 40 years, Gov. Ron DeSantis will be sworn-in Tuesday for a second term widely viewed as a platform for his expected White House bid. DeSantis will take the oath of office around noon...
fox35orlando.com
Republicans line up for Florida House seat vacated by Joe Harding following indictment
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The race to replace former state Rep. Joe Harding, R-Ocala, in a special election in Marion County’s House District 24 is getting crowded. Five Republicans, including former Rep. Charlie Stone, R-Ocala, have opened campaign accounts to run for the seat, according to the state Division of Elections website.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders picks Florida official to ‘transform’ Arkansas education
Jacob Oliva will lead schooling efforts in the governor-elect's state.
DeSantis Under Attack from Opponents: Lawsuits Cost Florida Tax Payers Over $16 Million
DeSantis has a unique ability to select culture war issues, and use an overwhelmingly republican, and therefore compliant Florida legislature, to advance them. Photo by(Matt Johnson/Flickr)
americanmilitarynews.com
Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training
Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
Yahoo Sports
Cerabino: DeSantis: Proposed state license plate features warning to "out-of-state cars"
Editor's note: This column was originally published on Aug. 7, 2022. It’s hard to keep up with Florida’s official enemies list. Just when you think we’re running out, Gov. Ron DeSantis dreams up a new imaginary villain. It’s impressive. Move over college professors, “woke” corporations, tech...
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
Marconews.com
Is weed legal in Florida? Here's what to know about marijuana laws in the Sunshine State
The number of states that have legalized recreational marijuana has risen to over 20 in the last decade. But Florida is not one of them. Recently introduced State House bills seeking to legalize personal marijuana use died in committee, but each year more are filed. President Joe Biden issued a...
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
Governor-elect Sanders nominates Florida official to lead Arkansas education agency
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Incoming Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday named a top Florida schools official as her pick to lead the state's education agency, the latest signal of the direction of the Republican's nascent administration. Sanders tapped Jacob Oliva, a senior chancellor at the Florida Department...
mynews13.com
State investigating Christmas-themed drag show
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Christmas-themed drag show is on stage tonight in Orlando, but the state and Governor Ron DeSantis are putting the venue on notice. This is the third night ‘A Drag Queen Christmas’ is performing in Florida. Their first show was in Ft. Lauderdale where shortly after Governor Ron DeSantis announced an investigation into the show and the venues that allowed minors to see it. Why? For allegedly exposing minors to sexually explicit content.
floridianpress.com
Last Squeeze —12.29.2022 — DeSantis About to Hammer Drag Queens—Much More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Findings in DeSantis's Investigation of Drag Queen Shows Imminent, Possible Criminal Recommendations on Table. Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his administration was formally investigating the videos taken of children attending “sexualized drag shows”...
Gov. DeSantis expects lawmakers to pass a permitless gun carry law in 2023
"Constitutional Carry" could be coming to Florida in 2023
floridianpress.com
Findings in DeSantis's Investigation of Drag Queen Shows Imminent, Possible Criminal Recommendations on Table
Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his administration was formally investigating the videos taken of children attending “sexualized drag shows” in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, The Floridian has learned that the official findings and potential criminal recommendations from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) are imminent, and will be released as early as next week.
Florida toll relief program goes into effect Sunday; here’s how it works
ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers who frequent Florida’s toll roads can expect to start getting some of that money back in the new year. The state recently set aside $500 million for a new toll relief program that Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law this month. It goes into effect Sunday.
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health
The 2018 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health. Then-Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision – to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health. Today, thanks to great leadership, that vision is becoming a reality.
WATCH: Protests spark after Florida warns venues to disallow children at drag shows
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s warning that "any and all actions available” would be taken against venues allowing minors to attend drag shows was met with support and opposition outside an Orlando event held on Wednesday.
wmfe.org
Orlando Democrat calls DeSantis administration investigation into Christmas show a drag
Orlando Democratic Representative Anna Eskamani is calling the DeSantis administration’s investigation into a drag show touring the state, hypocritical. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation threatened the licenses of both The Plaza Live in Orlando and a South Florida venue if minors were allowed to attend a show they hosted called “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag Show
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has picked up yet another battle with the LGBTQ+ community. The governor has called on the investigation of a Christmas drag show event in Fort Lauderdale after complaints about the alleged explicit performance marketed to children.
Comments / 6