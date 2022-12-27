Read full article on original website
Related
froggyweb.com
Report: Deaths during police calls highest in Minnesota among Indigenous, Black people
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – New figures from the state of Minnesota detail the number of people who died during police calls over a five-year period and how they died. “When a death occurs during an encounter with law enforcement, we know there are effects for the person who lost their life, others involved, families, and communities,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “This report is a start for exploring the challenges and opportunities we face to find upstream solutions for reducing the health and safety consequences of these events and to potentially prevent loss of life among civilians and officers.”
froggyweb.com
No one has claimed $150,000 Powerball prize, ticket sold in Fargo last July
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18 draw remains unclaimed, and the ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of...
froggyweb.com
Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 30, 2022
Despite extreme cold temperatures earlier this week, some anglers continued to head out and catch fish. Much milder temperatures have arrived and anglers are excited to fish outside of shelters once again!. Please remember that ice is never 100% safe and ice conditions can vary greatly from one lake to...
Comments / 0