Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Rikers Inmate Attacked Guard with Mop Handle, DA saysBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop: The Fully Automated Restaurant Franchise Changing the GameTy D.Brooklyn, NY
Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To SeeLIFE_HACKSNew York City, NY
Related
Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To See
New York City is a bustling metropolis that is home to some of the most iconic landmarks and attractions in the world. From Times Square and Central Park to the Empire State Building and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, there's no shortage of amazing places to visit in the city that never sleeps.
3 Great Pizza Places In New York City That You Should Try
New York City is known for many things - but one of the most iconic is its pizza. With its unique combination of thin crusts, classic toppings, and Neapolitan-style pies, NYC is home to some of the best pizzas around!
Best Chinese restaurants on Staten Island | Best of 2022 ultimate guide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For the final 2022 Best of Staten Island category, we asked readers to tell us their favorite Chinese restaurants in the borough, and they nominated 62 standout spots through hundreds of comments on social media. The top-three vote-getters were Loon Chuan of Tottenvillle, Empire Szechuan...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The city might build a giant sports facility at this popular park in Staten Island
Earlier this week, the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation announced its intention to turn the now-battered Willowbrook Park in Staten Island into an year-round recreation facility. More specifically, the agency just released a Request for Proposals for the development, operation and maintenance of the destination. “Parks is...
thehypemagazine.com
Recap: Queen of Harlem (Michelle Smalls) 11th Annual Harlem Coat Drive!
This year’s benchmark event brought out New York’s Channel 7 news which covered the 11th annual coat drive event produced by the “Queen of Harlem” Michelle Smalls. This year’s drive gifted over $100,000 in clothing, electronics (including laptops & smart TVs), and sneakers. The Hype...
Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC
NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.READ MORE: Mayor Adams: Abandoned, unsightly outdoor dining sheds will be torn downThe city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.
Secret NYC’s 2022 Obsessions: The Best Things We Ate, Drank & Did In New York This Year
Another year has come and gone in NYC — and lucky for us, it’s been filled with endless entertainment, fantastic meals and drinks, and copious amounts of culture. When we were making this list last year, NYC was experiencing another COVID setback with rates rising again, events canceled and businesses temporarily closing. And though there’s been a small increase again this year, 2022 definitely saw the city coming back to life like never before. The year marked firsts — from NYC’s Japan Parade to amazing restaurant openings to new food halls to tons of funky & fabulous roller rinks. And it finally saw classic events like the Coney Island Mermaid Parade and West Indian Day Parade & Carnival returning in their full glory (with beloved NYC department Century 21 to come next year!). Now, it’s time for our personal favorites of 2022; and here’s to 2023!
therealdeal.com
Deirdre Imus sells Central Park West penthouse for $9M
A celebrity-owned penthouse at 75 Central Park West has traded at long last, and for almost half of its initial asking price. Deirdre Imus, an artist, author and widow of controversial radio host Don Imus, sold the couple’s penthouse for $8.8 million, according to property records filed Wednesday, three years and one day after the media personality’s death.
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway rider
On Tuesday morning, at the 161st Street and River Avenue Station on the 4, B, and D line in The Bronx, Bronxite Sasha Salazar became the one billionth subway rider for 2022. Salazar said of the historic moment, "Every New Yorker uses the subway every day and I know that we appreciate the MTA, all the workers that work for the MTA especially."
tripstipsandtees.com
NYC Eats: Katz’s Deli
For over 100 years, New Yorkers and tourists have been savoring the corned beef and pastrami at Katz’s Deli. Established in 1888, this legendary eatery is one of NYC’s oldest and most popular delis. So if you are traveling to New York, eating here is a MUST!. Katz’s...
NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Mayor Adams defends U.S. Virgin Islands trip as NYC prepared for winter storm
Mayor Eric Adams makes a health related announcement during a press conference at City Hall on Dec. 5, 2022. Adams stood by his decision to leave town and said he was mourning his mother during his second Christmas without her. [ more › ]
Where do NYC pigeons go in the winter?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking up at birds flying south for the winter are out of luck if they’re hoping to see pigeons. The Big Apple’s ubiquitous bird is no fair-weather friend to New York City. Pigeons are tough and stick in the five boroughs, even as the cold settles in, Sunny Corrao, […]
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Vintage Film Shows New York City Street Scenes in 1927
Check out this incredible vintage film restoration 1927, showing New York City street scenes all throughout Manhattan, including children playing on the street, vintage cars and street markets. The restored video comes from a vintage silent film about the American Museum of Natural History, while the audio was added into the video for ambiance by YouTuber Guy Jones, making it a lot easier to imagine yourself back in 1927.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Popular Caribbean magazine names Grenada PM Person of the Year 2022
The popular, Brooklyn, New York-based Everybody’s, a Caribbean-themed magazine, has named Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell as Person of the Year for 2022 and New York City Mayor Eric Adams as Person of the Year for 2021. Herman Hall, the Grenada-born publisher of the 45-year-old magazine did not...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Pollen Count in New York City
New York City is a bustling metropolis with a variety of different climates, plants, and trees. With this comes the possibility of high pollen counts. Knowing the pollen count in New York City can help you take proactive steps to reduce allergic reactions and keep you healthy. What is Pollen...
Best restaurants for 2022: 10 Staten Island spots for top service, food and ambiance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What is a perfect restaurant? By most standards, it’s one that wins customers with stellar service and food, plus an impressive beverage program. The place is comfortable with seasonal touches and special programming that keep things continually interesting for both staff and consuming audience.
riverdalepress.com
‘Long live butter’?
The words ‘Viva Mantequilla’ written in snow on a car parked in Kingsbridge on Monday following the dusting the area received Dec. 11. Loosely translated, the words mean long live butter.
lonelyplanet.com
The 10 best exhibitions to see in the USA in 2023
EJ’s Hill’s “Brake Run Helix” is a fully functioning roller coaster that has taken over one of MASS MoCA’s largest galleries for 2023 © Kaelan Burkett / courtesy of MASS MoCA. The subject matter, the medium, the context: the best exhibitions bring everything together,...
What you need to know before NYC’s first recreational cannabis dispensary opens on Thursday
Housing Works Cannabis Company, located at 750 Broadway, is set to open to the public at 4:20 p.m.
Secret NYC
New York, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT
Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.http://secretnyc.co/
Comments / 0