ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC

NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.READ MORE: Mayor Adams: Abandoned, unsightly outdoor dining sheds will be torn downThe city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Secret NYC’s 2022 Obsessions: The Best Things We Ate, Drank & Did In New York This Year

Another year has come and gone in NYC — and lucky for us, it’s been filled with endless entertainment, fantastic meals and drinks, and copious amounts of culture. When we were making this list last year, NYC was experiencing another COVID setback with rates rising again, events canceled and businesses temporarily closing. And though there’s been a small increase again this year, 2022 definitely saw the city coming back to life like never before.  The year marked firsts — from NYC’s Japan Parade to amazing restaurant openings to new food halls to tons of funky & fabulous roller rinks. And it finally saw classic events like the Coney Island Mermaid Parade and West Indian Day Parade & Carnival returning in their full glory (with beloved NYC department Century 21 to come next year!). Now, it’s time for our personal favorites of 2022; and here’s to 2023!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Deirdre Imus sells Central Park West penthouse for $9M

A celebrity-owned penthouse at 75 Central Park West has traded at long last, and for almost half of its initial asking price. Deirdre Imus, an artist, author and widow of controversial radio host Don Imus, sold the couple’s penthouse for $8.8 million, according to property records filed Wednesday, three years and one day after the media personality’s death.
MANHATTAN, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway rider

On Tuesday morning, at the 161st Street and River Avenue Station on the 4, B, and D line in The Bronx, Bronxite Sasha Salazar became the one billionth subway rider for 2022. Salazar said of the historic moment, "Every New Yorker uses the subway every day and I know that we appreciate the MTA, all the workers that work for the MTA especially."
BRONX, NY
tripstipsandtees.com

NYC Eats: Katz’s Deli

For over 100 years, New Yorkers and tourists have been savoring the corned beef and pastrami at Katz’s Deli. Established in 1888, this legendary eatery is one of NYC’s oldest and most popular delis. So if you are traveling to New York, eating here is a MUST!. Katz’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire

NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWLP

Where do NYC pigeons go in the winter?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking up at birds flying south for the winter are out of luck if they’re hoping to see pigeons.  The Big Apple’s ubiquitous bird is no fair-weather friend to New York City. Pigeons are tough and stick in the five boroughs, even as the cold settles in, Sunny Corrao, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] Vintage Film Shows New York City Street Scenes in 1927

Check out this incredible vintage film restoration 1927, showing New York City street scenes all throughout Manhattan, including children playing on the street, vintage cars and street markets. The restored video comes from a vintage silent film about the American Museum of Natural History, while the audio was added into the video for ambiance by YouTuber Guy Jones, making it a lot easier to imagine yourself back in 1927.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Popular Caribbean magazine names Grenada PM Person of the Year 2022

The popular, Brooklyn, New York-based Everybody’s, a Caribbean-themed magazine, has named Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell as Person of the Year for 2022 and New York City Mayor Eric Adams as Person of the Year for 2021. Herman Hall, the Grenada-born publisher of the 45-year-old magazine did not...
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Pollen Count in New York City

New York City is a bustling metropolis with a variety of different climates, plants, and trees. With this comes the possibility of high pollen counts. Knowing the pollen count in New York City can help you take proactive steps to reduce allergic reactions and keep you healthy. What is Pollen...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

‘Long live butter’?

The words ‘Viva Mantequilla’ written in snow on a car parked in Kingsbridge on Monday following the dusting the area received Dec. 11. Loosely translated, the words mean long live butter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lonelyplanet.com

The 10 best exhibitions to see in the USA in 2023

EJ’s Hill’s “Brake Run Helix” is a fully functioning roller coaster that has taken over one of MASS MoCA’s largest galleries for 2023 © Kaelan Burkett / courtesy of MASS MoCA. The subject matter, the medium, the context: the best exhibitions bring everything together,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

 http://secretnyc.co/

Comments / 0

Community Policy