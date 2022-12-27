ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Craig Doesn’t Get the Chris Evans ‘Knives Out’ Sweater Hype: ‘He’s Just Wearing a Jumper’

By Wilson Chapman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jghDQ_0jvrtrKG00

When “ Knives Out ” premiered in theaters in 2019, it did big numbers at the box office, launched myriad social media memes, and inspired a ton of online thirst for co-star Chris Evans , who plays rebellious grandson Ransom in the family murder mystery. Ransom’s white cable-knit sweater especially went viral on social media, with many fans trying to score the sweater for themselves. One person who doesn’t fully get the appeal of the sweater? Daniel Craig , star of “Knives Out” and its sequel “ Glass Onion ” as detective Benoit Blanc.

“It’s the bit that goes over my head,” Craig said during an interview with BBC Radio 1 (via Esquire ). “I don’t understand. It’s like, so Chris Evans is wearing a jumper. It’s like he’s naked or at least naked from the sort of waist down, wearing a jumper. I’m like, ‘He’s just wearing a jumper.’ News is like, ‘Chris Evans wears jumper!’”

Still, although Craig expressed surprise about the hype around Evans’ sweater, he did acknowledge that Evans wore the garment well.

“Sure, it’s a living. He does it very well,” Craig said. “He wears it very beautifully.”

Craig appeared on BBC to promote the Netflix release of “Glass Onion,” the sequel to “Knives Out” that features Blanc investigating a new ensemble of suspects, including Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline. The film was initially released in theaters over the Thanksgiving holiday for a limited one-week theatrical run, where it grossed $15 million against a reported $40 million budget. It has since debuted at No. 1 on Netflix’s top 10 films chart.

Since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September, “Glass Onion” has received critical acclaim. On IndieWire’s list of the 25 best films of the year, the movie ranked No. 15, with Kate Erbland writing , “Filmmaker Rian Johnson needn’t worry about a sophomore slump, because while ‘Glass Onion’ holds some resemblance to his 2019 smash hit (stacked casts, lavish locations, Daniel Craig having the time of his goddamn life), this sequel is zippily and zanily its own thrill ride, and Johnson can’t churn these babies out fast enough.”

