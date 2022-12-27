ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Cape Central wins 2022 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Central lived up to the billing as the number one seed. The Tigers defeated Jackson 60-54 to win the 2022 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. Senior Cameron Williams was also named Tournament MVP. A strong first quarter gave Cape Central a double-digit lead. However, the...
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

Indians hold off Charleston, 43-41, move into familiar championship matchup

Charleston did everything it could to avenge its previous loss against Jackson, fighting back to tie the game at 39-39 with just minutes left. Neither team could buy a bucket, as the teams combined for just one 3-pointer made for the entire game. Jackson, however, emerged victorious as the Indians nailed their late free throws in order to advance to the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament game.
CHARLESTON, MO
semoball.com

Doniphan downs Kennett in Bloomfield semifinals

BLOOMFIELD - Despite bench depth, immense talent and inspired coaching, the Kennett Indians were bested Thursday by a more-than prepared Doniphan Dons team 75-59 in the semifinals round of the 66th annual Bloomfield Christmas Tournament. Kennett Head Coach Noll Billings didn't mince words after the standing-room only contest. "We stunk,"...
DONIPHAN, MO
semoball.com

SURVIVE AND ADVANCE: Dexter, Malden roll into semis; Kennett upsets Bernie

BLOOMFIELD — The Dexter Bearcats showed East Prairie why they are the top seed in the Bloomfield Christmas Tournament in their quarterfinal matchup Wednesday. The Bearcats scored 14 out of 15 points to close the first half on the way to a 59-23 win over the ninth-seeded Eagles in the the tournament's first quarterfinal of the day.
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Kennett upsets undefeated Bernie to advance to Bloomfield final four

BLOOMFIELD - The field house was rockin' when Kennett came knockin' Wednesday at the 66th annual Bloomfield Christmas Basketball Tournament. Head Coach Noll Billings' seventh-seeded Indians squeaked past Coach Jason Long's second-seeded, and previously undefeated, Bernie Mules by just four points, 87-83, in what some might call the Tristan Johnson show.
BLOOMFIELD, MO
straightarrownews.com

New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake

A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Benton, MO man charged with first-degree assault

SCOTT CITY, MO — A Benton, Missouri man was charged with assault after police say witnesses identified the suspect to Scott City police officers. Officers responded to a residence at about 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 for a report of assault. The suspect left the residence before the officers arrived.
BENTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase

(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
MISSOURI STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash

PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Southeast Missouri Food Bank awards grants to 5 partner agencies

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Southeast Missouri Food Bank awarded a total of $10,000 to five of its partner agencies across its 16-county service area. The funds will allow the agencies to increase and improve their distribution process. “Our agencies work tirelessly in their communities to help their neighbors...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Police: Sikeston runaway found in Tenn. with gun, correctional officer badge

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A call to police about a suspicious person at a home in Dyersburg, Tennessee leads to the arrest of a Sikeston teenager. Officers say they were called at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, December 23, to a home on the Upper Finely Road about a person dressed all in black allegedly trying to get into the garage at the house.
DYERSBURG, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community

A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy