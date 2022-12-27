ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, UT

KSLTV

West Valley police officer, 2 people hurt in crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An officer with the West Valley City Police Department and two other people were injured in a Friday morning crash. WVCPD Lt. Robert Brinton said the officer was taken to Intermountain Medical Center by ambulance to be evaluated for possible head injuries. The injured...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Police: Homeless man accused of lighting makeshift home on fire, trapping occupants

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A homeless man is accused of lighting a makeshift home on fire and trapping the occupants because he thought his wife was cheating on him. Dustin Howard Smith, 41, was booked into the Weber County County Jail for three felony charges of aggravated arson, one felony charge of possessing a firearm, three misdemeanor charges of unlawful detention, and misdemeanor charges of possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault and the threat of violence, according to the affidavit.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

WVC Police arrest one person following road rage, shooting incident

WEST VALLEY, Utah — West Valley City Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident. Jason Vincent, of the West Valley City Police Department, told KSL NewsRadio that the incident occurred in the area of 380 W. 3000 South at 3:42 p.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Loved ones of Utah woman who died in police custody still waiting on answers

SALT LAKE CITY — Kseniya Kniazeva knew Megan Joyce Mohn for less than a year, but Mohn's impact on Kniazeva was powerful enough to last a lifetime. "She was the most real person I've ever had in my life. She never held anything back. Whatever she felt, she said," Kniazeva said, adding that Mohn was one of the funniest people she ever met. "She didn't care what people thought of her; she was just real to the core."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Orem PD seeks identity of reverse Samaritan

OREM, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in locating a woman who found a lost wallet and, instead of turning it in, rang up purchases on the credit cards therein. While cracking wise on social media under the headline “Tattle Tale...
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Experts warn about online gaming safety after Amber Alert teen found

LAYTON, Utah — The 13-year-old in an Amber Alert issued out of Layton Tuesday night was found safe in Nebraska early Wednesday morning. Police said a gas station attendant in Grand Island, Nebraska, noticed something suspicious about a car and the people at the gas station early Wednesday morning around 1:15 a.m. The attendant called police, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect, 26-year-old Aaron Zeman.
LAYTON, UT
AOL Corp

Search and rescue team save dog near frozen waterfall in Utah

A dog that was stranded near a frozen waterfall in Utah on Christmas Eve was saved by search and rescue officials and reunited with her owner. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, a local man was hiking near Waterfall Canyon on Saturday when he became separated from his dog Nala.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Storm delays life-saving blood donations for West Jordan toddler

MURRAY, Utah — Winter weather is impacting more than just travel, it’s also impacting blood and platelet donations across the country. “The American Red Cross of Utah is urging residents to give blood to help ensure patients across the county have access to lifesaving blood as a massive winter storm battered much of the United States canceling more than 300 Red Cross blood drives over the past week and leaving about 9,000 potential donations going uncollected,” The American Red Cross said in a release issued Tuesday.
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

Teen arrested in connection to two fires at Provo apartment complex

PROVO, Utah — A 19-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to recent arsons in Provo City. Calliope Mlynar has been booked into jail for suspicion of two counts of aggravated arson in connection with two fires at the Centennial Apartments in Provo, where she lives. Police are now...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Clinton man admits to robbing, killing man who was walking down Ogden street

OGDEN, Utah — A Clinton man has admitted to shooting and killing an Ogden pedestrian during a robbery in June. Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
OGDEN, UT

