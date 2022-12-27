Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The HolidaysS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
A High Honor Was Awarded To Pho Tay Ho RestaurantS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake CityBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Related
KSLTV
Orem woman thanks first responders for saving her life following massive heart attack
OREM, Utah — A woman thanked firefighters, paramedics and doctors Wednesday for helping to save her life a year after a massive heart attack left her largely unresponsive for more than 40 minutes. Judy Williams Monson had previously been in the ICU after developing pneumonia from COVID-19. “I remember...
KSLTV
West Valley man shot, killed sleeping roommate after waking with ‘bad feeling,’ police say
WEST VALLEY, Utah — A man was shot and killed by a housemate while he was sleeping in his bed early Thursday, police say. Just after 4 a.m., West Valley police were called to 4268 S. 3270 West on a report that a 23-year-old man renting a room in the basement had been shot. The first arriving officers attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.
KSLTV
West Valley police officer, 2 people hurt in crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An officer with the West Valley City Police Department and two other people were injured in a Friday morning crash. WVCPD Lt. Robert Brinton said the officer was taken to Intermountain Medical Center by ambulance to be evaluated for possible head injuries. The injured...
KSLTV
Police: Homeless man accused of lighting makeshift home on fire, trapping occupants
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A homeless man is accused of lighting a makeshift home on fire and trapping the occupants because he thought his wife was cheating on him. Dustin Howard Smith, 41, was booked into the Weber County County Jail for three felony charges of aggravated arson, one felony charge of possessing a firearm, three misdemeanor charges of unlawful detention, and misdemeanor charges of possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault and the threat of violence, according to the affidavit.
Conflict between Park City Councilman and ski instructor heads to county attorney’s office
Marcel Vifian, a cross country ski instructor, says Rubell verbally abused him Wednesday. Vifian says he was teaching clients how to put on their skis near the entrance of a ski trail. Rubell was nearby snow-blowing the deck of his home. Vifian claims Rubell flipped him off, and followed that...
ABC 4
POLICE: Woman shot, suspected shooter found dead in SLC duplex
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police said a 57-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and her suspected shooter was found dead in a duplex where the two lived near Liberty Park. Police said the incident happened shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Dec....
KSLTV
WVC Police arrest one person following road rage, shooting incident
WEST VALLEY, Utah — West Valley City Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident. Jason Vincent, of the West Valley City Police Department, told KSL NewsRadio that the incident occurred in the area of 380 W. 3000 South at 3:42 p.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
ksl.com
Loved ones of Utah woman who died in police custody still waiting on answers
SALT LAKE CITY — Kseniya Kniazeva knew Megan Joyce Mohn for less than a year, but Mohn's impact on Kniazeva was powerful enough to last a lifetime. "She was the most real person I've ever had in my life. She never held anything back. Whatever she felt, she said," Kniazeva said, adding that Mohn was one of the funniest people she ever met. "She didn't care what people thought of her; she was just real to the core."
Gephardt Daily
Orem PD seeks identity of reverse Samaritan
OREM, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in locating a woman who found a lost wallet and, instead of turning it in, rang up purchases on the credit cards therein. While cracking wise on social media under the headline “Tattle Tale...
Man steals from Ogden Walmart by hiding items in dog food bag
A 40-year-old man was arrested after attempting to steal items from Walmart by concealing them in a dog food bag in Ogden.
kjzz.com
SWAT responds to residence after patient admitted to hospital with gunshot wound to head
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police were investigating in a neighborhood near Liberty Park early Friday morning after an individual was transported with life-threatening injuries late Thursday night. The overnight investigation gave way to a SWAT response as the sun was rising. According to a statement from the Salt...
KSLTV
Experts warn about online gaming safety after Amber Alert teen found
LAYTON, Utah — The 13-year-old in an Amber Alert issued out of Layton Tuesday night was found safe in Nebraska early Wednesday morning. Police said a gas station attendant in Grand Island, Nebraska, noticed something suspicious about a car and the people at the gas station early Wednesday morning around 1:15 a.m. The attendant called police, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect, 26-year-old Aaron Zeman.
1 dead, others injured in Mountain View Corridor crash
A 30-year-old man has died following a three-vehicle crash on Utah 85 freeway on Thursday, Dec. 29, around 2 p.m.
AOL Corp
Search and rescue team save dog near frozen waterfall in Utah
A dog that was stranded near a frozen waterfall in Utah on Christmas Eve was saved by search and rescue officials and reunited with her owner. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, a local man was hiking near Waterfall Canyon on Saturday when he became separated from his dog Nala.
Layton mother reunites with Utah AMBER Alert victim in Nebraska
A 13-year-old boy who was the focus of an AMBER Alert in Utah on Tuesday is safe this evening, with the suspect in custody.
KSLTV
Storm delays life-saving blood donations for West Jordan toddler
MURRAY, Utah — Winter weather is impacting more than just travel, it’s also impacting blood and platelet donations across the country. “The American Red Cross of Utah is urging residents to give blood to help ensure patients across the county have access to lifesaving blood as a massive winter storm battered much of the United States canceling more than 300 Red Cross blood drives over the past week and leaving about 9,000 potential donations going uncollected,” The American Red Cross said in a release issued Tuesday.
Woman charged with murder for beating Ogden man to death
A woman has been charged on Thursday, Dec. 29, after she allegedly killed a man by hitting him in the head with a weapon.
KSLTV
Teen arrested in connection to two fires at Provo apartment complex
PROVO, Utah — A 19-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to recent arsons in Provo City. Calliope Mlynar has been booked into jail for suspicion of two counts of aggravated arson in connection with two fires at the Centennial Apartments in Provo, where she lives. Police are now...
KSLTV
Clinton man admits to robbing, killing man who was walking down Ogden street
OGDEN, Utah — A Clinton man has admitted to shooting and killing an Ogden pedestrian during a robbery in June. Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
eastidahonews.com
Utah man takes stranger’s keys, then tries to take her apartment, police say
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A man who served time in federal prison after being convicted of child human trafficking is facing new allegations of detaining and inappropriately touching a woman walking her dog, and then trying to kick her out of her own apartment. Saquan Marcell Smith,...
Comments / 0