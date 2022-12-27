Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSET
Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville firefighters push for pay boost, city eyes new pay study
After getting a report on Danville Firefighters pay, City Council is now calling for a study to look at compensation for all city workers. Last year, the city gave police officers an 18% increase to help with retention and recruitment. But Paul Collins, Danville Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 2532, says the Danville Fire Department remains one of the lowest paid departments in the state. “Our starting pay is $34,085 per year. That comes out to just over 12 dollars an hour,” said Collins of the 52-hour a week schedule. “That’s pretty sad.”
cardinalnews.org
Gretna manufacturer to add 60 jobs; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Amthor International has announced an expansion in Pittsylvania County. The nation’s largest manufacturer of truck-mounted tanks, Amthor is investing over $4 million to build a 33,000-square-foot facility in the Gretna Industrial Park, according to a release from Pittsylvania County. The expansion will create 60 new jobs, the county said.
WSET
'We're a stepping stone:' Roads to Recovery opens new homeless shelter in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a new place for people in need to call home in Lynchburg. On Thursday, Roads to Recovery opened a new homeless shelter. It's called The Shelter at Reset and it's located at 1001 Fifth Street. Right now they have nine beds, which are...
WDBJ7.com
Hometowns get millions in industrial revitalization funds
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Danville, Pulaski and Buena Vista are just a few of our hometowns receiving more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) grants, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin. IRF grants provide “gap financing for construction projects aligned with local and regional economic development strategies, primarily in distressed communities.”
WSET
Noodles and Company coming to Lynchburg, looking to hire 25 people
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new and delicious eatery just announced it will be coming to the Hill City in 2023. A spokesperson from Noodles and Company confirmed on Thursday that they will be opening a new location in Lynchburg. SEE ALSO: Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand...
WSLS
Largest apartment development proposed in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The largest apartment complex Roanoke has ever seen could soon be coming to Orange Avenue. The Forest-based company, TPB Enterprises, has submitted a rezoning request to build on 54 acres of land located off Orange Avenue in Northeast Roanoke. The proposal includes 768 apartments, two pools,...
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
WDBJ7.com
Customers raise concerns over Appalachian Power’s increase in electric bills
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Electricity bills across the Roanoke Valley are going up. Appalachian Power customers are reporting increases of hundreds of dollars within the last month. AEP customers asked WDBJ7 to look into why some bills from Appalachian Power are increasing by up to $400 from last month. Even...
WSET
These were our team's top stories of 2022
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — From covering severe weather like the Bedford tornado in May to the tragedy of the UVA shooting in October, our team at ABC13 has produced coverage you can count on throughout 2022. Some of these stories garnered attention beyond Lynchburg, the impact ripples spreading far...
chathamstartribune.com
Three Danville parks targeted for upgrades
Community meetings for Doyle Thomas, Coates and Pumpkin Creek scheduled for January. Three Danville parks are in line for an extreme makeover and it sounds like more are on the way. Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia updated Danville City Council this month on plans to renovate the Pumpkin Creek,...
WSET
Lynchburg businesses prepare for Virginia minimum wage increase
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Minimum wage workers in Virginia are getting a boost in their paychecks. Due to Virginia law, the minimum wage will increase from $11 an hour to $12 an hour on January 1, 2023. It's causing businesses to take a look at how they're going to...
cbs17
Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
WSET
Amthor announces expansion in Gretna
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — Amthor International announced Wednesday that they’ll be building a new facility in the Gretna Industrial Park. The project will cost about $30 million and bring roughly 75 to 90 new jobs to the area. The branch currently has less than 90 employees. The building...
Franklin News Post
Franklin County board backs away from recreation elements at Summit View Business Park
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors may reconsider the feasibility of recreational areas planned for the Summit View Business Park. Roughly five years ago, the county had Timmons Group, a Richmond-based engineering and technology firm, complete a master plan for the business park. Since its inception, the business park’s mission has been to keep young people employed in the county and drive tax revenue growth. So far, the county has invested more than $30 million in the business park.
WSET
City of Martinsville appoints new Chief of Police
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Martinsville has announced the appointment of Deputy Chief Rob Fincher as the new Chief of Police, effective January 1, 2023. With over 28 years of experience with the Martinsville Police Department, Fincher has served in various capacities, including the role of Deputy Chief over the past five years.
WSLS
Appalachian Power customers see bills with new, higher rates
ROANOKE, Va. – Don’t be surprised to see your electric bill be a bit higher than what you’re used to in the next couple of months. Back in September, we reported that Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) would be raising its rates on Nov. 1. Now, many people...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville announces holiday schedule
In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, the Municipal Building and all other City of Danville government offices, the library, and the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. Danville Transit buses will not operate on Monday. However, household trash and yard...
WSLS
New mural in Roanoke features community, recreation
ROANOKE, Va. – One company is highlighting all that Roanoke has to offer while giving back to the arts – on the ETS Recruit building, you can now see a mural featuring some of the things Roanoke is known for, like outdoor recreation and the iconic star. “We...
