Danville, VA

WSET

Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
MONETA, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville firefighters push for pay boost, city eyes new pay study

After getting a report on Danville Firefighters pay, City Council is now calling for a study to look at compensation for all city workers. Last year, the city gave police officers an 18% increase to help with retention and recruitment. But Paul Collins, Danville Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 2532, says the Danville Fire Department remains one of the lowest paid departments in the state. “Our starting pay is $34,085 per year. That comes out to just over 12 dollars an hour,” said Collins of the 52-hour a week schedule. “That’s pretty sad.”
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Gretna manufacturer to add 60 jobs; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Amthor International has announced an expansion in Pittsylvania County. The nation’s largest manufacturer of truck-mounted tanks, Amthor is investing over $4 million to build a 33,000-square-foot facility in the Gretna Industrial Park, according to a release from Pittsylvania County. The expansion will create 60 new jobs, the county said.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometowns get millions in industrial revitalization funds

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Danville, Pulaski and Buena Vista are just a few of our hometowns receiving more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) grants, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin. IRF grants provide “gap financing for construction projects aligned with local and regional economic development strategies, primarily in distressed communities.”
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Largest apartment development proposed in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The largest apartment complex Roanoke has ever seen could soon be coming to Orange Avenue. The Forest-based company, TPB Enterprises, has submitted a rezoning request to build on 54 acres of land located off Orange Avenue in Northeast Roanoke. The proposal includes 768 apartments, two pools,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

These were our team's top stories of 2022

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — From covering severe weather like the Bedford tornado in May to the tragedy of the UVA shooting in October, our team at ABC13 has produced coverage you can count on throughout 2022. Some of these stories garnered attention beyond Lynchburg, the impact ripples spreading far...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Three Danville parks targeted for upgrades

Community meetings for Doyle Thomas, Coates and Pumpkin Creek scheduled for January. Three Danville parks are in line for an extreme makeover and it sounds like more are on the way. Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia updated Danville City Council this month on plans to renovate the Pumpkin Creek,...
DANVILLE, VA
cbs17

Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Amthor announces expansion in Gretna

GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — Amthor International announced Wednesday that they’ll be building a new facility in the Gretna Industrial Park. The project will cost about $30 million and bring roughly 75 to 90 new jobs to the area. The branch currently has less than 90 employees. The building...
GRETNA, VA
Franklin News Post

Franklin County board backs away from recreation elements at Summit View Business Park

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors may reconsider the feasibility of recreational areas planned for the Summit View Business Park. Roughly five years ago, the county had Timmons Group, a Richmond-based engineering and technology firm, complete a master plan for the business park. Since its inception, the business park’s mission has been to keep young people employed in the county and drive tax revenue growth. So far, the county has invested more than $30 million in the business park.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

City of Martinsville appoints new Chief of Police

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Martinsville has announced the appointment of Deputy Chief Rob Fincher as the new Chief of Police, effective January 1, 2023. With over 28 years of experience with the Martinsville Police Department, Fincher has served in various capacities, including the role of Deputy Chief over the past five years.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Appalachian Power customers see bills with new, higher rates

ROANOKE, Va. – Don’t be surprised to see your electric bill be a bit higher than what you’re used to in the next couple of months. Back in September, we reported that Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) would be raising its rates on Nov. 1. Now, many people...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville announces holiday schedule

In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, the Municipal Building and all other City of Danville government offices, the library, and the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. Danville Transit buses will not operate on Monday. However, household trash and yard...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

New mural in Roanoke features community, recreation

ROANOKE, Va. – One company is highlighting all that Roanoke has to offer while giving back to the arts – on the ETS Recruit building, you can now see a mural featuring some of the things Roanoke is known for, like outdoor recreation and the iconic star. “We...
ROANOKE, VA

