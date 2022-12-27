Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri Food Bank awards grants to 5 partner agencies
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Southeast Missouri Food Bank awarded a total of $10,000 to five of its partner agencies across its 16-county service area. The funds will allow the agencies to increase and improve their distribution process. “Our agencies work tirelessly in their communities to help their neighbors...
thecash-book.com
Lincoln-McBride is sold; Jackson loses longtime window and siding business
Lincoln-McBride has been located at 1325 Old Cape Road in Jackson since 2000. Owner Doug Kaminskey has fond memories of moving to this location, which offered a lot more space that the previous location on West Jackson Boulevard. Photo by Gregory Dullum. COVID-19 and the ensuing supply-chain issues have claimed...
wpsdlocal6.com
Missouri Veterans Commission offers free estate planning clinics
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Missouri Veterans Commission will host two free clinics to assist veterans in planning their wills during the month of January. MVC Veteran Resources and Outreach Coordinator Al Seymour says a team of volunteer, Cape Girardeau-based attorneys will assist veterans in creating simple wills, powers of attorney, living wills and health care directives.
wpsdlocal6.com
Leaders pushing for new development in Cairo, Illinois as residents forced to leave apartment building
CAIRO, IL - "A hectic situation." Those words from Alexander County Housing leaders as they describe the soon-to-be displacement of 53 families in Cairo, Illinois. They're expected to leave the Connell F. Smith building the first week of March. The Department of Housing and Urban Development says the apartment building...
kbsi23.com
Ste. Genevieve Police Department asking public for assistance finding man
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KBSI) – The St. Genevieve Police Department is asking the public for its assistance in locating Danny Wesley Brown, a white male, 60 years of age. Brown has white hair and brown eyes, 6’04” and 245 pounds. His last known address is in Perry County, Missouri.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired on Jefferson Street
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a case of shots fired on Jefferson Street that happened Dec. 27. Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said a building was hit with gunfire Tuesday night at 10:43 p.m. No one was injured. No suspects have been identified...
kbsi23.com
Theft in Cape Girardeau is trending downward during the month of December
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- Crime rate in Cape Girardeau appears to be trending downward when it comes to theft, according to a recent departmental report. Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department says numbers are nearly below the average over the last two years. “We actually had in...
KFVS12
Armed robbery at business under investigation in Franklin County, Ill.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An armed robbery at a business in Franklin County, Illinois is under investigation. According to Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon, an armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint happened late Thursday at a rural business in the county. Sheriff Bacon said the investigation is in its...
wpsdlocal6.com
Accident on Lone Oak Road involved pedestrian fatality, Paducah Police confirm
PADUCAH — Lone Oak Road is shut down between Bleich Road and I-24 as authorities investigate a traffic accident in front of McDonald's. Officers told Local 6 a pedestrian was hit. Drivers should avoid the area.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Water technicians 'working around the clock,' company offers advice to ensure functionality of pipes
PADUCAH, KY — Paducah Water says as temperatures warm, homeowners should take steps to ensure the functionality of their water systems. In a Tuesday release, the utility reminds members to check on buildings, garages, and other out-of-sight areas that could have remained vacant over the holiday weekend — to ensure there aren't any unnoticed broken pipes.
KFVS12
I-55 near Miner reopened after crash involving hazardous material
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Miner reopened shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday, December 30 after a crash during the morning commute. All emergency crews are clear from the scene. The crash had shutdown I-55 from the Interstate 57 interchange to...
KFVS12
Legends Cape Girardeau briefly evacuated after pipes burst, flooding hallways
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some residents were required to briefly evacuate Legends Cape Girardeau after pipes burst Monday. Battalion Chief Brad Dillow with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department says all the water has been in the hallways. As far as the fire department knows, there hasn’t been any damage...
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Pedestrian Injured In Accident
(Farmington) A Farmington man was seriously injured last night after being hit by a truck while he was walking on Route D in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says Brandon Ruck was walking south, partially in the roadway in front of a GMC Sierra driven by Susan David of Bonne Terre.
KFVS12
Multiple crews respond to Carterville house fire
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple crews were called to a house fire Tuesday morning near the intersection of Olive and Virginia Avenues in Carterville. The blaze was first reported at about 7:30 a.m. An older two-story home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Firefighters from several departments were brought in...
kbsi23.com
Stoddard County to begin search for new associate county commissioner
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Friday, Dec. 30, a final judgment was entered in State Ex. Inf. Russell Oliver v. Steve Jordan wherein the court found that Jordan had committed the offense of nepotism in violation of the Missouri Constitutional ban on such conduct and permanently removed him from the position of associate commissioner of Stoddard County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Benton, MO man charged with first-degree assault
SCOTT CITY, MO — A Benton, Missouri man was charged with assault after police say witnesses identified the suspect to Scott City police officers. Officers responded to a residence at about 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 for a report of assault. The suspect left the residence before the officers arrived.
kbsi23.com
Scott County dispute continues; follow up hearing set for January 6
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A dispute between the commissioners and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department is still ongoing, as it added yet another chapter in the prolonged battle for county-owned property, much to the chagrin of the taxpayers. Friday afternoon, a hearing to move the Scott County Sheriff’s...
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale officers receive complaint of 'police impersonator' scam
CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale police are reminding the community that no police officer will take bond money for a warrant over the phone — or outside of the police department — after receiving a complaint about a scam call. According to a release from the Carbondale Police...
