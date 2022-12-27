ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

kbsi23.com

Southeast Missouri Food Bank awards grants to 5 partner agencies

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Southeast Missouri Food Bank awarded a total of $10,000 to five of its partner agencies across its 16-county service area. The funds will allow the agencies to increase and improve their distribution process. “Our agencies work tirelessly in their communities to help their neighbors...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
thecash-book.com

Lincoln-McBride is sold; Jackson loses longtime window and siding business

Lincoln-McBride has been located at 1325 Old Cape Road in Jackson since 2000. Owner Doug Kaminskey has fond memories of moving to this location, which offered a lot more space that the previous location on West Jackson Boulevard. Photo by Gregory Dullum. COVID-19 and the ensuing supply-chain issues have claimed...
JACKSON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Missouri Veterans Commission offers free estate planning clinics

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Missouri Veterans Commission will host two free clinics to assist veterans in planning their wills during the month of January. MVC Veteran Resources and Outreach Coordinator Al Seymour says a team of volunteer, Cape Girardeau-based attorneys will assist veterans in creating simple wills, powers of attorney, living wills and health care directives.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Water technicians 'working around the clock,' company offers advice to ensure functionality of pipes

PADUCAH, KY — Paducah Water says as temperatures warm, homeowners should take steps to ensure the functionality of their water systems. In a Tuesday release, the utility reminds members to check on buildings, garages, and other out-of-sight areas that could have remained vacant over the holiday weekend — to ensure there aren't any unnoticed broken pipes.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

I-55 near Miner reopened after crash involving hazardous material

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Miner reopened shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday, December 30 after a crash during the morning commute. All emergency crews are clear from the scene. The crash had shutdown I-55 from the Interstate 57 interchange to...
MINER, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase

(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
MISSOURI STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash

PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
PADUCAH, KY
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Pedestrian Injured In Accident

(Farmington) A Farmington man was seriously injured last night after being hit by a truck while he was walking on Route D in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says Brandon Ruck was walking south, partially in the roadway in front of a GMC Sierra driven by Susan David of Bonne Terre.
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Multiple crews respond to Carterville house fire

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple crews were called to a house fire Tuesday morning near the intersection of Olive and Virginia Avenues in Carterville. The blaze was first reported at about 7:30 a.m. An older two-story home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Firefighters from several departments were brought in...
CARTERVILLE, IL
kbsi23.com

Stoddard County to begin search for new associate county commissioner

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Friday, Dec. 30, a final judgment was entered in State Ex. Inf. Russell Oliver v. Steve Jordan wherein the court found that Jordan had committed the offense of nepotism in violation of the Missouri Constitutional ban on such conduct and permanently removed him from the position of associate commissioner of Stoddard County.
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Benton, MO man charged with first-degree assault

SCOTT CITY, MO — A Benton, Missouri man was charged with assault after police say witnesses identified the suspect to Scott City police officers. Officers responded to a residence at about 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 for a report of assault. The suspect left the residence before the officers arrived.
BENTON, MO
kbsi23.com

Scott County dispute continues; follow up hearing set for January 6

BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A dispute between the commissioners and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department is still ongoing, as it added yet another chapter in the prolonged battle for county-owned property, much to the chagrin of the taxpayers. Friday afternoon, a hearing to move the Scott County Sheriff’s...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO

