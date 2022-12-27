As the countdown gets closer to the New Year, film critic Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz has the number two Top Movie of 2022, and it is “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”. The movie follows a woman who is drowning in her real life with taxes, business, and family drama but then her life takes an unexpected turn when she is visited by people in different multi-universes and has to help save their world. She goes on a wild journey as she connects with lives that she could have had in the past, as she jumps through an array of dimensions.

