ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckerspayer.com

BCBS Oklahoma, Stillwater Medical Center hit contract impasse

Stillwater (Ok.) Medical Center could go out of network with BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma on May 1, 2023, if the sides are unable to agree on a new contract, the Stillwater News Press reported Dec. 28. The 117-bed acute care general hospital said its costs have increased 26 percent since...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

Family Turning Old Moore Restaurant Into Child Care Center

A local family is turning an old restaurant into a child care center during a time when such facilities are in short supply across Oklahoma. Kaylene Hilton and her daughter, Crashonda Smith, currently run a licensed childcare at home that can accommodate up to 12 children. They are now renovating...
MOORE, OK
news9.com

Owner Of Local Tree Service Company Gives Back To Community

An owner of a local tree service company is giving back to the community by doing a day of caring where he and his company work free for one day out of each month. Ben Martin started R&B Tree Service in Edmond about five years ago after having some personal challenges.
EDMOND, OK
marlowreview.com

Ranchers from Stephens County donate beef to Ronald McDonald House

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - County Line Beef donated more than 40 pounds of beef to the Ronald McDonald House Charity in Oklahoma City in mid-December. Owners of County Line Beef, Alex and Stephen Morcom delivered the beef. County Line Beef, located near Central High, is a member of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Cleveland County Detention Center inmate dies after suffering medical emergency

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A 66-year-old Cleveland County Detention Center inmate died after suffering a medical emergency earlier this month. Cleveland County Sheriff's Office officials announced Friday that an inmate suffered a medical emergency related to pre-existing medical conditions on Dec. 20. She was taken to a hospital and died the next day, according to a news release.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
proclaimerscv.com

SNAP Benefit Scam: $500,000 Scammed Amount in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Department of Human Services of the state says since Dec. 8, a lot of Oklahomans have been affected by a skimming scam card that’s targeting families that holds low-income who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). A special agent in charge of the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma travelers reconsider flying Southwest, checking bags

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bags at Will Rogers World Airport were still waiting to be picked up Thursday as Southwest cancels thousands of flights across the nation. The disruptions and cancellations caused travelers to reconsider checking their bags, as well as flying with the airline. Ron Homesly said he booked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy