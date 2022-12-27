ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

The 10 Best Party-Ready Bags for Every Type of Stylish Soirée

By Ingrid Schmidt
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gDRzC_0jvrrAb700

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

From Hanukkah to Kwanzaa, Christmas to New Year’s, this time of year is packed with holiday celebrations — and that means dressing for the occasion. Our styling trick? A festive handbag as a fast way to make any outfit look instantly party-ready .

Here, we have rounded up some of our favorite party bags and evening clutches to complete last-minute New Year’s ensembles, at a wide range of prices. They hit on all the season’s top trends — sparkly, fuzzy, Barbie pink, pearlized, crescent-shaped and mini-sized, making them the perfect arm candy to give and receive.

Simitri Silk Fringe Clutch

This silk Simitri clutch handbag , in of-the-moment Barbie pink with gold tassel trim and velvet lining, is handcrafted by traditional artisans in India. Carrie Underwood, Regina Hall and Wynonna Judd have all been spotted carrying Simitri bags.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Wolf & Badger | Simitri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aOr5C_0jvrrAb700
Simitri Silk Fringe Clutch $195

Buy now

Staud Bean Shearling Clutch

Add some warm fuzzies to any look with Staud’s popular Bean clutch bag , now in cozy shearling — a winter handbag trend. We like the contrast of it with a sparkly, colorful outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K5Sdz_0jvrrAb700
Staud Bean Shearling Clutch (reg. $295) $207

Buy now

Alexander Wang Heiress Crystal Pouch

A smattering of sparkle is always a welcome addition to a party look. Here in the form of Alexander Wang’s chain mesh, crystal-bedecked Heiress pouch bag that channels a disco ball.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Alexander Wang | Bloomingdale’s | FWRD | Intermix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOrHm_0jvrrAb700
Alexander Wang Heiress Crystal Pouch $695

Buy now

Rebecca Minkoff Ruched Faux Leather Clutch

In nine shades (also including Barbie pink), this Rebecca Minkoff metallic clutch adds a splash of color and sparkle to any outfit.  Crafted from vegan leather, the silhouette is an on-trend crescent shape with pretty ruched texture finished with a tassel.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Rebecca Minkoff | Nordstrom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u3Qfx_0jvrrAb700
Rebecca Minkoff Ruched Faux Leather Clutch $128

Buy now

Kate Spade Sweet Treats Jeweled Resin Clutch

Decorated with multi-colored crystals, this classic frame clutch by Kate Spade hits the sweet spot in the phrase “arm candy.” The rich jewel tones sparkle against black resin — a perfect pairing to amp up any LBD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kiQ1E_0jvrrAb700
Kate Spade Sweet Treats Jeweled Resin Clutch $448

Buy now

Mansur Gavriel Velvet Mini Cloud Clutch

Texture-rich crushed velvet feels instantly festive, as does the metallic leather version of Mansur Gavriel’s favorite Mini Cloud clutch . Both are limited-edition takes on the curvaceous-shaped silhouette with a removable strap that is crafted in Italy. (Plus, use the code SALE20 to get 20 percent off for a limited time.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g57uX_0jvrrAb700
Mansur Gavriel Velvet Mini Cloud Clutch (reg. $545) $355

Buy now

Cult Gaia Eos Pearly Acrylic Clutch

Pearls are timeless and trending, so you can’t go wrong with Cult Gaia’s chic Eos clutch . This handbag doubles down with a pearly finish and faux pearl detailing around the edges — adding a polished finish to any outfit.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Cult Gaia | Neiman Marcus | Nordstrom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3omtfv_0jvrrAb700
Cult Gaia Eos Pearly Acrylic Clutch $328

Buy now

Ulla Johnson Paloma Ruched Pochette

The mini-sized Paloma Ruched Pochette bag by Ulla Johnson in shimmery rose gold leather is just right for the essentials on carefree evenings. Crafted in Italy, it has a long strap to sling on as a chic crossbody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHxOi_0jvrrAb700
Ulla Johnson Paloma Ruched Pochette $250

Buy now

Clare V. Foldover Clutch

Go all in on the red and green with this cute, checkered Clare V. clutch in a cozy crochet knit. Built-in tabs allow for the addition of a shoulder-length or short strap — sold separately in a variety of styles, from thin gold chains to chunky resin links.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28azpd_0jvrrAb700

Dundas x Grey Goose Martini Cocktail Bag

L.A.-based fashion designer Peter Dundas teamed up with Grey Goose to create a sparkly, limited-edition Martini handbag . An ode to the designer’s favorite cocktail, the crystal-embellished clutch has a removable chainlink handle. Ashley Benson and Alessandra Ambrosio were among guests at the party at Caviar Kaspia in L.A. to celebrate the handbag launch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QRUt0_0jvrrAb700
Dundas x Grey Goose Martini Cocktail Bag $650

Buy now

