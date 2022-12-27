CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman was arrested after police said she stole three cars and fired a gun, all while using her young child as a shield. The Clarksville Police Department said in a news release that its officers were called to the Minit Mart on Dec. 22 when a woman said that she was pumping gas when an armed woman approached her and stole her Nissan Juke.

