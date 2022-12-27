Read full article on original website
MDI Boys Double Up Hermon 72-34 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The MDI Trojans erupted for 22 points in the 1st Quarter and never looked back, beating the Hermon Hawks 72-34 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Friday, December 30th. The Trojans added to their lead in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring Hermon 19-9 to make it 41-16 at the...
Orono Red Riots Visit Old Town Coyotes in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Orono Red Riots visit the Old Town Coyotes in boys' varsity basketball on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. The live broadcast will begin below at 1:30 p.m. from Mackenzie Gymnasium at Old Town High School. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To...
Sumner Girls Nip Jonesport-Beals 51-50 in OT [STATS]
Breanna Flaherty hit a pair of free throws in overtime to give the Sumner Tigers their 2nd win of the season, as they beat the Jonesport-Beals Royals 51-50 on Friday, December 30th. Sumner was led by Breanna Flaherty with a game high 24 points. Brooklyn Newenham had 8 points. The...
Penobscot Pioneers Beat Defending State Champs Lewiston 7-1 at Fill the Alfond
The Penobscot Pioneers defeated the defending State Champions Lewiston Blue Devils 7-1 at the Alfond Arena. The Pioneers opened the action as part of the return of Fill the Alfond, the annual contest between Bangor and Brewer. This was the 1st time that the Fill the Alfond game had been played since 2019. The series started on February 17, 2004.
Nokomis Girls Continue Winning Ways Beat Messalonskee 49-26 [STATS]
The Nokomis Girls Basketball Team continued their winning ways, beating the Messalonskee Eagles 49-26 on Thursday, December 29th. Nokomis jumped out to a 12-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and then led 30-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors led 43-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
John Bapst Boys Fall to Waterville 54-37 [STATS]
The John Bapst Crusaders Boys Basketball Team lost to the Waterville Panthers 54-37 on Thursday afternoon, December 29th at the Cross Insurance Center. Waterville led 13-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 28-17 at the end of the 1st Half John Bapst outscored Waterville 15-6 in the 3rd Quarter to cut the lead to 34-32.
Washington Academy Raiders Girls Beat Orono 81-18 [STATS]
The Washington Academy Girls Basketball Team defeated Orono 81-18 on Tuesday, December 27th in Orono. Washington Academy led 26-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 45-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The Raiders led 71-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Washington Academy was led...
Caribou Vikings Visit Ellsworth Eagles in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Caribou Vikings visit the Ellsworth Eagles in boys' varsity basketball on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The live broadcast will begin below at 2:30 p.m. from Ellsworth High School. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV,...
Orono Red Riots Visit Ellsworth Eagles in Girls’ Varsity Basketball
The Orono Red Riots visit the Ellsworth Eagles in girls' varsity basketball on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. The live Ticket TV broadcast will begin below at 3:30 PM from Ellsworth High School. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games...
Former Eagles Jackson Curtis and Connor Wagstaff Named to Collegiate Baseball Division III Players to Watch List
The Collegiate Baseball Newspaper announced its 2023 pre-season NCAA Division III poll and Husson University baseball was picked 37th in the rankings while junior Jackson Curtis, graduate student Kobe Rogerson and junior Connor Wagstaff were named to the players to watch list. The Eagles finished the 2022 season 25-17 under...
wabi.tv
Person hospitalized after falling off cliffs into Penobscot River in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A person was hospitalized after falling off cliffs and into the Penobscot River in Brewer Friday. Brewer Fire says they responded to Indian Trail Park just before 3:00 for a report of a person who had fallen into the water with a possible head injury. The...
Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?
Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
wabi.tv
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week at this time, Maine was getting pounded by rain and winds of around 70 miles per hour on the coast. Conditions like this came with destruction and power outages --- but it also made for a photographer’s dream. We saw incredible images...
WMTW
Jeep rolls over after hitting dump truck trailer ramp in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Maine — A woman was injured after her car hit a dump truck parked in a breakdown lane in Fairfield. Authorities were called to the area of 219 Norridgewock Road around 10:12 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found a woman still inside her upside-down Jeep Patriot.
Is There Just Going to Be A Sunken Ship in Hampden Forever?
This silly boat has been stuck in the mud for 11 years. It's crazy. I remember the first time I drove by and saw the Roamer. I hadn't even moved back to the area yet. I was driving around Hampden on a little trip down Memory Lane, scoping the old neighborhood. I saw it and actually pulled over to check it out. You can imagine my shock when I moved back to the area a few years later, and saw the boat was still in the water.
wabi.tv
4 people injured after head-on crash in Monson
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four people were sent to the hospital after a head-on crash due to bad road conditions in Monson this morning. The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Route 15 around 11. One person was trapped and had to be freed from a car.
Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?
Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
The Exterior Of This Super Cheap Maine Home Is Really Misleading
Don't be fooled! Even though this rural Maine home looks really rough on the outside, the interior is absolutely beautiful!. According to the listing on Realtor, the home at 70 Clark Richardson Road in Garland, Maine encompasses 1,242 square feet. While the outside of the home is what appears to be rough (maybe stained) board, the inside is gorgeous finished wood.
wabi.tv
South China home destroyed by fire Wednesday
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - As people get ready to bring in the new year with a celebration, Leslie Lacasse says she will be combing through the rubble of what’s left of her home. “I just want my stuff back, I’m grateful but i want my stuff back,” Lacasse...
foxbangor.com
Portion of Broadway in Bangor down to one lane Thursday
BANGOR– Bangor Public Works has announced that Broadway will be down to one lane from Grandview Ave. to Hobart St. for tree removal on Thursday, December 29th. Please seek alternate routes if possible as there will be delays.
