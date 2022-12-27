Read full article on original website
Related
‘We have so many questions’: Family’s agony as father-of-three dies after being hit by police Taser
A family has spoken of its ‘trauma’ after a father-of-three died after being hit ‘multiple times’ by a Taser fired by police.Sali Byberi, 29, died after he allegedly assaulted a police officer called to investigate ‘a disturbance’ last month.Body camera footage shows officers speaking to several people before the alleged assault by Sali, according to a report by police watchdogs.The officers then attempted to arrest him before footage shows him resisting.Sali was then struck by a Taser several times by an officer, “incapacitating” him before he became suddenly unwell.Despite paramedics being called Sali tragically died there at the scene in...
Tragedy as woman, 58, dies after being hit by car while riding her mobility scooter
The woman, 58, was travelling along Bedfont Road (pictured) at around 11.50pm on Christmas Eve. Police rushed to the scene along with London Ambulance Service, and found the woman injured.
Three people taken to hospital after car crushed under tractor
Three people were taken to hospital after a car was crushed under a tractor.It happened during a crash in Sunnyside Road, Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, at about 10pm on Wednesday.The trio, who were in the car, were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.The driver of the tractor was unhurt.Police Scotland said a 23-year-old man driving the car has been charged in connection with the incident.A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Dog found alive more than week after crash on local freeway
UPDATE FROM POWER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE: This will be one of the best holidays for this family! Maya has been found and reunited with her family! Thank you everyone who called in sightings, Deputy Hoag, and American Falls Police Department animal control officer Fehringer. Definitely a miracle! ORIGINAL STORY A man and woman are in the hospital and a dog is missing following a pickup truck crash on Interstate 86...
22-year-old construction worker killed after large vehicle falls on him in Bloomfield Twp.
A Macomb County man is dead following a construction accident involving a large vehicle at a Bloomfield Township job site on Wednesday. The
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
Driver shot on I-10 identified as 15-year-old
The driver of a car shot Wednesday afternoon on I-10 near St. Bernard Avenue has been identified. Orleans Parish Coroner Dwight McKenna says the driver was 15-year-old Travis Campbell.
First responder left traumatised after she ran to horror crash scene involving five kids where she held a toddler’s hand and prayed she wouldn’t die
A first responder was left traumatised after rushing to a horror crash scene involving five kids, including a two-year-old toddler whose hand she held and prayed for her life before ambulances arrived. The four-vehicle collision occurred at around 9.45pm on December 11 at the Alexander Drive and Beach Road intersection...
State police find Gaylord man, 3-year-old son in freezing weather
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man from Gaylord has been arrested for child abuse after allegedly taking his three-year-old son into freezing weather Wednesday night. At about 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, police received a call from a woman who reported that her boyfriend, Mark Douglas Mischley, 33, of Gaylord, ran into the woods with his three-year-old son after he had an argument with her.The woman also told police that the boy was not dressed for the freezing weather. Troopers and a canine team went to the wooded area, and after a quarter mile, the tracking units located Micschley and the three-year-old lying under a tree. According to MSP, the child was not wearing shoes and showed signs of hypothermia.The man was arrested and taken to the Otsego County Jail. The three-year-old was turned over to his grandmother, and police notified CPS.Mischley was arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 15, for one count of third-degree child abuse.He was given a $5,000 cash bond and is expected in court again on Dec. 22.
Mother dies after her 4-year-old died following shooting last week
The mother injured in a double shooting last week in Lincoln-Lemington has died. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 21-year-old Temani Lewis.
Police officer punched through ice to try and rescue children as three die in frozen lake
Rescuers punched through ice on a frozen lake in Solihull during in a bid to rescue children, it emerged yesterday as police confirmed three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling into the water.Another child – a six-year-old boy – remains in a critical condition in hospital.Superintendent Richard Harris from West Midlands Police described efforts to rescue the children from the lake in Babbs Mill Park in the town near Birmingham. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“Police officers did go into the water,” he told a press conference. “They were joined by other...
Schoolgirl, 14, pictured after she was knifed to death ‘by total stranger’ on way to bus stop in small German town
A SCHOOLGIRL who was stabbed to death by a total stranger on her way to school in a small town in Germany has been pictured. Tributes have been pouring in for 14-year-old Ece S. from Illerkirchberg, who was knifed in the stomach in the frenzied attack as she was walking to the bus stop with her friend.
Santa Rosa father, 7-year-old son identified as victims of fatal rural jeep crash
SANTA ROSA -- Matthew Souza and his 7-year-old son Jason were killed in a jeep crash on a backroad in rural Sonoma County earlier this week, officials confirmed on Thursday.The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said the father and son died in the crash on Monday night that left three others hospitalized with serious injuries.Officers and first responders with the California Highway Patrol's Santa Rosa office and the Monte Rio Fire Protection District responded around 5:45 p.m. to a crash on private property at the Happy Hills Hunting Club in a part of the county northwest of the unincorporated area of...
Man dies walking home from pub in freezing temperatures
A body has been found in the search for a missing man in East Yorkshire, who is believed to have died walking home from a pub in freezing temperatures. Police made the discovery on farmland between Weel and Hull, and believe that the man “succumbed to the weather” during the night. The man is believed to be 53-year-old Jamieson Scott, who had not been seen since leaving a pub in Beverley on Saturday evening - when temperatures hit lows of -4C. Police have informed his family, however, no formal identification has taken place. Superintendent Rhod Troake said: “This is...
Pregnant woman, 35, loses unborn baby when she is caught in horrific two-car crash on busy A-road
A pregnant woman riding along the busy A44 as the front passenger seat lost her unborn baby after being caught in a two-car horror crash. The woman, 35, was near Evesham when the black Volvo V50 she was riding in collided with a grey Volvo XC60 at the junction with Lenchwick Lane on Sunday around noon.
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman killed in Christmas Eve pub shooting
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 26-year-old beautician who was shot in as she celebrated Christmas Eve in a pub. Elle Edwards, 26, was shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village and died in hospital. A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, Merseyside Police said.The force added that a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.More follows. Read More Police cordon off Wallasey pub after woman shot dead in Christmas Eve shootingMan and woman arrested after Christmas Eve Wallasey pub shooting deathChristmas Eve pub shooting victim was ‘special daughter’
Blacktown driver severs his own foot after not realising his car was on as he's flown to Westmead
A man in his 80s has had his foot severed by a car as it reversed out of a driveway in Sydney 's west. NSW Ambulance says paramedics responded to the accident in Blacktown at around 2pm on Wednesday with the Careflight Helicopter deployed to provide additional support.
Adelaide teenage girl, 16, allegedly stabs man, 55 at Andrews Farm on Boxing Day
Police were called to a home on Petherton Road, in Andrews Farm, in Adelaide's north, just after 2.50am on Monday to reports of a domestic assault.
Victim who died in police chase was 15-year-old girl, police say
An Alabama teen died early Friday morning after the car in which she was a passenger collided with several trees after the driver ran from police and wrecked. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the victim was a 15-year-old girl. ALEA officials do not identify juvenile victims. The driver was...
Father says he regrets calling police to restrain son who died, inquest hears
Ron Saunders admits he wishes he had not called Thames Valley police for help with acute behavioural disorder of his son Neal, 39
Comments / 0