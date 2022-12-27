HOUSTON -- Texans coach Lovie Smith isn't worried about potential wins affecting Houston's draft slot. He is only focused on winning games. "Everything is short-term. We have a short-term opponent, and we're going to do everything we can to beat that opponent. Kind of simple as that," Smith said. "It's what players do. One play at a time. It's one game at a time, and you do the best you can do in that game. And that's what we do here. That answers any other questions about any other direction you wanna go. It's kind of simple as that. I think things work out the way they should in the end."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO