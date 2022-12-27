Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JJ Watt Reveals Why He Decided To Retire From The NFL
J.J. Watt elaborated on his decision to retire after the 2022 season when speaking to reporters Wednesday. During his press conference (h/t NFL.com's Nick Shook), the Arizona Cardinals defensive end said he's known for a while that this will be his final season. "It feels like the right time," Watt...
NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt's Next Job Suggestion
J.J. Watt announced his decision to retire at the end of the season. While the star defensive lineman will finish playing football after the Arizona Cardinals' final two games, Watt has plenty of time to consider future work. On Wednesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked if he sees...
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
ABC13 Houston
Cardinals' J.J. Watt thankful for 'unbelievable' NFL career
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt wasn't sure he was going to tell the world he was retiring until he pressed "tweet" on Tuesday morning. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer had known for a while that this was going to be his last season, Watt said during a news conference Wednesday that lasted more than 16 minutes. He had been telling people around the Cardinals' building for "a long time" but said he doesn't think many believed him. And for those who did, they tried to talk him out of it.
NFL-NFLPA finish review into Tagovailoa’s concussion. And Dolphins make slew of roster moves
A review by the NFL and the NFL Players Association into the circumstances surrounding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion found no violation of the protocol.
thecomeback.com
Texans star announces bold contract demand
The Houston Texans sputtered mightily in 2022. Through all the team’s downtrodden results, lineman Laremy Tunsil managed to shine brightly. Even with the offense a mess around him, Tunsil’s brilliance has stood out. Fans elected the former Ole Miss standout to his third-career Pro Bowl after he allowed only one sack all season. Now, the 28-year-old lineman is looking for a new contract. He’s thinking big, too: According to ESPN, he wants to be the highest-paid tackle in the NFL.
NFL Mock Draft: Georgia Star Stays Home With Falcons?
Jalen Carter is projected to be one of the top picks in this year's NFL Draft. Could he join the local Atlanta Falcons?
ABC13 Houston
Texans coach Lovie Smith focused on wins, not top 2023 pick
HOUSTON -- Texans coach Lovie Smith isn't worried about potential wins affecting Houston's draft slot. He is only focused on winning games. "Everything is short-term. We have a short-term opponent, and we're going to do everything we can to beat that opponent. Kind of simple as that," Smith said. "It's what players do. One play at a time. It's one game at a time, and you do the best you can do in that game. And that's what we do here. That answers any other questions about any other direction you wanna go. It's kind of simple as that. I think things work out the way they should in the end."
Cardinals release audio of teammate’s hilarious voice message for JJ Watt
JJ Watt this week announced his retirement plans, surprising much of the football world, including his own team. Watt announced that he will be retiring after the season, which is his 12th in the NFL. His head coach admitted he didn’t know about the defensive star’s plans. One of the funniest side stories to Watt’s... The post Cardinals release audio of teammate’s hilarious voice message for JJ Watt appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Jaguars look to snap 9-game skid against Texans on Sunday
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans haven’t had much success against anyone over the last three seasons. But no matter how bad things have been, the one thing they’ve been able to count on is beating the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mired in another terrible year, Houston (2-12-1) enters...
