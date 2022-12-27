ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WUHF

More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm

Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo TV News Anchor Making Big Move

Another big change to local tv news is set to take place this weekend. WIVB's Kelsey Anderson is leaving her role as a morning news anchor and will make the shift to an evening anchor at the station. Anderson is an Orchard Park native and has been with WIVB since...
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Dino Babers acknowledges Syracuse’s season-long struggles were present as ever in Pinstripe Bowl

New York — The clock was ticking down on Syracuse football’s final game of the 2022 season, and the Orange wasn’t quite out of it yet. With just under a minute left, SU’s defense stopped Minnesota on third down trailing by eight points. Syracuse was staring one final offensive drive, albeit a challenging one, square in the face until a yellow flag dotted the field.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Jewish Press

Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
BUFFALO, NY
wwnytv.com

8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
BUFFALO, NY
localsyr.com

25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

A four-time ex-con who was indicted in October for violating sex offender registry rules was arrested again on the same charges. According to Genesee County sheriffs, 46-year-old Arthur Brown of Batavia has been charged with failure to report a change of address within 10 days. The charge is a class D felony because Brown has two previous felony convictions for the same charge.
BATAVIA, NY

