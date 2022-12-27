Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Related
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
Poloncarz apologizes to community in final blizzard briefing as death toll rises to 39
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz opened by apologizing to the community and Buffalo for his tirade attacking Mayor Byron Brown and city snow removal efforts during a similar briefing Wednesday.
Why the historic blizzard that blasted Buffalo and Watertown spared Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The historic arctic blast that dumped up to 4 feet of snow on Buffalo and Watertown, paralyzing traffic, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and killing at least 28 in western New York, was much kinder to Syracuse. The blizzard that began Friday...
WUHF
More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm
Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
Buffalo TV News Anchor Making Big Move
Another big change to local tv news is set to take place this weekend. WIVB's Kelsey Anderson is leaving her role as a morning news anchor and will make the shift to an evening anchor at the station. Anderson is an Orchard Park native and has been with WIVB since...
localsyr.com
Buffalo reaches 100″ snow for the season, where’s Syracuse’s snow?
SYRACUSE,NY (WSYR-TV) — The Buffalo airport reached 100.0″ of snowfall for the season Monday night. The historic and deadly blizzard that dumped more than 4 feet of snow on the Buffalo area sent their seasonal snow total to the triple digits, far surpassing the other major New York State cities.
NYSP presence on Hoyt Place in Rochester
The New York State Police is currently on scene in front of a residence on Hoyt Pl. with a car blocking the roadway.
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse to Close Offices Monday, Jan. 2 for New Year Holiday
Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed for the New Year holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day for the entire week. The yard waste drop-off site at the Department of Public Works, located at 1200 Canal...
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
Dino Babers acknowledges Syracuse’s season-long struggles were present as ever in Pinstripe Bowl
New York — The clock was ticking down on Syracuse football’s final game of the 2022 season, and the Orange wasn’t quite out of it yet. With just under a minute left, SU’s defense stopped Minnesota on third down trailing by eight points. Syracuse was staring one final offensive drive, albeit a challenging one, square in the face until a yellow flag dotted the field.
The Jewish Press
Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again
Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
Erie County, Buffalo defend snowmobile policy during storm
“Erie County has access to snowmobiles and can request them, as needed, but I think we’re forgetting the fact that no one could go out [in the height of the storm],” said Dan Neaverth, Jr. on WBEN Tuesday morning.
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Stranded at work with no food during the Buffalo Blizzard and other tales of the storm
“It was certainly wild, once in a lifetime for sure,” said Jason from North Buffalo. Those who finally got a chance to shop for food once Wegmans’ reopened in Niagara and Erie County Tuesday, weren’t short on stories before, during and after the…
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
wwnytv.com
8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
localsyr.com
25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
Poloncarz says 'We will do what it takes' in attack on Mayor Brown and suggests county take over snow removal
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz launched a seemingly blistering attack of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and City of Buffalo snow removal efforts during his daily briefing in the aftermath of the Christmas weekend blizzard.
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
A four-time ex-con who was indicted in October for violating sex offender registry rules was arrested again on the same charges. According to Genesee County sheriffs, 46-year-old Arthur Brown of Batavia has been charged with failure to report a change of address within 10 days. The charge is a class D felony because Brown has two previous felony convictions for the same charge.
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snow
2022 is a year to be quickly forgotten by Americans, with the strongest snowstorm in decades. It caused lots of problems and damage in every field and most of all plenty of victims.
Comments / 0