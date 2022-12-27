Read full article on original website
Related
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
CW33 NewsFix
Adam Lazarre-White joins us to talk about his new movie ‘The Old Way’
Adam Lazarre-White joined us in studio to talk all about his new movie “The Old Way.” Adam is actually a personal friend of Sam and Franks, so they all reminisced on how they know each other. Adam then spoke about his new western film “The Old Way” alongside Nicolas Cage and Clint Howard.
The 5 Most Unexpected ‘Big Brother’ Moments in 2022, Ranked
From Taylor Hale's win to blatant racism, colorism, and sexism, 'Big Brother 24' on CBS surprised fans at every turn in 2022.
Comments / 0