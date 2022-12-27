Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Proves Denji and Pochita Are BFFs
Chainsaw Man brought season one to a close this week, and the fandom is already missing Denji. The character has become an underdog for the anime community since coming on screen, and his squad has grown since Chainsaw Man's premiere. Of course, no one can top Pochita's place with Denji as the devil dog reigns supreme in all of our hearts. And now, a cosplay is going viral for proving just how close Denji is with his pup.
ComicBook
James Bond Fan Art Shows Henry Cavill as the Next 007 After Superman Exit
Henry Cavill has officially exited his role as Superman once again after James Gunn revealed that not only is he writing a new Superman movie, but it is set to focus on a younger version of the character. Fret not because Gunn's Superman movie won't exactly be an origin story, but will focus on the time that the Man of Steel first arrived in Metropolis and started working at the Daily Planet. Since Cavill is out of a major role, fans have started touting him to join another major franchise. It seems that fans still want the actor to play James Bond / 007 in the upcoming reboot of the franchise, and one fan has even created some fan art that shows the actor in the role.
ComicBook
James Cameron Compares Avatar Sequels To Episodic Television
Avatar: The Way of Water has received praise for delivering a true cinematic experience. Given that, it might surprise some fans to hear director James Cameron compare the Avatar sequels to television. Cameron is overseeing the production of four Avatar sequels, directing the first two himself, sometimes simultaneously. That may seem like a daunting task but speaking to The Wrap, Cameron explains that it makes sense because the Avatar series is one big story progressing through each new film, though each film also tells a complete story. "It's one big story," Cameron added. "It's really one big story, but it's like episodic television. Each one has its own proximal resolution. The character problems continue across the cut."
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comic-Inspired Costume This Week
While there are a lot of questions about the future of Marvel's Avengers, developer Crystal Dynamics continues to add a steady stream of new costumes. Many of these are directly inspired by the comics, and the game has done a great job digging through back issues to find unique looks for the game's playable characters. This week, the game will add another new costume, this one for the Clint Barton version of Hawkeye. The costume in question is based on the Earth-666 version of Hawkeye, which first appeared in 2012's Secret Avengers #33. This version makes Hawkeye look like... an actual hawk!
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Lights Up Super Saiyan Rose Goku
Dragon Ball has been dominating the anime fandom for decades now, and of course, its place at the top comes with perks. For one, the franchise has millions of fans under its thumb, and quite a few of them have dedicated cosplays to Dragon Ball. And now, one such fan is going viral for their electrifying take on Super Saiyan Rose.
ComicBook
Marvel Teases New Avengers Series
A new Avengers series is coming to the House of Ideas. As Jason Aaron puts the finishing touches on his years-long run with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Marvel is preparing to launch its next iteration of the team. Wednesday, the publisher teased its plans for the group in the closing moments of Timeless #1.
ComicBook
Wednesday Showrunners Reveal How Their Netflix Heroine Is Like Clark Kent
Wednesday Addams is a little bit like Clark Kent according to the showrunners for the hit series. Al Gough and Miles Millar spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about their latest show and how it relates to their previous work. The duo worked on Smallville back in the day and say that there's a link between Wednesday and the young Superman that people might miss. In both characters' cases, there's an assumption of one primary personality trait that overwhelms everything else. But, just like Clark Kent, there's some real depth there for Jenny Ortega's heroine. Check out what they had to say about it down below!
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3 Star Reveals Kang's Goal for the Marvel Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe spent the better part of the decade building up to the arrival of Josh Brolin's Thanos, a character that has now been reduced to atoms by the Stark Infinity Gauntlet. Now as the franchise prepares to move into Phase 5 and beyond, the next Big Bad will soon arrive in the form of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. According to Majors himself, he hopes the villain is as human as possible so that he's relatable to the millions of people that will be seeing the movies he appears in.
ComicBook
Bethesda Makes One of Its Best Games Free
One of Bethesda's best games, or at least one of its highest-rated modern games, is free to download for a limited time, courtesy of Amazon Prime's Prime Gaming service. Unfortunately, while there are no strings attached to the offer, because it's through Prime Gaming it means only PC codes are being offered. While the game is available on console, there are no console codes being given out. As for the game itself, it's Dishonored 2 from Arkane Studios.
ComicBook
Game of Thrones: George R.R. Martin Confirms HBO Max Shakeups Have Impacted Spinoffs
Over the last few months, a number of shocking decisions have been made about projects at HBO Max, with movies like Batgirl being scrapped completely, despite principal photography having been completed, while various other planned movies and TV series being cancelled, with Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin confirming that behind-the-scenes decisions are also impacting that franchise's planned expansions. Martin did explain that, while some of those plans might have hit snags and delays, that doesn't mean that they will be permanently abandoned, with the success of the prequel series House of the Dragon confirming just how excited audiences remain for stories unfolding in Westeros.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
ComicBook
The Rock Further Fuels MCU Rumors By Sharing Birthday Tribute to Stan Lee
The Rock has been having a pretty eventful last few months after the unsuccessful release of his latest blockbuster, Black Adam. The film was released to abysmal reviews and did very poorly at the box office, even though those behind the scenes of the film would argue otherwise. The Rock would remain fairly silent on Twitter due to Warner Bros. Discovery is planning a course correction for DC Studios and has hired James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of the company. He would then break his silence on the changes and announce his exit as Black Adam, changing the hierarchy of the DC Universe. Now, The Rock is adding fuel to the fire that he will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He recently made a post on Twitter that celebrated the birthday of Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee's birthday. You can check out the post below.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Honors The First Kenpachi, Unohana
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc hasn't just revealed hidden secrets to the origins of Ichigo Kurosaki in introducing the nightmarish forces of the Wandenreich, but it has also dove into the origin story of Kenpachi and the woman who once held the mantle. With the Soul Society realizing that they would need to take drastic steps to fend off the assaults of the Sternritter, Unohana entered a life-or-death battle with the current Kenpachi, and one cosplayer has brought the Shinigami to life with spot-on cosplay.
ComicBook
Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist
Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Scores Best Thursday of Year, Projected to Cross $400 Million This Weekend
Avatar: The Way of Water is set to cross $400 million at the domestic box office this weekend, following a blockbuster day that took in the biggest Thursday haul of 2022 yesterday. The movie took in $20 million yesterday, breaking a record for any non-preview night Thursday this year (a few movies have topped that number for their preview nights ahead of big opening weekends). It dramatically out-earned the second Thursday of the year's biggest blockbuster to date, Top Gun: Maverick. The film is currently sitting at around $358 million at the domestic box office, and will likely surpass $400 million with a $50 million 3-day weekend.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Might Have Revealed JoJo Lands' Star
To ring in the new year, the creator of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Hirohiko Araki, has released new art that is preparing fans for the arrival of part nine of his strange series, JoJo Lands. With the new manga chapters set to begin on February 17th, there have been few details when it comes to what the story will entail and who the main character will be. Now, in releasing a new 2023 New Year's Card, Araki might have given us our first look at the Joestar that will be leading the charge when the manga returns next year.
ComicBook
Marvel's Disney+ Shows Just Got a Disappointing Update for 2023
Ever since WandaVision debuted on Disney+ in January 2021, it has been rare that there were more than a few weeks without new Marvel content. It appears that won't be the case next year, when Disney+ will have just three new Marvel shows dropping. That's according to a blog post from Disney+ Japan, who name Secret Invasion, Loki, and Ironheart as the three Marvel shows hitting the platform in 2023. There will likely be plenty of new announcements throughout the year -- after all, there's going to be a Disney+ Day! -- but for now, it looks like no new projects are coming in the next 365 days, and even What If...? isn't getting its second season just yet.
ComicBook
New Dark Pictures Game Features Gimmick from Fan-Favorite Doctor Who Episode
One of Supermassive Games' new horror games set within The Dark Pictures series called The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR features a callback to one of the best Doctor Who episodes of all time. In the new VR game, there's apparently a sequence where enemies respond to the eye-tracking technology used in the PS VR2 to determine whether or not the player is blinking. That is to say that just like the Weeping Angels from the Doctor Who episode "Blink" and others in later seasons, some enemies in Switchback VR will close the distance on players who have their eyes closed.
ComicBook
Star Trek Kills Off SPOILER
Star Trek just said goodbye to a major character. SPOILERS follow for today's season finale episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, "Supernova, Part 2." When last week's first part of "Supernova" ended, the USS Protostar crew was in a bind as Starfleet had fallen into the Vau Na'kat trap, their ships' computers hacked into turning against each other. Gwyn managed to use her knowledge of languages to send out a message to non-Starfleet ships in the area asking for aid, and some came to help out. However, more Starfleet ships continue to arrive in response to distress calls automatically being broadcast by the endangered vessels, all falling to the same virus.
ComicBook
Major Manga Artist Breathes New Life Into Dragon Ball Z's Androids
Dragon Ball Super has introduced a large number of transformations and changes to characters since the days of Dragon Ball Z. Despite the previous series ending decades ago, both fans and manga artists alike will revisit the events that introduced the anime world to villainous characters such as Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu. Now, the creator of the upcoming anime, Ayakashi Triangle, has shared his take on the Androids that started out as villains and became allies to the Z-Fighters in Androids 16, 17, and 18.
Comments / 0