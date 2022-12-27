Read full article on original website
Related
soaphub.com
General Hospital Exposed: This Is Who The Hook Is Really in Port Charles
You remember The Hook from General Hospital? He/She/They terrorized the populace of Port Charles for an intense couple of weeks, killed Brando Corbin and put Diane Miller in the hospital. General Hospital Polling. Then He/She/They just…got bored? Took a vacation? Reformed? Or is the pause actually a clue as to...
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: Mac Has A Son, But It’s Not Cody Bell
Fans don’t agree on much, but they do agree on the following two things: Mac Scorpio deserves to have a biological child of his own…and Cody Bell is a really poor excuse for one. But GH spoilers usually tease that December tis the season of holiday miracles, and we’ve got a solution that will give everyone what they want. Well, except for Cody. But that’s also a bonus.
Who Is Leaving ‘General Hospital’ in 2022?
'General Hospital' has undergone many casting changes in 2022; find out which actors have departed the ABC soap opera.
Popculture
'General Hospital' Makes Major Casting Move
General Hospital fans are used to seeing the drama of Port Charles play out in front of the cameras, but an unexpected behind-the-scenes twist broke on Monday. Marcus Coloma, who has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine since 2019, is reportedly leaving the series before he can film his final scenes. Coloma is the fifth of six actors to play Nikolas.
What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained
Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Hook Ensures That [Spoiler] Won’t Live to Ring In the New Year
The day of Britt’s birth promises to be the night of someone’s death. It was nearly 30 years ago in Reality Bites that Winona Ryder said, “Well, I can’t, uh, really define irony, but I know it when I see it.” And it sure looks like we’re about to see it, written in blood, on General Hospital, ’cause The Hook appears to be going to crash Britt’s birthday party.
soaphub.com
How Five People Will Be Affected by B&B’s Quinn Fuller Returning
Characters without conflict don’t have much of a storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful. Soap Hub thinks that if Quinn Fuller were to return to the canvas, she’d spice up the lives of at least five different people on the show. Paging Quinn Fuller — Stat!
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: Britt’s Birthday Party Shocker
GH spoilers are strongly suggesting Britt Westbourne’s birthday party won’t just be your usual festive occasion, combining New Year’s Eve fireworks with blowing out some natal candles. Something shocking will happen. But what, exactly, will that be?. GH Spoilers Speculation: Roll Out the Barrel. The shocking development...
Who Is Leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’ in 2022?
'The Young and the Restless' saw many big name actor leave the show in 2022, here's a list of all the shocking departures.
Who Is Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ in 2022?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' saw lots of casting changes in 2022 with some notable actors leaving or rumored to be exiting the show.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: Willow Will React This Way To Carly’s Lies
Carly Spencer has always been a giver, but GH spoilers are suggesting her latest good deed may not be as appreciated as she’d like for it to be. Here Carly is, risking her relationship with Drew Cain and Michael Corinthos in order to selflessly keep her secret about Nina Reeves being Willow Tait’s biological mother, and there is a possibility her personal sacrifice might not be greeted with huzzahs and high praise. When Willow finally learns the truth, how will she feel about Carly’s gesture?
soaphub.com
Why the Abbotts Are Worried About the Wrong Young and the Restless Things
On The Young and the Restless, thanks to Phyllis Summers, a mobster has painted a target on the backs of Diane Jenkins, Kyle Abbott, Summer Newman Abbott, and Harrison Locke. But what are Kyle and the rest of the Abbotts most worried about? Diane spending Christmas alone, and Harrison not getting the Christmas he expects. Why both those things are really a case of misplaced priorities.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops a Holiday Bombshell: ‘It’s Heartbreaking!’
It is possible to love more than one Christmas special. Proof positive that you just never know what you’re going to find out during an interview. When Soaps.com’s Kristyn Burtt recently spoke with Young & Restless Emmy winner Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and fiancé Brock Powell about Mickey Saves Christmas, the new Disney Channel special in which they voice the Clauses, the couple revealed not only that they are Christmas fanatics but true aficionados of stop-motion animation. That, of course, is one of the reasons that they were so excited to play Santa and his missus in Mickey Saves Christmas.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope may have sealed the fate of Adam and Sally
Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman on Mexican vacationPhoto bySoaps in Depth screenshot. For the past 24 hours news has been breaking that suggests that The Young and the Restless cast member Mark Grossman is no longer withSharon Case and is now dating Courtney Hope. Fans of the CBS soap spotted Hope and Grossman vacationing in Mexico and have been wishing the well and saying they look good together. Some fans will be wondering if Hope broke up Case and Grossman or iff they were already apart.
General Hospital: Are Griffin and Ellie returning to Port Charles or was their appearance another holiday teaser?
General Hospital fans were stunned on Thursday when Ellie Trout Spinelli (Emily Wilson) was shown having a phone conversation with Griffin Monroe (Matthew Cohen). Neither character has been in Port Charles for a while so spoilers are suggesting and viewers are wondering if this indicates they are on their way back to the ABC soap. The appearance of these two medical professionals could indeed be a preview of the future but it also might simply have been a holiday teaser similar to what took place on February 14.
Eric Braeden and Dale Russell Have Been Married For 56 Years
Eric Braeden has built a successful acting career, and outside of his famous role as Victor Newman on 'The Young and the Restless,' he has built a 56-year marriage with his wife Dale Russell.
General Hospital projection: There is one person who may come between Dante and Sam
Lulu's return could affect Dante and SamPhoto byGH screenshot. Lulu is the elephant in the room with Sam and Dante. General Hospital fans still do not understand why Emme Rylan was fired as Lulu Falconeri and continue to hold out hope that she will return to Port Charles. Lulu is the ticking timebomb and the one person who could destroy the romance between Dante Falconeri (Dominique Zampragna) and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). There has been no closure on the character so GH viewers still believe Rylan could come back or a recast takes over the role. The closer Dante and Sam get to each other the more Lulu's ghost lurks in the minds of those who watch the ABC soap.
‘General Hospital’ Mourns Death of Beloved Star Sonya Eddy
'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy died on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, and the cast and crew share their memories of the star.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
EXCLUSIVE - Why Marcus Coloma Is Leaving ‘General Hospital’
In the run-up to Christmas, General Hospital fans received the news that Marcus Coloma who played Nikolas Cassadine was leaving the show for good. The news was first reported by Daytime Confidential, which stated Coloma's final episodes will air at the end of January 2023. The outlet also said Coloma...
soaphub.com
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Lead Actress “Not” On A Break
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
Comments / 3