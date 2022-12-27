ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Get Lighting-Fast Internet for Less With This $25 TCL Mesh Router Two-Pack

In this day and age, fast and reliable internet isn't just a luxury, it's a necessity. And if you've noticed download speeds dragging at your house, it may be time to upgrade your router. Mesh routers allow you to build a network around your home's layout, and right now you can snag this two-pack of TCL LinkHub AC1200 mesh routers on sale for just $25, which saves you a whopping $75 compared to the usual price. There's not a set expiration on this deal, but there is a limited amount in stock, with this two-pack already back-ordered until at least mid-December. Get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on this bargain.
studyfinds.org

Best VPN Services: Top 5 Virtual Private Networks Recommended by Cybersecurity Experts

Do you know what a VPN is? VPN is an acronym for Virtual Private Network, which extends a private network across a public network. Users who utilize a VPN can send or receive encrypted data across public networks securely as if they were connected directly to a private network. A VPN conceals your IP address and makes sure your connection and identity are secure, even on public wifi or networks. The best VPN service has critical features such as multiple server locations, a no-log policy, and the flexibility of mobile options.
Tech Times

Best Vivo 5G Mobile Phones To Buy Under 40000

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has recently become more well-known in India. Several elements contributed to Vivo phones' success in India. Today we will tell you why Vivo 5g phones under 40000 rupees are the best. First of all, they're all very affordable, which is great if you're on a budget...
Android Headlines

Android 13 lands on Samsung's Galaxy A23 5G in the US

Android 13 is here for Samsung Galaxy A23 5G users in the US. The big Android update is rolling out to unlocked variants of the phone stateside. The carrier-locked models should also soon pick up the new release. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update has already been rolled out to the phone in most international markets.
CNET

You Don't Need to Rely on Home Internet. Here's How to Get Wi-Fi Anywhere for Free

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Our lifestyles have become more and more dependent on having a good internet connection. We learn online, work from home on laptops and entertain ourselves with our favorite shows and movies on streaming services. Stable Wi-Fi is crucial day in and day out.
notebookcheck.net

Sony developed PSVR2 for a PlayStation 5 cable connection as it warns original VR games will be difficult to port

Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Console Gaming. Scheduled for a February 22, 2023 release, the US$549 PlayStation VR2 headset's development has begun concurrently with the PlayStation 5 hence it won't feel as an afterthought like its predecessor which uses multiple cables to connect. According to Sony's SVP of platform experience Hideaki Nishino, the company started developing the PSVR2 about six years ago when it started work on the PlayStation 5 with the goal to craft the perfect match of console and virtual reality device.
CNET

Where to Find All Those Saved Wi-Fi Passwords on Your Mac or Windows

After setting up your home Wi-Fi network, you probably don't give much thought to the password because your laptop, phone and other devices are all now connected. And then one day your friend or family member comes over and wants access to your Wi-Fi, but you don't remember your password -- and you didn't write it down.
makeuseof.com

How to Map a Network Drive in Windows 11

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Mapping a network drive helps you access shared folders and files on a network. It allows you to access such resources as if they were on your local computer, making it easy to work with files stored on a network.
The Windows Club

Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10

This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
Android Headlines

Redmi K60 series announced with powerful SoCs, 120Hz displays & more

Xiaomi has just announced three Redmi K60 smartphones in China, the Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E. These three phones do have a lot in common, but there are some differences worth pointing out. The Redmi K60 Pro is, of course, the most powerful out of the bunch....
ZDNet

CES 2023 tech to watch: EVs, the metaverse, NFTs, and more

The annual Consumer Electronics Show is right around the corner (Jan. 5 through Jan. 8), and once again, it will be a hybrid event, taking place simultaneously in Las Vegas and inside a browser-based virtual meeting hall, as was the case last year. Back in Las Vegas. ZDNET editors loved...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Windows Club

Fix Scanning or Feature is Unavailable errors in HP Smart app

This post offers practical solutions affected users can apply to fix the Scanning is Unavailable or Feature is Unavailable errors that may occur when using the HP Smart app on a Windows 11/10 computer. Generally speaking, you’re likely to encounter this issue if the HP Smart app may not be working for you due to some issues that your mobile device or PC may have or your internet connection problem. It could also be due to too many users using the app at same time. And in some other cases, it could be the app is outdated on your device.
hubpages.com

Best LED TVs 2023 - Top Rated Television Sets

In the world of televisions, LED backlighting has long been the industry leader. Every year, manufacturers introduce new LED TV models with a range of features. While OLED TV sets may have a slight edge in terms of picture quality in low light environments, LED TVs have a few notable advantages of their own.
nationaltoday.com

The Best USB WiFi Adapter for 2022

The USB WiFi Adapter gives your PC a new lease of life in WiFi capabilities. In a world where the internet informs our daily activities from studying, working, to entertainment, internet access is crucial. Wireless internet access is almost a basic necessity. Through WiFi technology, we are enabled to wirelessly connect our devices such as personal computers to the internet.
technewstoday.com

Mesh Router Vs Router – Which One Is Best For You?

On paper, Mesh setups seem superior to traditional routers in terms of most metrics, with consistent performance across its large coverage area being the main selling point. However, you can’t just look at the raw specs when setting up a network. You also have to factor in the setup and maintenance costs, among various other things. Even if you’re eager to splurge on your setup, the reality is that Mesh systems tend to be overkill in many cases (particularly for small-home and apartments).
CNET

I Have 5G on My Phone at Home, So Why Can't I Get 5G Home Internet?

It's been a few years since 5G started rolling out, but I must confess, as we enter 2023, sometimes it still baffles me. One of the questions I'm often asked is, "My provider says I can't get its 5G home internet service -- even though when I'm at home, I can get 5G on my phone. Why not?"
TechRadar

Silicon Power Armor A85 5TB review

Not the most elegantly engineered solution, the A85 is robust, and the 5TB model has plenty of space, but the cables are a weakness as is the lack of a carry pouch. That the encryption utility provided won’t work isn’t good. Silicon Power Armor A85 5TB: Two minute...
Cult of Mac

CdkeySales New Year Sale: Get Windows 10 Pro for $16 and Office Pro Plus for $27

With a new year comes fantastic new deals on Microsoft software. Just visit the special New Year Sale at software activation keys provider CdkeySales.com to save on Windows, Office and more. SPONSORED. Cult of Mac readers can click on the links below to get a great deal on Windows 10....

Comments / 0

Community Policy