Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Get Lighting-Fast Internet for Less With This $25 TCL Mesh Router Two-Pack
In this day and age, fast and reliable internet isn't just a luxury, it's a necessity. And if you've noticed download speeds dragging at your house, it may be time to upgrade your router. Mesh routers allow you to build a network around your home's layout, and right now you can snag this two-pack of TCL LinkHub AC1200 mesh routers on sale for just $25, which saves you a whopping $75 compared to the usual price. There's not a set expiration on this deal, but there is a limited amount in stock, with this two-pack already back-ordered until at least mid-December. Get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on this bargain.
studyfinds.org
Best VPN Services: Top 5 Virtual Private Networks Recommended by Cybersecurity Experts
Do you know what a VPN is? VPN is an acronym for Virtual Private Network, which extends a private network across a public network. Users who utilize a VPN can send or receive encrypted data across public networks securely as if they were connected directly to a private network. A VPN conceals your IP address and makes sure your connection and identity are secure, even on public wifi or networks. The best VPN service has critical features such as multiple server locations, a no-log policy, and the flexibility of mobile options.
Tech Times
Best Vivo 5G Mobile Phones To Buy Under 40000
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has recently become more well-known in India. Several elements contributed to Vivo phones' success in India. Today we will tell you why Vivo 5g phones under 40000 rupees are the best. First of all, they're all very affordable, which is great if you're on a budget...
Android Headlines
Android 13 lands on Samsung's Galaxy A23 5G in the US
Android 13 is here for Samsung Galaxy A23 5G users in the US. The big Android update is rolling out to unlocked variants of the phone stateside. The carrier-locked models should also soon pick up the new release. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update has already been rolled out to the phone in most international markets.
What is DOCSIS 4.0? Everything you need to know
DOCSIS 4.0-compatible cable modems will offer download speeds of up to 10 Gbps and even faster upload speeds but you won’t be able to buy one anytime soon.
CNET
You Don't Need to Rely on Home Internet. Here's How to Get Wi-Fi Anywhere for Free
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Our lifestyles have become more and more dependent on having a good internet connection. We learn online, work from home on laptops and entertain ourselves with our favorite shows and movies on streaming services. Stable Wi-Fi is crucial day in and day out.
notebookcheck.net
Sony developed PSVR2 for a PlayStation 5 cable connection as it warns original VR games will be difficult to port
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Console Gaming. Scheduled for a February 22, 2023 release, the US$549 PlayStation VR2 headset's development has begun concurrently with the PlayStation 5 hence it won't feel as an afterthought like its predecessor which uses multiple cables to connect. According to Sony's SVP of platform experience Hideaki Nishino, the company started developing the PSVR2 about six years ago when it started work on the PlayStation 5 with the goal to craft the perfect match of console and virtual reality device.
CNET
Where to Find All Those Saved Wi-Fi Passwords on Your Mac or Windows
After setting up your home Wi-Fi network, you probably don't give much thought to the password because your laptop, phone and other devices are all now connected. And then one day your friend or family member comes over and wants access to your Wi-Fi, but you don't remember your password -- and you didn't write it down.
makeuseof.com
How to Map a Network Drive in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Mapping a network drive helps you access shared folders and files on a network. It allows you to access such resources as if they were on your local computer, making it easy to work with files stored on a network.
The Windows Club
Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
Android Headlines
Redmi K60 series announced with powerful SoCs, 120Hz displays & more
Xiaomi has just announced three Redmi K60 smartphones in China, the Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E. These three phones do have a lot in common, but there are some differences worth pointing out. The Redmi K60 Pro is, of course, the most powerful out of the bunch....
ZDNet
CES 2023 tech to watch: EVs, the metaverse, NFTs, and more
The annual Consumer Electronics Show is right around the corner (Jan. 5 through Jan. 8), and once again, it will be a hybrid event, taking place simultaneously in Las Vegas and inside a browser-based virtual meeting hall, as was the case last year. Back in Las Vegas. ZDNET editors loved...
The Windows Club
Fix Scanning or Feature is Unavailable errors in HP Smart app
This post offers practical solutions affected users can apply to fix the Scanning is Unavailable or Feature is Unavailable errors that may occur when using the HP Smart app on a Windows 11/10 computer. Generally speaking, you’re likely to encounter this issue if the HP Smart app may not be working for you due to some issues that your mobile device or PC may have or your internet connection problem. It could also be due to too many users using the app at same time. And in some other cases, it could be the app is outdated on your device.
hubpages.com
Best LED TVs 2023 - Top Rated Television Sets
In the world of televisions, LED backlighting has long been the industry leader. Every year, manufacturers introduce new LED TV models with a range of features. While OLED TV sets may have a slight edge in terms of picture quality in low light environments, LED TVs have a few notable advantages of their own.
nationaltoday.com
The Best USB WiFi Adapter for 2022
The USB WiFi Adapter gives your PC a new lease of life in WiFi capabilities. In a world where the internet informs our daily activities from studying, working, to entertainment, internet access is crucial. Wireless internet access is almost a basic necessity. Through WiFi technology, we are enabled to wirelessly connect our devices such as personal computers to the internet.
technewstoday.com
Mesh Router Vs Router – Which One Is Best For You?
On paper, Mesh setups seem superior to traditional routers in terms of most metrics, with consistent performance across its large coverage area being the main selling point. However, you can’t just look at the raw specs when setting up a network. You also have to factor in the setup and maintenance costs, among various other things. Even if you’re eager to splurge on your setup, the reality is that Mesh systems tend to be overkill in many cases (particularly for small-home and apartments).
CNET
I Have 5G on My Phone at Home, So Why Can't I Get 5G Home Internet?
It's been a few years since 5G started rolling out, but I must confess, as we enter 2023, sometimes it still baffles me. One of the questions I'm often asked is, "My provider says I can't get its 5G home internet service -- even though when I'm at home, I can get 5G on my phone. Why not?"
TechRadar
Silicon Power Armor A85 5TB review
Not the most elegantly engineered solution, the A85 is robust, and the 5TB model has plenty of space, but the cables are a weakness as is the lack of a carry pouch. That the encryption utility provided won’t work isn’t good. Silicon Power Armor A85 5TB: Two minute...
ZDNet
Get your hands on the awesome Blackview MP60 Windows 11 Pro Mini PC for as little as $150
Blackview, a company best known for its rugged Android smartphones with built-in thermal cameras, has released a new product -- the MP60 Mini PC. And it's a really nice mini PC, perfect wherever you need a tiny computer, and with the current deals (including an on-page coupon), it can be yours for as little as $150.
Cult of Mac
CdkeySales New Year Sale: Get Windows 10 Pro for $16 and Office Pro Plus for $27
With a new year comes fantastic new deals on Microsoft software. Just visit the special New Year Sale at software activation keys provider CdkeySales.com to save on Windows, Office and more. SPONSORED. Cult of Mac readers can click on the links below to get a great deal on Windows 10....
Comments / 0