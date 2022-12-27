Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him
Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
Deion Sanders Has 3-Word Response To Fan Who Said He Left For Money
Not everyone appreciated Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado. After igniting the HBCU program, the Hall of Famer took a more prominent coaching position with a Power Five program that can provide him with more resources. He'll also make much more money, but Sanders disputed changing jobs for that reason.
ETOnline.com
Tom Brady Reacts to Spending Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone after his split from wife Gisele Bündchen earlier this year, telling sportscaster Jim Gray this holiday season will be a "new experience" for him. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn...
Who is Jerry Jones’ wife, Eugenia Jones?
BILLIONAIRE Jerry Jones is famous for owning the Dallas Cowboys. Among the team, the NFL figure's wife Eugenia is known as the "Mother of the Dallas Cowboys." Born on March 15, 1944, Eugenia 'Gene' Jones née Chambers is a beauty pageant winner and businesswoman from Danville, Arkansas. In 1960,...
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan on Raiders benching Derek Carr: I see some great players who can beat you
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Peyton Manning Reveals Whether He Would Consider Coaching Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning is pretty sure about his future, and it doesn't involve a whistle or clipboard. When asked about the possibility of taking over the Denver Broncos vacant coaching job, Manning didn't mince words. "I don't think so," he said, twice, according to TMZ. The Broncos fired ...
Raiders May Lose Davante Adams over Derek Carr’s Benching
It’s not a stretch to think he might demand a trade if his good friend Derek Carr is no longer with the team.
Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team
It has been over a decade since Terrell Owens last played in the NFL, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver remains convinced that that he could contribute if a team signed him. He also claims he has had discussions with at least one team about returning to the field. Owens’ agent, Gregory Daniel, told... The post Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys Playoff Nightmare? WATCH: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Back at Practice
The Dallas Cowboys need every bit of help they can get in order to secure the NFC East crown and a first-round bye. A potential return of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts doesn't aid in this cause.
nickalive.net
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Named NVP of 'NFL Slimetime' Week 16
Nate Wright from Big Nate has named Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) of NFL Slimetime Week 16! Click HERE to watch the announcement!. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. EPIC SLIMING & Backflips...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more
There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
Troy Aikman, noted Cowboys homer, implores Sean Payton to consider Broncos job
Well isn’t this interesting. Sean Payton might be the biggest domino set to fall on the upcoming NFL offseason, and everyone has a take on where the former New Orleans Saints head coach will be landing. What’s interesting is that one of the team’s popularly linked to him, the Dallas Cowboys, have one of their biggest supporters imploring Payton to look elsewhere for work.
Colts' Jim Irsay 'reluctantly' extended Frank Reich in 2021; Jeff Saturday not expected back
Jim Irsay‘s experiment to replace Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday has not gone well. The Colts won their first Saturday-coached game but have lost five straight, with the past two outings being the low point in a wildly disappointing season. Irsay has repeatedly said he will keep Chris Ballard on as GM, but the team’s head-coaching situation will be in the spotlight.
NBC Sports
Report: Derek Carr steps away from Raiders to avoid “obvious distractions”
After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, Carr won’t practice and will be listed as not-injury related.
Sean Payton linked to Broncos head coach search by multiple reports
This isn’t going to slow down any time soon. Sean Payton has been linked to the ongoing Denver Broncos head coach search by multiple reports, but that interest may be one-sided. At the end of the day, Payton has to actually want the job. The ex-New Orleans Saints head coach will have his pick of opportunities once the NFL’s hiring cycle kicks off in earnest.
NFL Mock Draft: Georgia Star Stays Home With Falcons?
Jalen Carter is projected to be one of the top picks in this year's NFL Draft. Could he join the local Atlanta Falcons?
