ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him

Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has 3-Word Response To Fan Who Said He Left For Money

Not everyone appreciated Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado. After igniting the HBCU program, the Hall of Famer took a more prominent coaching position with a Power Five program that can provide him with more resources. He'll also make much more money, but Sanders disputed changing jobs for that reason.
JACKSON, MS
The US Sun

Who is Jerry Jones’ wife, Eugenia Jones?

BILLIONAIRE Jerry Jones is famous for owning the Dallas Cowboys. Among the team, the NFL figure's wife Eugenia is known as the "Mother of the Dallas Cowboys." Born on March 15, 1944, Eugenia 'Gene' Jones née Chambers is a beauty pageant winner and businesswoman from Danville, Arkansas. In 1960,...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team

It has been over a decade since Terrell Owens last played in the NFL, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver remains convinced that that he could contribute if a team signed him. He also claims he has had discussions with at least one team about returning to the field. Owens’ agent, Gregory Daniel, told... The post Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
nickalive.net

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Named NVP of 'NFL Slimetime' Week 16

Nate Wright from Big Nate has named Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) of NFL Slimetime Week 16! Click HERE to watch the announcement!. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. EPIC SLIMING & Backflips...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more

There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Troy Aikman, noted Cowboys homer, implores Sean Payton to consider Broncos job

Well isn’t this interesting. Sean Payton might be the biggest domino set to fall on the upcoming NFL offseason, and everyone has a take on where the former New Orleans Saints head coach will be landing. What’s interesting is that one of the team’s popularly linked to him, the Dallas Cowboys, have one of their biggest supporters imploring Payton to look elsewhere for work.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Colts' Jim Irsay 'reluctantly' extended Frank Reich in 2021; Jeff Saturday not expected back

Jim Irsay‘s experiment to replace Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday has not gone well. The Colts won their first Saturday-coached game but have lost five straight, with the past two outings being the low point in a wildly disappointing season. Irsay has repeatedly said he will keep Chris Ballard on as GM, but the team’s head-coaching situation will be in the spotlight.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Report: Derek Carr steps away from Raiders to avoid “obvious distractions”

After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, Carr won’t practice and will be listed as not-injury related.

Comments / 0

Community Policy